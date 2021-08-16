News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Lower Amid Weaker US and Chinese Data
2021-08-16 06:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-16 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-15 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges From Yearly Low- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-16 18:00:00
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-16 16:37:00
Dollar Outlook Finds Strong EURUSD and GBPUSD Ranges, AUDUSD Breakout Potential
2021-08-15 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: DXY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-08-16 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Eyes Japanese GDP Data to Kick Off APAC Trading
2021-08-15 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.53% Gold: 0.42% Oil - US Crude: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uGrqsjjkli
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.07%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.10%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/quLnayDw64
  • two hours later? 'these things move fast' $NQ session reversal https://t.co/T7etOeGtCv https://t.co/2GThrkqkHb
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.20% France 40: 0.20% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kzE5VjTX1s
  • what a reaction $SPX past few hours have seen $ES surge up to session highs, filling the gap from this week's open fresh ATH but a few handles away https://t.co/08OPWBoO5t
  • @JohnKicklighter ha, much better to have an overactive pattern recognition mechanism than a lazy one!
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 70 counterparties take $1.036 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/qhUKCINr4n
  • The Chinese run of July statistics this morning - retail sales, unemployment, industrial production, fixed asset investment - broadly disappointed. Yet, you wouldn't know it from the Shanghai Composite or $USDCNH... https://t.co/jfg0hcMmJS
  • The US Dollar has finally found some element of support after the pullback that developed last week.. Get your $USD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/RZLdEuJ8Mm https://t.co/udFVtK4KCM
  • @JStanleyFX Looks like an 'exaggerated' H&S pattern, but I have a tendency to see those everywhere...
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar is starting the week with a bounce from a key support zone.
  • This follows last week’s pullback, that started around inflation data but hastened on Friday after the release of consumer sentiment numbers.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

The US Dollar has finally found some element of support after the pullback that developed last week. Prices in DXY had pushed up for a test of the four-month-high ahead of the release of July inflation numbers. And once again, inflation came out well above the Fed’s 2% target. But, the beat on the expected number was milder than prior months, leading to the hope that some of the recent inflationary flare was/is transitory in nature. And prices in USD pulled back after another 5% inflation print, likely due to some relative cooling in the print’s release v/s the expectation.

In USD, prices initially pulled back to the zone around 92.89 and after a mild bounce, sellers drove down to another big area of support around 92.46 on DXY. In this area are two different Fibonacci retracements: The 23.6% retracement of the 2020 sell-off and also the 23.6% retracement of the Q1 bullish trend.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Bounce from Long-Term Range Support

That pullback in USD came at a very opportune time for EUR/USD: Right as the pair was testing its 2021 low at 1.1704. Around that low are a series of Fibonacci levels that have, so far, put in a strong sense of range support in the major pair through this year’s trade.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

Last week’s bounce pushed the pair up to another Fibonacci level of note, with the 14.4% retracement of the 2021 trend plotted at 1.1797 catch the recent high.

But, there may be some bullish trajectory yet as the four chart below illustrates a sequence of recent higher-highs and lows. The psychological level at 1.1750 is of interest for higher-low support potential. Perhaps more enticing to longer-term bearish scenarios is resistance potential around the 1.1850 area; and if that can’t hold, the prior resistance zone from 1.1885-1.1900 remains of interest.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Held Back at Key Fib – Breakout Potential

On the short side of the US Dollar, GBP/USD remains attractive. The key point of emphasis at the moment appears to be the same Fibonacci level that’s been in-play since back in February, and this is the 23.6% retracement of the September-June major move.

More recently, GBP/USD formed a falling wedge formation, which is often approached with the aim of bullish breakouts. And prices did break out last week – but they didn’t get very far as Fibonacci resistance came into play to hold the advance. This happened again after this week’s open.

This keeps the door open for bullish breakout potential at that level of 1.3879 in GBP/USD.

To learn more about the falling wedge formation, check out DailyFX Education

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBPUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Holds at a Big Spot

Canadian inflation numbers are released on Wednesday so we’ll likely see USD/CAD stay on the move. Of late, the pair has held up through a key support test at a really big spot on the chart around 1.2500. But, there’s also a trendline that was confluent with that price and, so far, that zone has held.

To learn more about drawing and using trendlines, check out DailyFX Education

Short-term price action is now nearing a test of near-term range resistance, plotting at around 1.2588. A breach above that opens the door to the next near-term level at 1.2622, a longer-term Fibonacci level that’s marking the topside of the longer-term support zone.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/JPY Risk Off Woes, China Data Miss, More Data and Central Bank Meetings Ahead
AUD/JPY Risk Off Woes, China Data Miss, More Data and Central Bank Meetings Ahead
2021-08-16 07:08:00
AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens
AUD Undermined, Delta Cases Up, AUD/NZD Downtrend, Iron Ore Weakens
2021-08-13 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
2021-08-12 17:20:00
US Dollar a Focal Point with USD/CHF Approaching Resistance Levels
US Dollar a Focal Point with USD/CHF Approaching Resistance Levels
2021-08-12 07:08:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Bullish