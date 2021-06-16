News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Setup: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-06-16 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Strength to Persist as Global Economy Expands
2021-06-16 08:00:00
Crude Oil, USD/RUB Outlook : WTI Rising Before Fed, Biden-Putin Summit Volatility Risk
2021-06-16 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing
2021-06-16 05:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats Ahead of FOMC, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Open Lower
2021-06-16 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Pullback Ahead of FOMC - GLD Levels
2021-06-16 16:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Lower as Traders Eye FOMC For Tapering Clues
2021-06-16 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Boosted As UK Inflation Beats Expectations
2021-06-16 06:24:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-06-15 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Setup: USD/CAD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD Ahead of FOMC
2021-06-16 09:30:00
Crude Oil Breakout; PTJ and Bitcoin; the Fed versus Inflation Fears - The Macro Setup
2021-06-15 15:45:00
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 75.97%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 76.91%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FsFYByWobe
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.51% Silver: 0.28% Gold: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UmBSp15B4F
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.26% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.07% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Rhus0rXhmM
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU Pullback Ahead of FOMC - GLD Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/06/16/Gold-price-forecast-xau-pullback-ahead-of-fomc-gld-gold-gc-levels.html $Gold https://t.co/Mj0i2YvGZl
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.05% Germany 30: 0.01% FTSE 100: -0.05% Wall Street: -0.07% US 500: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9RcvesS3Sx
  • and Nessun Dorma https://t.co/iyDrAWCik6
  • Please add, 'Won't Get Fooled Again' by The Who to your playlist https://t.co/kIf2IAad9x
  • @JohnKicklighter be sure to put Muse’ ‘Knights of Cydonia’ and ‘Uprising’ into your rotation
  • Saving Ride of the Valkyries by Wagner for the the minutes leading up to the release. Currently on Stockholm Syndrome by Muse
  • Saudi Energy Minister says the oil market is not out of the woods yet - OPEC+ cautious stance is paying off
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Pullback Ahead of FOMC - GLD Levels

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold prices have pulled back ahead of the June FOMC rate decision.
  • Gold prices are sitting on a big spot of support and that’s been in-play through the first half of this week.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Today at 2pm brings the June FOMC rate decision and the wide expectation appears to be for the bank to punt on pretty much every item that they can. There may be a slight moderation in rate forecasts, with a potential 2023 hike highlighted in the dot plot matrix versus the prior expectation for that first hike to be in 2024. But, outside of that and given the moves seen in risk markets after last week’s inflation print, it would appear that most market participants are expecting QE to remain in full effect with no signaling towards the contrary.

In Gold, prices remained pinned down to support following last month’s break of the bull flag formation. That bull flag took nearly nine months to build following last year’s flare, largely driven by the heavy-handed actions of the FOMC’s stimulus outlays.

To learn more about bull flag formations, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

On the above chart, you’ll probably notice that prices are currently testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018-2020 major move. This plots at 1859.25 and for the past month, this has been a key level for Gold prices.

When bulls were pushing the breakout from the bull flag, the resistance side of that formation was confluent with this price. And a few weeks later, it came back as support but buyers were unable to take out the high, instead, getting caught at resistance around the 1900 psychological level.

Since then prices have reverted right back down to this support and this zone has now held the lows through the first 2.5 days of this week, leading into FOMC.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out DailyFX Education

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Levels Ahead of FOMC

Adding a Fibonacci retracement to the recent major move spanning from the April 29 swing low up to the May high, and the 38.2% retracement lines up very closely to the longer-term retracement looked at above. This level is at 1855.18 and together with 1859.25, creates a confluent support zone that’s currently holding price.

Below this, the 1836 level sticks out as it’s the 50% marker from the shorter-term move. If Gold bulls are unable to hold support at this level, the bigger picture bullish trend may come into question.

Above current prices, there’s a short-term spot of resistance around 1870, after which 1878 comes into play as the 23.6% retracement of the shorter-term move. The next level after that is at 1893, after which the 1900 psychological level comes back into play.

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

