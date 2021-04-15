Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Test as Ethereum (ETH/USD) to Fresh Highs

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Approaches Channel Resistance Even as ECB Boosts Pace of PEPP
2021-04-15 14:30:00
Key Levels to Watch: EUR/USD Gears Up for 1.20, DAX 30 Unable to Break Tight Range
2021-04-15 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Aiming for February Peak Ahead of US Retail Sales
2021-04-15 06:00:00
Oil Prices continue to Surge after EIA report confirms shrinking supply
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-14 18:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Short-term Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU) Price Outlook: Failing to Benefit From USD Weakness But Break Higher Likely
2021-04-15 08:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices May Turn Higher as Long-Term Treasury Yields Stagnate
2021-04-15 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-04-15 15:18:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-15 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Rise as US Dollar Firms on 9.8% Jump in Retail Sales
2021-04-15 13:00:00
USD/JPY Snaps April Opening Range as Bearish Price Series Takes Shape
2021-04-14 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.39% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.29% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XQ1iXE2Tg0
  • Ethereum has been on a massive run of late, but 2500 may be a stumbling block or perhaps a pause point. but major psych level + 161.8 fibo extension of prior counter-trend move. counter-trend move took place after first incursion of 2k. will 2500 be a repeat? $ETHUSD https://t.co/UpfxKOHX5t https://t.co/2AcNjCEht1
  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Test as Ethereum (ETH/USD) to Fresh Highs https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/04/15/bitcoin-btc-support-test-ethereum-eth-to-fresh-highs.html #Bitcoin $BTC https://t.co/M6BhcNECPs
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.80% Wall Street: 0.76% FTSE 100: 0.07% France 40: 0.05% Germany 30: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/j8kyX7E8yq
  • Fed's Bostic: The FOMC won't preemptively slow the economy to avoid overheating. #Fed $USD
  • $WTI Crude Oil is remaining stronger today, currently trading around the 63.00 level. The commodity rose to a four week high yesterday and has held onto those gains so far today. $OIL $USO https://t.co/Ukbn2A5HgY
  • Encouraging move here for $GDX as it breaks out of its descending channel Meanwhile, $GLD remains locked in its downtrend https://t.co/5tetsfHsxw
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 15:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-15
  • $USDJPY has continued lower today amidst further weakness from the US Dollar, falling to an intraday low around the 108.60 level, its lowest point in three weeks. $USD $JPY https://t.co/xHm8sp9qsR
  • While things are remarkably quiet in many global indices, the situation on the German $DAX 30 is the most impressive. At a record high, it has carved out the narrowest 7-day historical range (as %age of spot) since October 2017. Break risk high https://t.co/u0d5BTxlsJ
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Test as Ethereum (ETH/USD) to Fresh Highs

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Support Test as Ethereum (ETH/USD) to Fresh Highs

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Talking Points:

  • Bitcoin rushed up to another fresh all-time-high yesterday as the Coinbase IPO was taking markets by storm.
  • Bitcoin has since backed-off of that fresh high, but Ethereum continues to run higher, fast approaching a possible spot of resistance around the 2500 psychological level.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

It’s been a big 24 hours in the crypto space. Not only did yesterday see Bitcoin set another fresh all-time-high, but Coinbase saw strong uptake of their IPO that valued the company at approximately $100 billion. Considering that Goldman Sachs has a market cap of $117 billion, that’s an impressive outing for the 12-year old company.

Ahead of the listing, Bitcoin prices put in a strong breakout beyond the 60k psychological level. I had looked into this last week, highlighting a bull flag formation that had built in BTC/USD. Such formations are often followed with the aim of bullish continuation, and from the recent breakout that’s precisely what’s happened thus far.

To read more about bull flag formations, check out DailyFX Education

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin BTC/USD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by James Stanley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Attempting to Hold Support at Prior Resistance

Following that breakout to fresh highs, bulls backed-off and prices have pulled back. Already it appears that some support is playing in off of the prior all-time-high, plotted to around 61,781. Today marks the second day in which bulls are trying to hold support in this area, which could keep the door open for bullish continuation scenarios for those looking to treat the matter aggressively.

For those that’d like to be more patient, the 60k level could hold some interest for higher-low support, as the psychological level had stalled the move for a couple of weeks but, as yet, hasn’t been tested for support.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart

BTCUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Ethereum Continues Drive to Fresh Highs – 2500 in Sight

Ethereum continues to impress, setting fresh all-time-highs on four of the past six days. It took the cryptocurrency a little over a month to finally leave the 2k psychological level behind, and now the coin is fast approaching another possible inflection point at the 2500 marker.

In a market such as Ethereum, where prices are doing something that’s never been seen before, psychological levels can take on an important role because its one of the few support and resistance mechanisms that may have any usability. The resistance inflection at 2k led into a retracement of more than 35%, likely driven by longer-term bulls shaving off positions after a new big figure had been traded at.

But now that the coin has traded aggressively above this line in the sand, the big question is where it might stop, and there’s a dearth of historical implication to draw from. That 2500 level is also confluent with the 161.8% projection from the prior pullback, given perhaps even more motive for price action to pause or, perhaps even pullback when engaging with the psychological level for the first time.

To learn more about Fibonacci projections or psychological levels, join us in DailyFX Education

ETH/USD Daily Price Chart

Ethereum ETH/USD

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Looks to Retail Sales, Jobless Claims Data for a Lifeline
US Dollar Looks to Retail Sales, Jobless Claims Data for a Lifeline
2021-04-15 07:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
Gold Technical Analysis: XAU/USD Teases Breakout as BTC, Coinbase Grab Headlines
2021-04-14 18:34:00
Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster
Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster
2021-04-14 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: Sharp Inflation Spike to Drive Yields, USD Higher
US Dollar Price Forecast: Sharp Inflation Spike to Drive Yields, USD Higher
2021-04-13 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum