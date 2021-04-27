News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 15:30:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-27 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC
2021-04-27 16:03:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Near-term Technical Outlook
2021-04-27 13:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-27 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Fading? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-27 17:05:00
Gold Price Outlook - Potential Breakout Looming as Fed, US Data Prints and Tech Company Results Collide
2021-04-27 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
April Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since February 2020
2021-04-27 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US 7yr Note Auction: - Yield: 1.306% (prev. 1.30%) - WI: 1.305% - Bid/Cover: 2.31 (prev. 2.23) $USD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.36%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 67.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BhtBqUDSsU
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.71% Silver: 0.47% Gold: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/C6kCMzjw0q
  • EUR/USD clears the March high (1.2113) as it breaks out of the descending channel from earlier this year. Get your $EURUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/8j62JR8VkQ https://t.co/GpwVStrqGx
  • US CDC: - Relaxes mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people - Fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks when walking, dining, or attending small outdoor gatherings - Should still wear masks at public/crowded indoor events
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YeIJggpzVE
  • WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/04/27/wti-crude-oil-price-outlook-oil-builds-bull-pennant-ahead-of-fomc.html $Oil #oott https://t.co/4e134zmUcD
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.22% France 40: 0.20% Germany 30: 0.15% US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/GELb1GAdak
  • that copper trend is pretty strong... but lumber prices are up 466% in a year. (and 40% in April, alone) building a house, need a lot of lumber. hard to imagine that this doesn't seep into inflation at some point (if it hasn't already) https://t.co/Q7cSd1iDUr https://t.co/66UMYjNGyD
  • Ethereum hitting fresh intraday all-time highs, currently up 5% on the session $ETH $ETHUSD https://t.co/907dXlSv09
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC

WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

WTI Crude Oil Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices put in a strong trend from November to March, jumping by more than 99% from low to high.
  • Oil prices broke above a big long-term trendline in March, and shorter-term price action has built into a bull pennant formation.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

Crude oil prices continue to congest following a big trend that ran from last November into this March. Over this stretch WTI crude oil prices had gained more than 99%, running until a big zone of long-term resistance began to come into play around the $64-67 area on the chart. That resistance stymied bulls and prices quickly pulled back, soon turning into a range before starting to show bearish potential should WTI remain below the psychological 60-handle.

But bulls remained persistent and prices quickly pushed back above that 60 level. There’s also been a build of higher-lows over the past few weeks that, when combined with the lower-highs, produce a symmetrical triangle. That symmetrical triangle showing at the top of a four-month bullish trend that produced as more than 99% makes for a bull pennant formation, often followed with the aim of bullish continuation scenarios.

To learn more about the bull pennant, check out DailyFX Education

WTI Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

wti daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

Taking a step back on the weekly chart and a couple of things stand out. That March high was a fresh two year high, and the corresponding pullback, so far, has been rather shallow. But also of interest is another trendline and this one is longer-term in scope. It’s shown on the below chart in red, and this is a bearish trendline projection that for the past seven weeks has been helping to hold higher-low support. This is another bullish factor in the technical backdrop for crude oil prices.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Price Chart

oil weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

For the final chart, I’m looking at the monthly below and this is to highlight the importance of that longer-term trendline that’s currently helping to form support.

The bearish trendline originates from the 2008 high and connects to the 2014 high. That projection helped to catch the 2018 high in October of that year, as well as the February 2021 high. The month of March saw bulls grind through this level until, eventually, it began to help form short-term support.

A continued hold above that trendline, combined with the bull pennant formation looked at above, can keep the focus on topside scenarios for wti crude oil prices in the coming days, especially considering the risk outlay on the economic calendar for the remainder of this week.

To learn more about proper trendline construction, check out DailyFX Education

WTI Crude Oil Monthly Price Chart

oil monthly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), FOMC Highlight a Big Week for US Markets
Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), FOMC Highlight a Big Week for US Markets
2021-04-26 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY to Slide Lower Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY to Slide Lower Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-04-26 07:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions
2021-04-23 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude