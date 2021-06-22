US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Grasps for Higher-Low Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Continues to Diverge
2021-06-22 12:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 11, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,436.40.
2021-06-22 09:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Chair Powell Testimony due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-22
  • NY Fed accepts $791.6 billion in reverse repo operations $USD $DXY
  • Fed's Daly: - We are looking to the fall for greater clarity on the economy's future path - It is appropriate to begin speaking about when to reduce the pace of asset purchases
  • Fed's Daly: - Even discussing interest rate adjustments is off the agenda - Inflation could breach 3% briefly but I expect that to unwind
  • Fed's Daly: -MBS purchases aren't having an impact on mortgage interest rates - We could reach "substantial further progress" threshold for taper later this year, or early next year
  • Why wait to do it over Twitter when it can be done in real time! https://t.co/CV986XpXX8
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.92%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 68.32%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/s0icLni9oU
  • $USD support test at a big spot right now https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/06/22/US-Dollar-Technical-Analysis-USD-Grasps-for-Higher-Low-Support.html https://t.co/UH1qxb7TR1
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.47% Silver: -0.59% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/wroDKS7qiQ
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.14% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/weMBrKrm2J
US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Grasps for Higher-Low Support

US Dollar Technical Analysis: USD Grasps for Higher-Low Support

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • Last week saw a significant move in the US Dollar, with the Greenback jumping by more than 2.5% around the FOMC rate decision.
  • This week sees the US currency remain in the spotlight: Friday brings the release of PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. But there’s a plethora of Fed-speak punctuating the calendar ahead of that data release.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
We’re still working through the aftermath of last week’s FOMC rate decision. While it’s now been almost a week since that event happened, the Greenback put in a very noticeable change-of-pace around the announcement that, as yet, hasn’t reversed. While strength has returned in stocks and even with Treasury yields continuing to drive-lower, the US Dollar remains fairly elevated after last week’s spike.

Yesterday brought a bit of pullback to that theme, and bulls promptly returned upon a test of a key support zone to push prices back up towards the highs. Later today, we’ll get a speech from FOMC Chair, Jerome Powell, and the remainder of the week is punctuated by a chorus of Fed speakers that, likely, will continue to highlight caution around forecasts as there’s still a brutal amount of unknown with regards to inflation and USD price trends.

The key support that’s currently in-play is bound between a couple of Fibonacci levels, plotting at 91.82 and 91.93. The latter of those prices is the 38.2% retracement of the 2021 Q1 spike in the USD, and the former is the 38.2% retracement of the 2011-2017 major move.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

Taking a shorter-term look at the matter and we can see where this zone came into play overnight to help hold higher-low support. The bounce thus far has been relatively small and buyers haven’t yet been able to punch up to a fresh high, so the current item is to watch whether this support zone can hold the lows ahead of new highs and, if not, the look then moves towards a deeper area of support. Such potential exists in the chasm between 91.32 and 91.38, the former of which is the 50% marker of the same Q1, 2021 bullish spike in the USD. This zone is shown in red on the below four-hour chart.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Pulls Back - Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Surge Pulls Back - Loonie Levels
2021-06-21 15:30:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-06-17 15:40:00
US Dollar Aims to Extend Fed-Inspired Rise, Eyes Yellen Testimony
US Dollar Aims to Extend Fed-Inspired Rise, Eyes Yellen Testimony
2021-06-17 07:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Pullback Ahead of FOMC - GLD Levels
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Pullback Ahead of FOMC - GLD Levels
2021-06-16 16:00:00
