EUR/USD
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Soaring, S&P 500, Dow Jones Heading Higher - US Market Open
2021-02-08 14:40:00
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
Wall Street
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Bolsters Calls for Stimulus
2021-02-08 07:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pulls Back to Resistance After Break Down
2021-02-08 17:09:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
GBP/USD
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
USD/JPY
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
Real Time News
  • Richmond Fed President Barkin: - US economy still needs more support despite fears of inflation - Overall economy would have to come back "quite significantly" to justify rate increases - Economic outlook remains unclear due to virus strains and vaccination rollouts #Fed $USD
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Rally Thwarted by Trend Resistance - #Loonie Levels- https://t.co/5JNlASvjj3 https://t.co/Rq3HZVc9fT
  • US Indices have pared some of their gains from earlier this morning but remain up for the day. DOW +0.40% NDX +0.56% SPX +0.37% RUT +1.79% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • Last week I looked at a key support test asking if Gold prices could break down. That happened the day after, but already Gold prices are perking back up. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/QWQWE5Tg5O https://t.co/fDh2abuLLf
  • $USDJPY has turned downward today, dropping from its daily high around 105.67 by over 40 pips. The pair had rallied steadily from the end of January, rising from 103.60 to a high above 105.60. $USD $JPY https://t.co/leXKRMXGvi
  • Fed's Mester: - Likely to see inflation gains as economy recovers - Vaccination pace has not been as swift as was hoped #Fed $USD
  • Accepting payment for a Tesla in Bitcoin is quite the move. That said, how much additional payment flow would that translate to in real terms for BTC? Smart move by Elon though - unify two very popular brands to further solidify their place $TSLA #Bitcoin
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.14%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ScZeS9b7i4
  • US 10yr Treasury yields tested higher again today, hitting 1.2% for the first time since March of 2020. Yields have tightened since, now back around 1.16%. $USD https://t.co/wVinFdI1yo
  • $EURUSD is once again treating former support as new resistance - this time around 1.2065. This is really taking its time to unfold any intention for a new trend https://t.co/lnZIiQRXFS
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pulls Back to Resistance After Break Down

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pulls Back to Resistance After Break Down

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Forecast Talking Points:

  • Last week I looked at a key support test asking if Gold prices could break down. That happened the day after, but already Gold prices are perking back up.
  • At this stage Gold prices are testing resistance at prior support, keeping the door open for bearish scenarios. But there’s a counter-point on the other side of the matter, and that circulates right back to the USD.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Last week brought a quick rush of selling in to Gold prices that helped to set a fresh two-month-low. This was accompanied by a theme of USD-strength even as the risk-on move drove asset prices in many major markets. Gold, and Silver to a lesser extent, were noticeably absent from that risk-on participation. Friday brought a reprieve, helped along by some softening in the USD, and Gold bulls have continued that late-week bounce so far into the start of the early week.

The big question here is whether this is just a pullback re-loading for another wave of bearish price action; or whether that test below 1800 marked some type of capitulation from Gold bears.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q1 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

The current zone of resistance comes from an interesting spot on the chart that’s previously helped to set some support in mid-December of last year, and then again in mid-January of this year. This zone runs from 1825.31-1836.87, and is comprised of two different Fibonacci retracement levels from two different major moves. The latter of those prices is the 38.2% retracement of the March-August major move; while the former of those levels is the 61.8% retracement of the June-August major move.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Moving Forward – Tracking the USD

At this point, the inverse correlation between Gold and the US Dollar appears to be back in order, shown on the lower-portion of the below chart. And given that the US Dollar has so far spent much of the year in a counter-trend fashion, it appears as though a big driver on Gold is going to be USD performance.

Gold Daily Price Chart with USD Correlation Applied

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

At this stage, the US Dollar has pulled back to test trendline support from prior resistance. A hold here can keep the door open for a deeper breakdown in Gold, punctuated by the lower-high resistance at prior support following the breakdown from the symmetrical triangle pattern.

But if USD bears come back with gusto, similar to what was seen in the back eight months of last year, Gold prices could surprise to the upside and given the recent test below 1800, logically speaking, at least some of those older positions with stops adjusted to or around psychological levels will be out of the market.

To learn more about the symmetrical triangle, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

