US Dollar Digs into Support as Focus Shifts Towards Jackson Hole

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Euro at Critical Spot on the Chart
2021-08-25 12:35:00
German IFO Data Confirms Weaker Momentum, EUR/USD Struggling to Break Out
2021-08-25 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD An Inevitable 1.1750 – 1.1650 Range Breakout For Another Day
2021-08-25 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: EIA Report in Focus as Prices Tackle Confluent Resistance
2021-08-25 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast for the Days Ahead
2021-08-25 14:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook for the Week: Momentum Slowing?
2021-08-25 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of Fed Economic Symposium
2021-08-25 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Mired by Fed Symposium Risk
2021-08-24 22:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD at Risk From Truck Driver Shortage
2021-08-25 08:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Boost Short Bets
2021-08-25 04:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • FX markets are very much in wait and see mode ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/a07wumTHUp https://t.co/2Xk1sFEOIf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.55%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vvj2Am0QNr
  • webinar uploaded and ready to go US Dollar Price Action Setups ahead of Jackson Hole https://t.co/6QpHoTDgGR
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.70% Silver: -0.41% Gold: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xTo8dCsEDO
  • News reports have suggested that a shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers in the UK is disrupting supplies to restaurants and supermarkets. Get your $GBP market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/XYdPma4YCJ https://t.co/yU4ikD1lC3
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.27% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tcBGZmPrCC
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.29% US 500: 0.26% France 40: 0.09% FTSE 100: 0.07% Germany 30: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ckF2B3xCbb
  • US Dollar Digs into Support as Focus Shifts Towards Jackson Hole https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/08/25/US-Dollar-Digs-into-Support-as-Focus-Shifts-Towards-Jackson-Hole.html https://t.co/aV21PSEhcc
  • German IFO data confirms slowing momentum in economic recovery. EUR/USD hovering above 1.1750. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/JUvATaGDAh https://t.co/OJRWtASAAY
  • With the news that European leaders are discussing reimposing travel restrictions for visitors from the US, a look at the Covid mobility trends data from Apple for the US, Italy, UK and Germany https://t.co/o9AB4qSofh
US Dollar Digs into Support as Focus Shifts Towards Jackson Hole

US Dollar Digs into Support as Focus Shifts Towards Jackson Hole

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar is digging into support today, attempting to arrest the three-day sell-off.
  • While USD was bid through the first half of last week, the past three trading days have seen much of that move erased as expectations build for Powell to avoid the topic of taper at his upcoming appearance at Jackson Hole.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

The US Dollar is holding on to support at a familiar spot on the chart, taken from the 92.80-92.90 zone in DXY. This is a spot of previously unfilled gap from early Q2 trade that came back into the equation as short-term resistance-turned-support.

Last week saw USD strength flare up to a fresh 2021 high. This was rooted in the release of FOMC meeting minutes from the July rate decision, in which most participants saw the start of taper by the end of 2021; and that led to a consistent run of USD strength that eventually brought upon fresh nine-month-highs.

But that strength didn’t last for long; prices began to turn on Friday and that lasted through this week’s open. This gives the appearance that markets are now discounting the chance that Powell touches on taper at the upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Symposium and, instead, looks to next week’s Non-farm Payrolls data which would be the last such release before the September FOMC rate decision. And that September meeting should be interesting as it’s a quarterly meeting, and the Fed will release updated projections and forecasts that may provide clue to their expected timing.

To learn more about the Fed or Non-farm Payrolls, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar Finds a Floor, Asia Markets Stall Despite Record Wall Street High. The Quiet Before Storm?
US Dollar Finds a Floor, Asia Markets Stall Despite Record Wall Street High. The Quiet Before Storm?
2021-08-25 07:04:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Reverses - Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Reverses - Loonie Levels
2021-08-24 15:34:00
US Dollar Retreat, Wall Street Rally Lead APAC Equities Higher Ahead of Jackson Hole. Where To From Here?
US Dollar Retreat, Wall Street Rally Lead APAC Equities Higher Ahead of Jackson Hole. Where To From Here?
2021-08-24 07:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out Above 1800 - GLD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out Above 1800 - GLD Levels
2021-08-23 16:34:00
