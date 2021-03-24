News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2021-03-24 19:00:00
US Dollar Stays Strong Following In-Line Markit PMI Report
2021-03-24 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls as Viral Resurgence in Europe Threatens Recovery, Hang Seng Eye Losses while ASX 200 Gains
2021-03-24 01:19:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-24 00:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Tracks Trendline Resistance to Keep Bearish Trend Intact
2021-03-24 15:00:00
Gold Prices Buoyed by Falling Yields, Crude oil Plunges on Viral Concerns
2021-03-24 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Heading Lower, UK Inflation Below Expectations
2021-03-24 10:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Crumbles as Risk Aversion Takes Hold
2021-03-23 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @KyleR_IG: The consensus short-US Dollar trade looks to have done its dash. Now with the $USD catching a safe-haven bid as concerns ab…
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.03% US 500: 0.03% France 40: -0.43% Germany 30: -0.43% FTSE 100: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/yh4v83vO1n
  • The New Zealand Dollar remains susceptible to further losses in the weeks ahead after breaking below the yearly / monthly opening-range lows. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/BHNearBhp6 https://t.co/FUCy7WZSge
  • US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/03/24/us-dollar-to-four-month-highs-eurusd-eur-usd-usdcad-usd-cad.html $EURUSD $USDCAD https://t.co/TP21cFlOco
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Daly Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-24
  • Centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin says he favors higher taxes to pay for infrastructure -BBG
  • ECB's Villeroy: -New French covid restrictions do not change 2021 GDP outlook -No risk of inflation overheating in Europe $EUR #Euro
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.43% Silver: 0.28% Oil - US Crude: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/DZqkmVlHf1
  • Fed's Williams: - Cryptocurrencies have not met test as exchange medium - Have to hold cryptocurrencies to high standard -So far, private cryptocurrencies are not functioning like money $BTC $ETH #Bitcoin
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.43%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/SAUfM0uXdS
US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar to Four-Month-Highs: EUR/USD, USD/CAD

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar continues to show strength, setting a fresh four-month-high earlier today.
  • EUR/USD appears to be the big loser as the pair is setting a fresh four-month-low while other major pairs such as AUD/USD or GBP/USD appear more subdued, finding support around 1-2 month lows.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

There’s been a chorus of Fed speakers commenting on markets this week and the net result so far has been a bullish push in the US Dollar, with the currency pushing up to fresh four-month-highs.

To be sure, the Fed continues to say that they’re going to be as accommodative as needed in the near-term, and that there’s no plans to remove the massive support that’s been in-place now for a year. Powell has also went as far as saying that he feels inflationary pressure is transitory, and even if it’s not, Powell has said that the Fed has tools at their disposal to address the issue.

We have seen some softening in Treasury rates over the past week but the US Dollar has continued to trade-higher. There could be some additional push to the USD on the back of Euro and even GBP weakness, as Covid has created even more near-term uncertainty on the European continent and many countries are going back into lockdown. This, of course, could prolong the recovery theme in Europe and may lead to a bit of continued re-pricing as the US and Europe see different paths forward in regards to the pandemic.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

In the US Dollar – prices are testing a critical area of resistance at the moment, taken from around the 92.50 psychological level in DXY. This psych level is confluent with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 sell-off and this is the same resistance zone that caught the advance earlier this month. From the Daily chart below it’s evident that we’ve begun to test above but, as of yet, bulls haven’t been able to leave this confluent spot on the chart behind.

To learn more about Fibonacci, check out the Fibonacci sub-module inside of DailyFX Education

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Pushes to Fresh Low

For those looking at USD-strength strategies, amongst major pairs, EUR/USD may be one of the more attractive candidates. Case in point – as the US Dollar is working on a fresh four-month-high, both AUD/USD and GBP/USD are working on monthly lows, and catching some support. EUR/USD, on the other hand, is working on its own four-month-lows. And given the recent news around Covid rearing its ugly head in some of the largest economic centers in Europe, there’s reason to imagine that the recovery road ahead may be a bit bumpier than what many were expecting.

Given the context, this can keep the focus on the bearish drive behind EUR/USD, particularly for those looking for a continuation of USD-strength.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart: Fresh Four-Month Lows

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Re-Load

On the short side of the US Dollar, USD/CAD has been a pretty compelling option so far in 2021. As in, the US Dollar has been moving up but USD/CAD still lower, owed in no small part to the Canadian Dollar strength that’s shown up. For those that are looking to fade this recent run of USD-strength, USD/CAD may be a compelling option.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by James Stanley
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

As for chart reference – there’s a zone of prior support just a little above today’s high. Much of that built due to some confluence amongst Fibonacci levels spanning from 1.2607-1.2622. A hold of resistance below this zone keeps the door open for bearish continuation scenarios in the pair.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Price Forecast: Demand for Havens to Fuel USD Rebound
US Dollar (DXY) Price Forecast: Demand for Havens to Fuel USD Rebound
2021-03-24 07:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: CL Snaps Back - Pullback or Reversal?
Crude Oil Price Forecast: CL Snaps Back - Pullback or Reversal?
2021-03-23 16:10:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Range Amid Covid-19 Third Wave Fears
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Range Amid Covid-19 Third Wave Fears
2021-03-23 07:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Sets Range
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Sets Range
2021-03-22 15:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bearish
USD/CAD
Bullish