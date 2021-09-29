Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Spikes from Support - Loonie Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
EU Breaking News: EUR/USD Unphased by Positive EU Sentiment Data, Bearish Euro
2021-09-29 09:17:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
WTI, Brent Looking to Extend Gains as Supply Crunch Sees Oil Surge
2021-09-29 08:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields
2021-09-29 14:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
USDJPY Positions for Massive Break Out, S&P 500 Staged Again for Breakdown
2021-09-29 00:56:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
US Dollar Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High, USD/JPY Consolidates Recent Rally
2021-09-29 09:30:00
  • $USD bullish trend still very bullish hit that fresh 2021 high and it's still going, tagged 94 and has hit that 94.29 level I shared a little earlier $DXY https://t.co/mBfPbNVVED https://t.co/hOGX0gLsGY
  • Fed's Powell: - It is critical that central banks keep their currencies stable - We are working hard to see if a central bank digital currency should be issued
  • The Nasdaq 100 Index, and tech and growth stocks in general, bear the brunt of the sell-off. Get your #Nasdaq market update from @DColmanFX here:https://t.co/FdhGsFISfc https://t.co/iiE6Hkbv4J
  • US House Speaker Pelosi says that there will be a vote on suspending the debt limit today. Ascent in the Senate seems unlikely still as Senate Republicans are filibustering any efforts on the floor, unless done by reconciliation by Democrats and Democrats alone.
  • Fed's Powell: - We are getting close to achieving the bar for tapering of asset purchases - Interest rate hikes are still a ways off
  • $NQ back down to the monthly low, bears have their chance to make a move here $Nasdaq $NDX https://t.co/bKUKxg46Xs https://t.co/UV2cIWJfgQ
  • Fed's Powell: - The current rise in inflation is the result of supply constraints and robust demand - As the economy reopens, inflation will moderate
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed would respond if inflation remained too high for too long - Transitory inflation means that the inflationary spike won't lead to ongoing higher inflation
  • Fed's Powell: - Fed view is that current inflation spike will not lead to a new inflation regime - Unemployment will be substantially lower next year than it is now
  • Fed's Powell: - The Delta variant has slowed economic development - Until it moderates, inflation will remain above the Fed's goal for the next few months
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Spikes from Support - Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Spikes from Support - Loonie Levels

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, CAD Talking Points:

The US Dollar is continuing to run higher after last week’s FOMC rate decision. With the Fed upgrading their rate forecasts, there’s now more incentive for traders to be on the long side of the Greenback, and this has created ripple effects across the FX market as markets adjust to this new reality of a more hawkish Fed.

In USD/CAD, that move appeared delayed, however, and I had looked into the matter on Monday while highlighting a pair that was continuing to hold a big spot of support despite the fact that the USD was breaking out elsewhere, with the potential for an even greater topside move. That big spot of support wasn’t new either, as this was a zone that had been in-play in various ways throughout 2021 trade, helping to set support in the first week of the New Year and continually coming back into the equation since.

The zone in question runs from around 1.2622 up to 1.2635, with the former price being the 23.6% retracement of the long-term 2002-2007 major move. That zone is highlighted on the below chart in green.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

In that article, I’d also highlighted a couple of topside targets for those next stops of resistance. The first of which has been traded through, at 1.2695. The second appears to be very near coming into play at 1.2762, which is just above today’s current high. Beyond that, the next big spot on the chart is the 1.2800 handle, after which both 1.2896 and 1.2949 remain of interest, on the way up to the 1.3000 psychological level.

For short-term scenarios, that prior spot of resistance around 1.2695 can be re-purposed as higher-low support potential for bullish continuation themes.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, SeniorStrategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

