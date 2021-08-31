News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Bitcoin Support, Ethereum Breaks Out; Solana and Cardano the Focal Points https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/08/31/crypto-analysis-bitcoin-btcusd-btc-usd-ethereum-eth-usd-ethusd-solana-sol-usd-solusd-cardano-ada-usd-adausd.html $BTCUSD $ETHUSD $SOLUSD $ADAUSD https://t.co/TMkJjkZ73S
  • Bitcoin slightly higher on the session, but yet to fully materialize a fresh attack on the key $50k level $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/FJwSJv1Y3M
  • RT @IG_US: .@GuyAdami with @RiskReversal discuss scary stats, taper tamed, & The Carter Tweet. Chart Setups: SPX YTD, SPX 1987, SPX 192…
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% Silver: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/enaB96xV7F
  • The latest US Conference Board consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since February, the headline reading dropping to 113.8, below expectations for 124. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/5iYmCsDPDV https://t.co/uckDRxL1P9
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.32%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/96S5VZ384p
  • $GBPUSD in a symmetrical wedge, short-term support holding around the 3750 spot https://t.co/ZX2H6sv7Ri https://t.co/JgM2xsqZf5
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.34% FTSE 100: 0.23% Germany 30: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9TbAhwHRoR
  • #Banxico upgrades its 2021 economic growth forecast from 6% to 6.2%. The 2022 GDP projection stays unchanged at 3% #trading $USDMXN
  • #Banxico sees inflation converging to 3% target in 1Q 2023 $USDMXN
Bitcoin Support, Ethereum Breaks Out; Solana and Cardano the Focal Points

Bitcoin Support, Ethereum Breaks Out; Solana and Cardano the Focal Points

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), Solana (SOL/USD), Cardano (ADA/USD) talking points:

  • Alt coins continue to be the focal point of the crypto world, with Solana showing a near 90% gain over the past week.
  • Cardano had previously been bid as the coin started to move towards the NFT space; and it was an NFT offering on Solana that’s brought a massive impact there.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Alt coins continue to impress and while Cardano pushed up to a fresh high last week, it’s been Solana that’s been stealing the show of recent. Solana is up over 90% from the low of a week ago, helped along by the rush into NFTs or Non Fungible Tokens. Solana launched the ‘degenerate ape academy’ as NFTs with more than 10k units sold initially. And given that buyers needed Solana cryptocurrency to purchase the NFTs, this led to a strong rush in demand that saw the coin push up to as high as 130.00 earlier today.

On the chart below, we can see the pullback playing-in, with prices quickly pushing down for a test of trendline support, taken from August 26th and 29th swing lows.

To learn more about drawing trendlines, check out DailyFX Education

Solana Four-Hour Price Chart

Solana four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Solana on Tradingview

Cardano Congestion Just Under Resistance

We’ve talked about a cryptocurrency making a push into the NFT space before by enabling smart contracts to be built on their blockchain; and this is somewhat of the explanation for the recent rally in Cardano. Cardano, the ‘green cryptocurrency’ that was created by Ethereum co-creator, Charles Hoskinson, announced the Alonzo hard fork which was intended to allow for smart contracts to be coded on to that blockchain, as well. This could mean competition in the NFT space for Solana and Ethereum, but it’s also been behind the bullish push in Cardano over the past month that’s propelled the coin higher by as much as 300% during the month of August.

It appears as though some of that interest may have moved over to Solana, however, as prices in Cardano have been digesting over the past week, taking on the form of a symmetrical wedge pattern. This can even give the appearance of a bull pennant formation when meshed with the prior bullish trend, keeping the door open to bullish potential with focus on the 3.0000 psychological level that has yet to be tested in ADA/USD.

To learn more about symmetrical wedges or bull pennants, check out DailyFX Education

Cardano Four-Hour Price Chart

Cardano four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Cardano on Tradingview

Bitcoin Testing Fibonacci Support

As attention has been cast towards alt coins of late, Bitcoin continues to digest the month-long ramp that ran from late-July into last week.

The resistance that I had looked at last week has helped to mark that high, coming in at a key Fibonacci level around the 50k psychological price. There’s also been short-term resistance showing at the two other levels identified at 49,436 and 48,190, with support now holding around the Fibonacci level at 46,847, which is the 50% marker of the Jan 22 – mid-April major move.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

Bitcoin BTC/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin BTC/USD four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Ethereum Forces a Break Even as Bitcoin Coils

Perhaps its owed to the recent run in NFT interest but, even as Bitcoin continues to coil Ethereum has broken out to another fresh three-month-high. Ether had been in a range for almost three full weeks, with resistance establishing around the 3,300 marker.

This morning saw prices break out to a fresh three-month-high, but buyers didn’t get very far as price action quickly reverted back for a support test around prior resistance. This can keep the door open for topside approaches in Ethereum, looking for a hold of higher-low support to lead to a test of another fresh higher-high.

Ethereum Four-Hour Price Chart

ETHUSD ETH/USD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

