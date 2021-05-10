News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Draws Near Key Support; EUR/USD to Two-Month Highs
2021-05-10 15:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Major US Pipeline Disruptions, Weaker USD
2021-05-10 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-05-10 09:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Big NFP Miss Defies Tapering Fears
2021-05-10 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Gold Price Approaches 200-Day SMA for First Time Since February
2021-05-10 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-10 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - May 2021: Sell in May and Go Away? Not for USD, Stocks
2021-05-10 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.88%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/glsLro1SHq
  • Ethereum touches a new all-time high at $4,200 before slightly backing off $ETH $ETHUSD https://t.co/w7pdbRBYAA
  • Colonial Pipeline says service to be "substantially restored" by the end of the week - BBG #OOTT #CrudeOil $CL_F
  • Strong local election results, vaccination data, boost interest in UK plc. GBPUSD takes out multi-week resistance. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/yPIbuLwR8R https://t.co/yxnLu4FvCs
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.41% Oil - US Crude: -0.06% Silver: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/AEvMp7PdWP
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/St5lZipZWk
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 1.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.35% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XMJUxOBSwQ
  • Fed's Kaplan (non-voter): - Need to make substantial further progress before tapering - Healthy to start taper debate sooner rather than later $DXY $EURUSD
  • UK PM Boris Johnson: - England to move to step 3 of lockdown easing on 17 May - Just over two-thirds of adults have had at least one vaccine dose $GBP $GBPUSD $EURGBP
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Economic impact of Colonial Pipeline attack hinges on duration of outage - Disappointing nonfarm payrolls report may reflect supply issues, citing enhanced jobless benefits and lack of childcare
US Dollar Draws Near Key Support; EUR/USD to Two-Month Highs

US Dollar Draws Near Key Support; EUR/USD to Two-Month Highs

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD Talking Points:

Advertisement

It was a big week for US Dollar bears as the currency pushed down to a fresh low on the heels of a really disappointing NFP report. Stocks rallied to go along with that move of USD-weakness, leading many to point to the ‘good is bad’ theme that appears to have re-emerged in markets. But, this fails to recognize the lagging performance in tech stocks, which continue to trade on their back foot despite the S&P 500 pushing up to another fresh all-time-high.

In FX-land, trends appear to be a little more clear. The US Dollar has continued to sell-off, furthering the Q2 theme of weakness that re-emerged on the first trading day of the new quarter. The currency is fast approaching a big spot on the chart, taken from around the 90.00 psychological level, which is confluent with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 2001-2008 major move.

To learn more about psychological levels or Fibonacci retracements, check out DailyFX Education

This same zone helped to arrest the nine-month sell-off around the New Year open, which led to that Q1 bounce. But, as looked at in the Q2 Technical Forecast for the US Dollar, that bounce appeared corrective in nature with the bigger picture trend still carrying a bearish tonality, which has played out so far in the first half of Q2.

To get the full Q2 Technical Forecast for the US Dollar, the link below can arrange that:

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

Taking a step back to look at the bigger picture, and the importance of this current support area becomes a little more clear.

That Q1 swing-high showed up right at the underside of a trend channel that’s been going for almost a full decade. The support side of that channel offered a bounce in the USD in August/September, but sellers were able to take it out on a recurrent attempt in November. Below this current zone of support – 89.20 is the 2021 low and the current six-year-low rests around 88.25, after which there’s no nearby or recent support to work with.

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

US Dollar Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

USD Weakness Helps EUR/USD To Jump to Fresh Two-Month-Highs

On the other side of that USD move, EUR/USD has been very strong. Just last week the pair was grinding around support at the 1.2000 handle, allowing for the build of a falling wedge pattern to appear. Such patterns are often followed with the aim of bullish reversals, and that’s what happened in the latter portion of last week as buyers pushed EUR/USD up to a fresh two-month-high.

The pair currently finds itself trading at the top-end of a key zone of resistance, running from 1.2134-1.2167, comprised of two different 50% markers from two separate major moves. This same zone caught the high in late-April as prices pulled back to the 1.2000 handle; but buyers look fairly persistent on this iteration as EUR/USD jumped up to this area after NFP last week, and hasn’t yet backed down.

This can keep the door open to near-term breakout potential, particularly for those that are looking for USD to drive deeper within its current support structure. Alternatively, for those looking at a short-term stall, short-term higher-low support could be sought out in EUR/USD around 1.2134 or 1.2072.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus
British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus
2021-05-06 07:00:00
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Dovish FOMC, Yellen Clarification to Drive DJI Higher
Dow Jones Forecast: Dovish FOMC, Yellen Clarification to Drive DJI Higher
2021-05-05 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Bullish Divergence Hints at Rebound for USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Bullish Divergence Hints at Rebound for USD/CAD
2021-05-04 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR