EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Looks To Re-Test April Swing Lows, U.S. CPI in Focus
2022-05-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
News
DAX 40 Crunched in Market Rout as Risk Assets Come Under Pressure
2022-05-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Rises as Talks Around Russian Oil Embargo Trumps Dollar Rally
2022-05-08 05:00:00
Wall Street
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-08 16:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight
2022-05-09 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, Fed, CPI, China
2022-05-09 12:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-05-07 23:00:00
British Pound Forecast – Sterling Has a Shocking Week
2022-05-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Forecast – Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2022-05-09 10:30:00
Live Data Coverage: April US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-05-06 12:15:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Larger Break, 1854 Support in Sight

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

Gold prices started off the week with another aggressive sell-off. Last Monday marked the May open for Gold and the yellow metal slid down for a fresh two-month-low before finding some support at prior resistance, taken from the swing at 1854.

That price at 1854 remains relevant: This was the swing high in January and it showed as resistance briefly in February, before prices gapped-through in the middle of that month, eventually building three days of support at that spot before the bullish trend extended.

But, after helping to set support on Monday and Tuesday of last week, sellers pushed down there for a test to start this week. And that’s leading to a strong rebound as US markets come online for the week. This puts the focus back on to short-term resistance, with levels at 1878 remaining of interest. Beyond that, we have a zone that was in-play for resistance on Friday at 1888-1891. And if bulls can push beyond that, then the same 1900-1923.70 zone comes back into play, which continued to carry pull over price action through last week, with the 1908 level coming in to help set last week’s high.

Gold Two-Hour Price Chart

gold two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bigger Picture

Taking a step back to the daily chart highlights the importance of this 1854 level. Prior resistance has played in as fresh support and sellers have so far remained fairly persistent after this level has come into play.

But, perhaps more enticing than the support hold itself is the potential move if it gives way, as the next spot of support is down around the 1831 area, after which a prior swing from 1810 comes into play. And longer-term support is down around 1783, which keeps the door open for sizable potential on the short side if sellers can retain control of longer-term price action.

Gold Daily Price Chart

gold daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Longer-Term: Trendline Nearing

Taking a further step back on the Gold chart and there’s another item of interest. There’s a bullish trendline that, for this week, projects to around 1846. For Gold bulls, a hold at this level would be key to keeping the door open for topside strategies. This trendline connects swing lows from last August and this January, and that projection is close to coming into play and if sellers continue to drive, it’ll likely come into the picture this week.

Gold Weekly Price Chart

gold weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

DAX 40 Crunched in Market Rout as Risk Assets Come Under Pressure
Euro Leaps as British Pound Sinks and Rate Hikes Rattle Markets. Where to For EUR/GBP?
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Tanks After Not Hawkish Enough Fed Hike, Bank of England Eyeing a Lift
