Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Sets Range

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Euro Price Outlook - EUR/USD Remains Weak as Covid Spread Continues to Hit Europe
2021-03-22 11:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-21 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Prices Weighed by Rising US Dollar While Yields Fall
2021-03-22 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-22 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Sets Range https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/03/22/Bitcoin-BTCUSD-BTC-USD-Backs-Down-Ethereum-ETH-USD-ETHUSD-Sets-Range.html https://t.co/ew1HdNrYfi
  • #Dollar, $GBPUSD, $AUDUSD, $USDCAD, #Gold & $SPX Technical Levels (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/gGfwgIGiun
  • Germany lockdown to be extended until April 18th - Spiegel. $EUR
  • Walensky: - Now is not the time for travel - CDC is working on updated guidance for traveling
  • US CDC Director Walensky: - Worried about new "avoidable surge" in Covid cases - US must take action now to avoid further surge until more people can get vaccines
  • Let's hope those that receive the aid use it for genuine economic needs rather than dumping a portion or all of it into trading accounts to further fuel an asset bubble. There was a lot of that in the first rounds of support https://t.co/cu4tQsX1GC
  • Hey traders! Get your Monday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/hM2oMd5m0i
  • Fed's Barkin: - There has been a welcome rise in market inflation expectations - Not surprised that improving outlook is driving rising bond yields - Economy is getting stronger and prospects are improving #Fed $USD
  • NYC Mayor asks Cuomo to pause reopenings to stem Covid cases.
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.50% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tiSCnjoa3T
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Sets Range

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Backs Down, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Sets Range

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Analysis

  • A week after the Fed and both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain relatively subdued.
  • Bitcoin is testing a key spot of trend support, while Ethereum tests the support side of a recent range.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

Last week brought the fireworks on the Central Bank front and despite the comments from Chair Powell and the Fed about near-term rate policy, risk markets appear to be treading cautiously as Quarter-end nears.

To be sure, the Fed has made little signal of removing support. Markets, on the other hand, have started to get wound up about the potential that the Fed may have to begin removing that support sooner rather than later. We’re likely going to see at least some of this reconciled in the next week and a half, as the end of Q1 nears. Risk parity funds allocating away from stocks and into bonds to capture those new higher rates may lead to a bit of a shift; but if we do see flows into bonds, stoking higher prices, the rates problem may begin to start solving itself without the Fed having to push on any levers.

In crypto markets, both Bitcoin and Ethereum remain on their back foots after extremely strong starts to the year. This could perhaps be a bit of window dressing ahead of Quarter-end, with the recent bullish trend in Bitcoin showing the possibility of a deeper pullback while the flatter price action of Ethereum may offer some range setups in the week ahead.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Threatens Deeper Pullback

Bitcoin had a super-charged start to the month – rising by 43% in the first two weeks of March trade. This entailed another fresh all-time-high as Bitcoin mounted above the 60k figure for the first time ever.

But that 60k marker appeared to be too much for bulls to handle at this point, as prices quickly dropped back before buckling up for resistance on the big figure twice more before pulling back a bit deeper. So, at this stage – the bullish trend is not yet done as there’s a very reasonable level for why buyers have pulled back on the throttle, and this is why psychological levels can often take a few attempts before finally being taken-out.

To learn more about psychological levels, join us in DailyFX Education

That pullback from 60k has pushed prices into a support zone spanning from Fibonacci levels at 57,032-57,354; and a bit deeper another confluent zone exists from 53,998-54,615. Support holds in either zone could re-open the door for bullish continuation prospects; and on the other side of the matter, topside breaks through the 60k level can re-open the door for breakout approaches in Bitcoin.

To learn more about Fibonacci or Trendlines, check out DailyFX Education

BTC/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin BTC/USD Four Hour Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Ethereum Digs into the Range

Ethereum has not set a fresh high in the month of March. But there’s still a week and change left, and given the fact that the Fed has shown no signs of slowing down, it would seem that there’s upside potential remaining in ETH/USD.

By comparison to Bitcoin above, ETH/USD has been range-bound with a consistency of support around the 61.8% retracement of the February sell-off. This plots around 1755 and has already produced a number of support inflections.

This can keep the door open for bullish scenarios, looking for prices to move towards recent range resistance around the 76.4% retracement of that same major move. If bulls do kick the trend back up, then there could be deeper target potential around the March high of 1943 before ‘big picture’ resistance plots in around the 2k psychological level.

ETH/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

Ethereum ETHUSD Four Hour Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
British Pound Forecast: Covid-19 Suppression Buoying GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-22 07:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rebound Dicated by Retail Sales Data
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rebound Dicated by Retail Sales Data
2021-03-19 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Grasps for Long-Term Fibonacci Support
2021-03-18 18:07:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Optimistic BoE to Buoy GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
British Pound Price Forecast: Optimistic BoE to Buoy GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-03-18 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bearish
Ethereum
Bearish