EUR/USD Tanks to Fresh Yearly Low as USD Strength Drives FX

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

EUR/USD, USD Talking Points:

We’re in the final day of Q3 and over the past week US Dollar pairs have put in a significant move. It was after last week’s FOMC rate decision that matters began to shift, and as the Fed warned of potentially faster rate hikes than initially planned the US Dollar began to gain and, a week later, that theme hasn’t really stopped yet. This morning marks another fresh yearly low for EUR/USD following yesterday’s breakdown through the 1.1600 handle.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart: Fresh Yearly Lows

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

EUR/USD Pauses After the Break

At this point, the pair has put in a pause after this week’s breakdown, highlighting short-term pullback potential in the pair. The zone of support above the 1.1700 handle put in multiple tests in the first nine months of this year and this can be re-purposed as resistance potential. On the way up to that zone, however, is another level of interest, plotted at around 1.1664, as this was the August swing-low in the pair. A pullback to either that price or the larger zone lurking just above can re-open the door for bearish strategies in the pair.

Underneath price action, there’s a big support zone just about 100 pips away. At 1.1500 is a major psychological level, and this is the same price that helped to hold the highs in March of 2020 as the pair was spiking wildly as coronavirus was getting priced-in. Just below the rounded level is a Fibonacci level at 1.1448 and, collectively, these price make up a zone of support potential underneath current price action, spanning from 1.1448-1.1500.

To learn more about Fibonacci or psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Lifted Over Australian Peer as Energy Leads Metals, AUD/CAD Teetering. Selloff Ahead?
Canadian Dollar Lifted Over Australian Peer as Energy Leads Metals, AUD/CAD Teetering. Selloff Ahead?
2021-09-30 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Spikes from Support - Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Spikes from Support - Loonie Levels
2021-09-29 15:45:00
The Euro Melts Lower Amid Rising Yields and Sinking Equities. Can EUR/USD Hold?
The Euro Melts Lower Amid Rising Yields and Sinking Equities. Can EUR/USD Hold?
2021-09-29 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
2021-09-28 17:05:00
