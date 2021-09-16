News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-16 16:00:00
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Approach August High
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast
2021-09-16 12:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-15 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reversal From July High Unfolds During Fed Blackout Period
2021-09-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Spikes on Stellar Retail Sales, Gold Breaks Down to Key Support
2021-09-16 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-09-16 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains as Sentiment Sours, AUD/NZD Loses Ground After Key Data
2021-09-16 07:00:00
USDJPY Traders Play the Range, S&P 500 Fails to Charge Breakdown
2021-09-16 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar has spiked up to a fresh September high this morning on the back of a really strong retail sales report out of the US. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/Ve6TuQrMSS https://t.co/qx8BjQdn2Z
  • US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/16/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-AUD-USD-AUDUSD.html https://t.co/w262MKMg5c
  • Goldman Sachs upgrades Q3 GDP forecast to 4.5% from 3.5%
  • I will note that despite AMC announcing they would soon be accepting additional cryptocurrencies (including Litecoin) for purchases, $LTCUSD didn't even exhibit a fraction of its response to the fake Walmart news. Market learning its lesson or AMC seen as irrelevant? #Kodakmoment
  • While the S&P 500 is holding to a strict range above its 50-day SMA, volatility for the Dollar has picked up on retail sales. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses trade today and further out! https://t.co/ZGNx4sLdRP
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Breakout Imminent- #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/VgefzkPC7c https://t.co/8yhm8dNOzq
  • S&P falling from resistance zone after another quick test at the 930 open could be one of those bearish engulf kind of days $SPX $SPY $ES https://t.co/CAekc1CbCQ https://t.co/RCqrQ9bGNN
  • The members of the FOMC, as well as all elected officials, should be forced to put their investments into a blind trust. “If men were angels…” as Madison said. https://t.co/2Pb8qNu20A
  • @JohnKicklighter ah, right you are. They were far too hurried in 12 to be enjoying a show.
  • $EURJPY testing support from a long-term trendline projection, helping to cauterize the low for today https://t.co/QwdDvyhNB6
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Talking Points:

The US dollar put in a quick move of strength this morning on the back of a really strong retail sales report. This helped the USD to push above a big zone of resistance while setting a fresh September high, and at this point, from a short-term basis, we can see buyers trying to hold the move by showing support around the topside of that prior resistance zone, plotted around 92.89, the same level that I had looked at on Monday as resistance in DXY.

US Dollar Hourly Price Chart

US Dollar hourly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

Can Bulls Retain the Range Break with the Fed Around the Corner?

The big question here is whether buyers can sustain the move. The range in USD had held fairly well through September trade, and with a really big FOMC meeting on the economic calendar for next week, that made sense.

But, with this morning’s really strong retail sales report pushing the Greenback above range resistance, there could be scope for further strength as investors and traders position ahead of that rate decision next Wednesday.

Taking a step back highlights the early nature of this theme, with the USD just starting to test above that resistance; but still showing a move that may be faded by traders looking to play compression ahead of the FOMC.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Sets Fresh September Low

When I looked at the US Dollar and related pairs on Monday, EUR/USD was holding on to a bullish move. As I had shared, the resistance zone around the 1.1850 level could be used for bearish continuation strategies and after a test in that zone on Tuesday, bears have been on the attack.

This morning brought a decisive move below the prior swing-low of 1.1768, and on the hourly chart there’s even been a build of short-term resistance at that level, highlighting its relationship to the 92.89 level on DXY.

The complication with bearish continuation here is the big zone of support lurking just below, spanning from 1.1709-1.1736. That area was in-play in both March and August of this year, with the current 2021 low just a little lower at 1.1664.

Similar to the USD above, the big question is whether EUR/USD bears are confident enough to pose a break ahead of the FOMC rate decision next week.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

eurusd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Back to Support

I was looking at GBP/USD for short-side setups in the USD on Monday, with eyes on the 1.3879 Fibonacci level for breakout potential. That level was tested through on Tuesday but price action turned around very quickly and dove down to the support zone that was in-play last week. This spans from the 1.3750 psychological level up to 1.3768, and this can retain a possible option for those looking to trade this recent move of strength in the USD.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

gbpusd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

AUD/USD Falling Wedge with a Support Test

Another market testing some support after this USD rip up to resistance is AUD/USD. The pair had put in a strong reversal from the August lows, jumping by more than 375 pips up to the September high.

So far in September, however, that move has been pulling back and there’s been about 50% of it retraced already. That 50% retracement is confluent with another Fibonacci level, taken from the 23.6% retracement of the May-August major move.

There’s another item here that can keep the door open on the long side, provided that this support can hold through the day, and that’s a falling wedge formation that’s built through September trade. Falling wedges are often approached with the aim of bullish reversals and, again, if that support can hold, then the door may remain open to that theme and similar to the above in GBP/USD, it can be an option for those looking to fade this recent move of strength in the US Dollar.

To learn more about falling wedges, check out DailyFX Education

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

AUDUSD four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Gains as Sentiment Sours, AUD/NZD Loses Ground After Key Data
Japanese Yen Gains as Sentiment Sours, AUD/NZD Loses Ground After Key Data
2021-09-16 07:00:00
S&P 500 Bounces from Low but is Evergrande, FOMC Pushing a Possible Turn?
S&P 500 Bounces from Low but is Evergrande, FOMC Pushing a Possible Turn?
2021-09-15 17:39:00
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones: Tighten After CPI, Focus on September FOMC
2021-09-14 16:09:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bearish
AUD/USD
Bearish