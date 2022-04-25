News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2022-04-25 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Stronger US Dollar, Weaker S&P 500 Key Risks in the Week Ahead
2022-04-24 04:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Prices Stall Between Big Technical Levels
2022-04-23 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, GBP/USD, EU CPI, BOJ, US GDP
2022-04-25 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-23 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Threaten Bigger Break After 2k Reversal
2022-04-25 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on US Inflation During Fed Blackout Period
2022-04-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-25 08:30:00
US Dollar Strength Sends EUR/USD, GBP/USD to Fresh Two-Year Lows
2022-04-25 07:53:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUD/USD, JPY in Focus as APAC Trading Kicks Off as Fed Bets, BOJ Eyed
2022-04-24 23:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Up, Up, and Away
2022-04-24 17:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Threaten Bigger Break After 2k Reversal

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bears Threaten Bigger Break After 2k Reversal

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

Gold prices have went from feast to famine in a week. Just last Monday buyers were in-charge in a big way, pushing up for another test of the $2,000/oz psychological level that’s become somewhat of a stumbling block for Gold bulls of recent.

Just after that hit, the flow changed on Gold as sellers started to take a stand. Prices then cut through all nearby supports on the way to brewing a bearish engulfing candlestick on the weekly chart. This put the focus back on the bearish side of Gold and given the massive spot of support that remained, there was a fairly clear objective for sellers to clear on the chart.

This zone runs from the psychological level of 1900 up to the prior all-time-high at 1923.7, and for the past two months this area has been functioning as support in Gold.

Gold Monthly Price Chart

gold monthly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

From the weekly chart below, we can see that recently completed bearish engulf, going along with this morning’s quick test below the 1900 level. If bears can continue to push, deeper support potential exists around prior price action swings of 1879 and 1842. If sellers can push for a longer-term reversal deeper into Q2, and a major level sits at 1784 which was a batch of support in Gold around the New Year open.

Gold Weekly Price Chart

gold weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Shorter-Term

The week has started fast as Gold prices have fallen by as much 2% already after last week’s candle closed as a bearish engulf; and as of this writing the US equity market hasn’t even opened for business yet. So this could be a difficult move to chase lower, but there is scope for bearish continuation as taken from the four-hour chart.

As taken from prior support structure, there’s a swing at 1918 that remains attractive for lower-high resistance potential. For those that are very aggressive, there’s another spot that’s close around 1908, which hasn’t been as consistent as support in the past although this did remain an important pivot around candles that had previously tested below the 1900 level. That can be looked at as an ‘r1’ for bearish scenarios.

And for traders that don’t want to look for a pullback, breakout logic also exists, targeting deeper support around 1879. To learn more about approaching and working with breakouts, the guide below will offer additional information on that market condition.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Quickly Claws Back to the Highs - Threatens Topside Break
US Dollar Quickly Claws Back to the Highs - Threatens Topside Break
2022-04-22 14:34:00
US Dollar Soars on Hawkish Powell Booting Bonds Lower as Yields Rise. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Soars on Hawkish Powell Booting Bonds Lower as Yields Rise. Where to for USD?
2022-04-22 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Variance in the Bounce
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecasts: Variance in the Bounce
2022-04-21 14:30:00
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
DAX 40 Holds Ground Despite Russia Woes as Crude Oil Steadies. Where to for German Stocks?
2022-04-21 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish