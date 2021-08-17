Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout, Inflation on Deck

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Faces 1.1800 to 1.1700 Range or Break as Taper Fodder Picks Up
2021-08-17 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall Amid Viral Concerns, US Retail Sales Data in Focus
2021-08-17 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for Days Ahead
2021-08-17 13:30:00
Dow Jones Advances Despite Growth Concerns, Hang Seng Tests Support
2021-08-17 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Four-Day Rally Stalls Ahead of 50-Day SMA
2021-08-17 14:30:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91.
2021-08-17 14:23:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Eases Despite Strong UK Jobs Data
2021-08-17 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Falls on Soft US and Chinese Data. AUD/JPY Eyed
2021-08-16 23:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.75% Oil - US Crude: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WnaltqOfdh
  • The price of gold appears to be reversing ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($1800) as it pulls back from a fresh weekly high ($1796). Get your $XAU market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Db4I78NSv5 https://t.co/I5x0dq6Dyy
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.37% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.72% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CZypeS5Fx6
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout, Inflation on Deck https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/08/17/canadian-dollar-price-forecast-usdcad-usd-cad-threatens-break-inflation-on-deck.html $USDCAD $CAD https://t.co/s1jq7kH2OH
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.07% France 40: -0.11% US 500: -0.88% Wall Street: -0.90% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DPrXMFvSQq
  • In what is likely little surprise to many, retail sales fell short of expectations across the board. The headline rate falling 1.1%, larger than the expected 0.3% drop. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/sI4ZBhUwqh https://t.co/ONbxYd1G8T
  • NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Jul 20 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to NZD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Mrc3xhixAW
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.29% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.94% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IcXn0pXId9
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.49% Germany 30: 0.15% France 40: -0.23% US 500: -0.52% Wall Street: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3uOgussrHm
  • Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Aug 09 when Gold traded near 1,730.91. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Gold strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FrXhcEtSo2
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout, Inflation on Deck

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Threatens Breakout, Inflation on Deck

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • USD/CAD is testing a big spot on the chart at 1.2622.
  • Reversal themes remain strong in the pair and tomorrow’s economic calendar brings both Canadian inflation and FOMC meeting minutes, which can keep the pair on the move.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

The USD/CAD recovery has continued after last week’s test at a very key area on the chart. The 1.2500 psychological level has had pull in USD/CAD price action since March of this year; and that price makes up the bottom portion of a longer-term zone on the chart that spans up to the 1.2622 Fibonacci level. And as looked at last week, that price was also confluent with a trendline that can be found by connecting swing lows from early-June and late-July trade.

If you’d like to learn more about drawing trendlines, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

After a rather pensive test of support last week, with the US Dollar falling on the heels of consumer sentiment data released on Friday, bulls sparked a topside push shortly after the open this week. Prices have run up to the topside of the support zone, with the 1.2622 Fibonacci level helping to hold the highs for now.

This keeps the door open for breakout potential, but given the failure to breakthrough that level at this point combined with what’s on the horizon, prudence may be the most attractive path forward. Tomorrow brings Canadian inflation data and later in the session, we’ll get FOMC meeting minutes from the July rate decision. That meeting produced a net result of USD weakness as Powell assuaged market fears around an upcoming taper discussion; but the big question now is whether the details of that meeting will help to soften the USD after a really strong start to the week.

On a shorter-term basis, there’s support potential around prior resistance, plotted at around 1.2588. Below that is the bullish trendline projection, and this currently plots to around 1.2550. And below that is another possible point of support at the same 1.2521 level that was showing as resistance last week.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Longer-Term: A Big Spot

Taking a step back on the chart to illustrate the relevance of the current zone and this highlights how this recent bullish move is but a small part of the longer-term picture in the pair. But – the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020-2021 sell-off is just beyond the 1.2622 level, plotting specifically at 1.2652, and a breach above that price exposes a possible run up towards the 1.3000 psychological level. The 38.2% retracement of that major move plots just above the round level, and this creates a ‘zone’ for that next spot of potential long-term resistance.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USDCAD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Down on Covid Case as RBNZ Looms, SEC Warns on China
New Zealand Dollar Down on Covid Case as RBNZ Looms, SEC Warns on China
2021-08-17 07:02:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
AUD/JPY Risk Off Woes, China Data Miss, More Data and Central Bank Meetings Ahead
AUD/JPY Risk Off Woes, China Data Miss, More Data and Central Bank Meetings Ahead
2021-08-16 07:08:00
AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens
AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens
2021-08-13 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish