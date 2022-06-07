Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Update: Thursday’s ECB Rate Decision, Macro Projections Analyzed
2022-06-07 10:30:00
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD Stalls While EUR/JPY Gains. Will Euro Strength Widen?
2022-06-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-06-07 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Inventory Data in Focus as Demand Side Strengthens
2022-06-07 03:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price to Eye May Low on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2022-06-07 00:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
2022-06-06 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Political Uncertainty Adds to Gloomy UK Growth Outlook
2022-06-07 07:58:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500 & Gold Technicals
2022-06-06 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-06-07 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Prints a Fresh 20-Year High
2022-06-07 11:30:00
More View more
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points:

  • Yen-weakness has come back in a very big way and fresh multi-year highs have printed on all of USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY.
  • The door was seemingly opening to this trend late last week and I discussed this in the weekly forecast on the US Dollar, focusing bearish currency scenarios towards the Yen, and that caught another shot-in-the-arm early this week on the heels of some comments from BoJ Governor Kuroda.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Japanese Yen weakness has come back to markets in a very big way over the past week. This was one of the most prominent trends in early-2022 trade as markets geared up for rate hikes from pretty much everywhere other than Japan.

While the US was seeing surging inflation and there were signs that the theme was starting to show elsewhere, in Europe, the U.K., and Australia, Japan didn’t have that same problem and this allowed for the BoJ to keep rates low and policy loose as trading counterparts were forced to adjust. This led to a blistering trend in USD/JPY as the pair jumped up to fresh 20-year highs; but after USD/JPY hit the 130.00 psychological level, matters began to slow, and the spot of 131.25 specifically was the area that twice caught the high in the pair, in April and May before prices posed a turn-around.

But, that turn-around was brief as USD/JPY cauterized support around the 127.00 level in late-May before Yen-sellers showed up again around last week’s open.

Already, USD/JPY has taken out the prior high on the way up to a fresh 20-year-high, and a number of other Yen-pairs are showing similar movement, which we’ll look at below.

USD/JPY Daily Price Chart:

usdjpy daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD/JPY on Tradingview

EUR/JPY

I had written about this matter yesterday, highlighting the growing expectations for rate hikes out of the Europe to overlay with that lack of interest in hikes out of Japan and the BoJ. This reinforced a bullish bias on the pair from a fundamental standpoint and, yesterday, USD/JPY was posturing just below the seven-year-high at 141.05 with eyes on a breakout.

That breakout hit overnight and the pair is now trading at fresh seven-year-highs. The European Central Bank meets for a rate decision that’s set to be announced on Thursday, and if we do see some additional Euro-strength on the back of the bank’s projections.

What’s interesting here is context, with price still somewhat nearby that prior point of resistance. This can keep the door open for support potential at that 141.05 spot or, perhaps even the 140.00 psychological level if that can’t hold.

One item of note is the increasing strength of the trend which is evidenced below by the two trendlines, with the more recent drawing showing a significant pick-up in momentum. That level is currently confluent with the 141.05 spot.

EUR/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

eurjpy four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/JPY on Tradingview

GBP/JPY

Come for the extreme volatility, stick around for the reversals…

GBP/JPY has been in the midst of some dramatic moves. In a three-week-period surrounding the May open the pair gave up more than 1,200 pips, finally finding some support just above the 155 psychological level. The pair has since clawed back more than 1,000 of those pips on its way back up towards resistance.

The high that printed in late-April is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2015-2016 major move in the pair. We’re still about 200 pips away from an interaction there, so initially, there’s potential for a pullback if we see sellers show up at a lower-high. But, if buyers are able to force the move there may be scope for breakout potential, similar to what showed in EUR/JPY at its seven-year-high overnight.

But, from where we’re at now, if looking for pullback themes in the Yen, GBP/JPY may be one of the more interesting pairs as it’s not at a fresh high, even as USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and AUD/JPY are.

GBP/JPY Weekly Price Chart

gbpjpy weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBP/JPY on Tradingview

AUD/JPY

AUD/JPY hit a fresh seven-year-high overnight as the RBA hiked rates by 50 basis points. This exposes that fundamental divergence very well as the Aussie is backed by expectations for higher rates while the Yen is not. I had discussed this concept in the US Dollar Technical Forecast for this week. Why would I talk about Aussie or the Yen when discussing the USD? To find trends in majors, and at that point, the Australian Dollar put in a strong showing last week, even gaining against the USD, while the Japanese Yen was weak against most major currencies. That deviation allowed for more attractive scenarios of Yen weakness against the US Dollar, or, possibly even AUD strength against the USD.

Collectively this has helped AUD/JPY to push up to that fresh seven-year-high and, at this point, prices remain above the key psychological level of 95.00. This can be a difficult area to chase and, instead, traders may want to try to exercise some patience in the effort of catching a pullback.

AUD/JPY Daily Price Chart

audjpy daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUD/JPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery Builds Rising Wedge to Resistance
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovery Builds Rising Wedge to Resistance
2022-06-06 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rally Plays Out as China Eases Covid Controls. Will WTI Make a New High?
Crude Oil Price Rally Plays Out as China Eases Covid Controls. Will WTI Make a New High?
2022-06-06 05:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Yields Rise, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pull Back After NFP
Gold Prices Fall as Yields Rise, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pull Back After NFP
2022-06-03 14:21:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: SPX Begins Pullback from Resistance
S&P 500 Price Forecast: SPX Begins Pullback from Resistance
2022-06-02 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Bearish
GBP/JPY
Bullish
AUD/JPY
Mixed