Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), FOMC Highlight a Big Week for US Markets

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-26 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Positve Sentiment Pushing GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-26 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURJPY extending support bounce from Friday. wrote this up as part of the Yen forecast for this week -> https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2021/04/24/Japanese-Yen-Technical-Forecast-USDJPY-Reversal-EURJPY-Support.html https://t.co/XkbH6XsoIN https://t.co/Z3Vl4Wrbdy
  • AUD/USD continues to grind higher, now trading back above 0.7800 $AUDUSD https://t.co/EoqvseIqmm
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.67% Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ceAMmHdGE4
  • It’s a big week for US markets, with FOMC the highlight of the macro-economic calendar while a plethora of earnings announcements will keep equity markets on the move. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/ruSGUOvsDp https://t.co/CbzeAl7HWB
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.13%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 71.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GI3cymEE2R
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.24% Wall Street: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.09% FTSE 100: -0.09% France 40: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/CIVqTYCWmj
  • $EURUSD support bounce from 1.2000 slings into the 61.8 fibo of the 2021 pull back theme https://t.co/sdjzOdqDqC https://t.co/dgIGZt7FD1
  • EU Stoxx 50 is trading around the 4,000 level, it’s highest point since early 2008.Get your market update here:https://t.co/hgPlxqxZkT https://t.co/izC2idr1eC
  • The US Dollar has been in free-fall with DXY down nearly 3% off the monthly / yearly high heading into the FOMC interest rate decision this week. Get your market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/eCpjo2Nr3s https://t.co/FoP3I2E8rw
  • Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), FOMC Highlight a Big Week for US Markets https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/04/26/Tesla-TSLA-Amazon-AMZN-FOMC-Fed-Highlight-a-Big-Week.html $TSLA $AMZN $USD https://t.co/xHm17NHKlW
Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), FOMC Highlight a Big Week for US Markets

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), FOMC Highlight a Big Week for US Markets

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

TSLA, AMZN, FOMC, USD Talking Points

Advertisement

We’re now almost a month into Q2 trade and, so far, there’s been decisive moves posting in both the US Dollar and US equities. The Dollar topped on the final day of Q1 and has been heading lower ever since, and equity bulls jumped back on the bid to force another series of fresh all-time-highs in the S&P 500. We’ll hear more on the matter on Wednesday at the Federal Reserve’s April rate decision. This is not a quarterly meeting, so there will not be an update to the bank’s projections nor will we receive an updated dot plot matrix.

But that’s not all that’s on the calendar for this week, as we’re deep into earnings season and each day sees a flurry of quarterly reports from American corporates. Today sees Tesla report, and this is a big focal point for both ESG and tech. Tomorrow morning sees UPS, 3M and BP report before the bell with AMD, Microsoft, Alphabet and Visa. Wednesday’s Fed day has Boeing before the bell with Apple, Facebook and Qualcomm reporting after the close, competing with FOMC headlines. And Thursday is especially big with a number of companies reporting, highlighted by the Amazon call after market close.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 28
( 13:04 GMT )
Join the Mid-Week Strategy Check
Mid-Week Market Updates Featuring James Stanley, Senior Strategist
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

In the S&P 500, last week saw a dragonfly doji build as bulls stumbled at that fresh all-time-high. That fresh all-time-high also came with an overbought reading via RSI on the Daily chart, pointing to just how powerful this Q2 breakout has been so far. The 4200 level is proving to be problematic for bulls at this point.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; SPX500 on Tradingview

TSLA Focus on Deliveries

Just a few weeks ago Tesla announced a record in deliveries for Q1. But, many of those deliveries were for the lower-priced Model 3 and Model Y, begging the question as to how financial performance came in on those record deliveries. Also of interest – full year delivery targets, which may be announced this afternoon.

In Tesla’s stock, the big question is whether the bullish trend is coming back. While leading equities through 2020 trade, the 2021 open saw the stock stumble, putting in a 40% retracement from the January high to the March low. More recently, however, a theme of recovery has shown with TSLA setting higher-low support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 major move. This level is also confluent with prior resistance, keeping the door open for bullish themes.

Tesla Daily Price Chart

Tesla TSLA Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; TSLA on Tradingview

Amazon Builds a Range

Amazon headlines a busy Thursday of earnings releases. But, in the stock, the big question is whether the range is ready to give way. Similar to Tesla, Amazon was very much a leader in the equity strength theme last year. But where these two stocks differ is when they topped – Amazon topped back in early-September while Tesla topped a few months later.

In Amazon, since that top was set, prices have been downright range-bound. And prices are in an area that’s elicited a few different resistance responses over the seven months that this range had been building.

Amazon Daily Price Chart AMZN

Amazon AMZN Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AMZN on Tradingview

US Dollar Pre-FOMC

On the macro front, that FOMC rate decision on Wednesday sticks out. So far in Q2 USD weakness has been a very clear theme as the currency has reversed a large portion of those Q1 gains. This was what I was looking for in the Q2 technical forecast, driven by the assumption that last quarter was a counter-trend bounce from oversold conditions.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Get the Q2 US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

On the Daily chart of the US Dollar below, we can see where today’s bar is hanging on the 61.8% retracement of that Q1 bounce. This also highlights resistance potential around the 50% marker of that same major move, plotted around the 91.40 area on the DXY chart.

To learn more about Fibonacci, join us in DailyFX Education

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY to Slide Lower Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY to Slide Lower Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-04-26 07:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Aiming Higher on Easing Covid-19 Restrictions
2021-04-23 07:00:00
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Fresh Highs; BTC/USD, Dogecoin Back Down
Ethereum (ETH/USD) Fresh Highs; BTC/USD, Dogecoin Back Down
2021-04-22 17:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-04-21 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
US 500
Mixed