News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Climb on Falling Stockpiles, Easing Lockdowns in the US and Europe
2021-05-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: OPEC Commentary, EU Summer Travel Ban Lift Eyed
2021-05-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
7 Meme Stocks Driving Markets & Making a Mark
2021-05-05 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Outlook Still Positive
2021-05-05 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rejected at 1,800, Momentum Building
2021-05-05 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Range Trading to Persist
2021-05-05 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The SEC is also considering transparency rules for stock-lending and short-selling - Gensler
  • The SEC is considering new disclosure rules for "total return" equity derivatives following the Archegos blowup - Gary Gensler
  • https://t.co/FIdn5HrUPK
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.71%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2Bz4nA0dru
  • Gamestop $GME upgraded from "B-" to "B" by S&P Global Ratings, outlook stable. Shares trying to muscle their way off session lows. #StocksToWatch #Trading https://t.co/Q41orfbiGn
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.42% US 500: 0.29% France 40: 0.13% Germany 30: 0.10% FTSE 100: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/B2ChHRovLx
  • Here are the results of my poll asking whether yesterday's $NDX retreat is the start of a more meaningful correction or just short-term pullback. Honestly, surprised it is as close as it is https://t.co/diLGZKeEJl
  • US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/05/05/US-Dollar-Rattles-at-Resistance-EUR-USD-USD-CAD-USD-JPY.html $USD $EURUSD $USDCAD $USDJPY
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Apr 16, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,022.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/dVbfkqo2IR
  • Crypto update (24hrs): $BTC +5.9% $ETH +1.83% $LTC +18% $DOGE +8.7%
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar has found resistance it likes around the 91.33 Fibonacci level.
  • Friday brings Non-Farm Payrolls and it appears that we’re in a ‘bad is good’ type of state, where negative data may spell less pressure on the higher rates theme.
Advertisement

The US Dollar is continuing to hold at the same resistance that was in play yesterday, with the recent build of a bullish trendline, highlighting how this resistance has been carrying a diminishing marginal impact. That’s allowed for the build of an ascending triangle formation which will often be approached with the aim of bullish breakouts.

To learn more about the ascending triangle formation, check out DailyFX Education

At this point, the big question is whether USD bulls might get the ammunition to elicit a topside breakout, and it looked like that might be lining up yesterday when current Treasury Secretary and former FOMC Chair, Janet Yellen, opined about the possible need to hike rates in order to avoid the economy from overheating. Well, one look at markets like Lumber or Corn or Copper, or Dogecoin, and that overheating concern becomes quite obvious. But, so far the Fed and Chair Powell have remained far from that camp, leaving investors in a confounding spot of balancing between the reality of the inflation that we’re seeing with our own eyes and the claims of Central Bankers that qualify those drivers as ‘transitory.’

Friday of this week brings Non-farm Payrolls and this is where the matter may get some better definition. If we do see a really strong showing, that could elicit USD-strength on the basis that the Fed is that much closer to hiking rates. But, if data comes in below expectations, well, we may be back in one of those ‘bad is good’ themes where negative econ data spells the possibility of even more FOMC accommodation.

To learn more about Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP), check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Hourly Price Chart

US Dollar Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Falling Wedge at Support

Going along with that resistance item in the US Dollar is a support inflection in EUR/USD. This support zone is in a familiar spot on the chart, as the 1.1965-1.2000 area has been in-play in varying ways since last August.

This is quite the change of pace, as last week saw a very strong EUR/USD test a key zone of resistance running from 1.2134-1.2167; and the USD strength on Friday that’s so far held through this week has helped the pair to push down to that support zone.

On a shorter-term basis, there’s been a build of a falling wedge formation, which is often approached with the aim of bullish reversals.

To learn more about the falling wedge formation, check out DailyFX Education

EUR/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

EUR/USD Two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Breakdown Keeps Bears in Order for USD-Weakness Scenarios

The most recent Bank of Canada rate decision saw the BoC take a major step as one of the first Central Banks to announce their possible move away from pandemic policy. The Canadian Dollar caught a bid, and the continued strength in oil prices has likely played a hand in that strength, as well.

As I had shared in yesterday’s webinar, this puts USD/CAD in a fairly attractive spot for bearish USD-scenarios.

USD/CAD has continued to fall, this morning setting another fresh three-year-low, and if we do see USD-weakness on the back of Friday’s NFP report, the bearish drive in USD/CAD remains as an appealing theme.

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USDCAD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/JPY Drives Deeper into Triangle

USD/JPY put in a riveting Q1, driven by the reflation trade and the prospect of higher rates in the US. With the Bank of Japan still sitting on negative rates for now the fifth year, the prospect of higher rates in the US came along with the potential for carry, and that brought upon a strong bullish trend in Q1.

But Q2 has seen the Fed continue to push back on the topic of rate hikes and this has helped stocks to ascend while the US Dollar has fallen. This impacted USD/JPY, as well.

But over the past few weeks and as USD-strength and the potential for higher rates has become a noisier issue, USD/JPY has started to tick-higher, giving the appearance that bulls may soon be on return.

USD/JPY could be compelling for USD-strength scenarios given the alignment of drivers.

USD/JPY Four-Hour Price Chart

usdjpy four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDJPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Forecast: Dovish FOMC, Yellen Clarification to Drive DJI Higher
Dow Jones Forecast: Dovish FOMC, Yellen Clarification to Drive DJI Higher
2021-05-05 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Bullish Divergence Hints at Rebound for USD/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Bullish Divergence Hints at Rebound for USD/CAD
2021-05-04 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break, Bulls Nearing Control
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Threatens Break, Bulls Nearing Control
2021-05-03 16:30:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: Sell-in May Dynamic Could Drive DXY Higher
US Dollar Price Forecast: Sell-in May Dynamic Could Drive DXY Higher
2021-05-03 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bullish