News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Defends March Low Despite Slew of Hawkish Fed Rhetoric
2021-08-12 14:00:00
EURUSD Reversal from 1.1700 Fits Range Markets, Contrasts Fed Taper Momentum
2021-08-12 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Softer US Dollar Despite EIA Report Disappointment
2021-08-12 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Rebound Emerges amid Failed Test of July Low
2021-08-11 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Bullish Contrarian Trading Bias Remains in Focus
2021-08-12 05:00:00
EURUSD Reversal from 1.1700 Fits Range Markets, Contrasts Fed Taper Momentum
2021-08-12 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels
2021-08-12 17:20:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls to Face Critical Fibonacci Level
2021-08-12 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stable After Strong UK GDP Data
2021-08-12 08:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-08-11 18:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Bitcoin, Gold & Oil Post-CPI
2021-08-11 17:00:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.5% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-12
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 74 counterparties take $1087.432 billion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/ivs6EknvII
  • Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/08/12/gold-price-forecast-xauusd-xau-usd-snaps-back-tests-key-resistance-gld-levels.html $GLD $Gold $XAU https://t.co/qf9fNe3L35
  • The Mexican central bank rate decision is due in 45 minutes. Consensus forecast is for a 25bp hike following June's lift to 4.50%, but I am still very dubious that such a move could get us moving substantively below 19.80 https://t.co/o9sUhVRjss
  • @JohnKicklighter Volume is pitiful, like it’s the week between Christmas and New Years.
  • Breakouts aren't what they used to be. The $DIA Dow Jones ETF with the 100-day SMA, volume and 10-day ATR: https://t.co/A8wvuEKccD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 80.19%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cr1vuvShtI
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% Silver: -1.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZhqE8axr7h
  • Lionel Messi receives a ‘large number’ of PSG Fan Tokens. Superstar’s arrival boosts Token value. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/XL7HRpvaha https://t.co/5UrPjxsSnQ
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.34% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fksI61Dh93
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Snaps Back, Tests Key Resistance - GLD Levels

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold opened the week with a nasty sell-off but has since spent the rest of the week trying to recover.
  • At this point Gold prices are running into a big area of confluent support-turned-resistance. Will sellers use this bounce to sell into the move or do buyers have more room to run?
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

It’s been a messy backdrop in Gold of recent and this week started about as badly as it could’ve for bulls. Prices crushed lower shortly after futures began trading on Sunday and this led many to call the move a ‘flash crash’ or a ‘fat finger’ event where an order was mistakenly thrown on to a market with very thin liquidity.

Whatever it was it didn’t long as buyers came to the rescue and prices have spent the rest of this week clawing back that sell-off at the open.

What is interesting, however, are the levels that are in play, and I had talked about this in this week’s technical forecast on Gold. At the time Gold prices had just tanked on the back of Non-farm Payrolls and price action had caught support at a trendline projection connecting the May 2019 and March 2020 swing lows. The projection of that trendline also helped to catch the low in March of this year, as Gold was setting a double bottom formation.

But with this week’s open, that trendline was finally traded through. And at this point, there’s even potential for that prior trendline of support to become resistance.

To learn more about drawing or working with trendlines, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Getting a bit closer on the chart and there’s another zone of interest in the equation, and this runs from 1755-1764. This is a batch of support-turned-resistance that I’ve been following for a while, and this is the same spot on the chart that defined the neckline of the double bottom formation that had built in March.

The double bottom was confirmed once prices broke out above this resistance in April, and in both May and June this spot on the chart helped to elicit some support.

To learn more about the double bottom formation, check out DailyFX Education

But now – this spot on the chart is back in-play as buying pressure is softening as this zone comes back into play. This can keep the door open for bears with a resistance hold at this area of prior support.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Strategy Near-Term: Levels of Note

Taking a shorter-term look at the matter with greater focus on the recent sell-off and, once again, there’s another confluent level within the 1755-1764 zone. This is the 50% retracement of the recent sell-off and it’s right at 1755.98.

With a hold below that 50% marker (along with a hold below the zone discussed earlier) the door can remain open for bearish strategies. A breach below the 38.2% retracement at 1738 opens the door for a drop down to the 23.6% marker at 1715, which helped to pick out the swing-low on Tuesday.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

Gold four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar a Focal Point with USD/CHF Approaching Resistance Levels
US Dollar a Focal Point with USD/CHF Approaching Resistance Levels
2021-08-12 07:08:00
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Tests Support After CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-08-11 15:38:00
US Dollar Rallies to Resistance - Inflation Set to Drive
US Dollar Rallies to Resistance - Inflation Set to Drive
2021-08-09 15:30:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-08-05 16:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish