Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: Bid into a Busy Weekend

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Past 1.20- 2021 Breakdown Intensifies
2021-02-04 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-05 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops After Soft NFP Report
2021-02-05 13:40:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: XAU at Big Support, XAG Nearing It
2021-02-05 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.95% Gold: 0.93% Oil - US Crude: 0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/QIezFDo4d6
  • WTI – US Crude Oil reached a fresh yearly high after catalyzing off of a combination of a reduction in US Crude inventories and the approval of the larger US Fiscal Stimulus package. Get your #crudeoil market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/khAE5PUG5J https://t.co/3D8j2sAqEf
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wXR2k3zWEh
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: Bid into a Busy Weekend https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/02/05/Bitcoin-Ethereum-BTC-ETH-BTCUSD-ETHUSD-Technical-Analysis-Bid-into-Busy-Weekend.html $BTCUSD $ETHUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/QHxFSiWYpS
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JAN) due at 21:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-05
  • Well, going to have to watch Christopher Plummer movies this weekend. Will miss him.
  • Wow. Global interest in "day trading" according to Google Trends has far outstripped any other period in their search history (back to 2004). I suspect it is more the staying at home and stimulus elements than the pandemic and recession https://t.co/4ZhwuEapNh
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.11% FTSE 100: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.10% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4AGu231NXw
  • The Dollar reverses course, currently trending lower during trade $USD $DXY https://t.co/ShZdBbahUM
  • A hawkish Bank of England prompted a sharp rise in the Pound. Get your $GBP market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/ik1r6TaGHb https://t.co/CW2ouckEz5
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: Bid into a Busy Weekend

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: Bid into a Busy Weekend

James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin, Ethereum, BTC/USD, ETH/USD Talking Points:

  • While many/most markets close over the weekend the crypto space does not sleep, and with Ethereum futures going online next week, this may be a busy weekend in cryptocurrencies.
  • Ethereum has launched higher this week, setting a fresh all-time-high ahead of that futures listing.
  • Bitcoin was strong as well, albeit to a lesser degree than that of Ethereum. Perhaps most impressive was the continued strength in Bitcoin even as the US Dollar came back to life.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

The crypto space continues to evolve and next week marks another key point on that timeline when Ethereum futures contracts go live. In anticipation of the listing, Ethereum rallied throughout the week to continually punch up to even higher all-time-highs. At this point, Ethereum is up more than 130% in 2021 alone, and we’re barely a month into the New Year.

Perhaps more impressively the cryptocurrency has rallied by as much as 1859% from the March 2020 lows, and as much as 473% from the September lows. Bitcoin, of course, has had its days in the sun but the numbers fail to compare to Ethereum, and this can be seen in the continued fall in the Bitcoin/Ethereum spread, which fell to a fresh two-year-low earlier this week and has been running-lower for much of the time since peaking in September of 2019.

Bitcoin/Ethereum Highlights Ethereum’s Growing Presence in the Crypto Space

Bitcoin vs Ethereum

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin/Etherum on Tradingview

Ethereum Jumps Up to Fresh All-Time-High

Coming into this week, Ethereum had already spent two weeks testing resistance at the prior all-time-high, which was set in 2018 at a price of $1,420.00. That level was tested each of the past two weeks but this week, bulls accelerated through to push the market all the way past the $1700 marker.

The fresh high, plus the major change next week with the listing of Ethereum futures contracts presents some significant change and possible turbulence to deal with. There’s no sign yet of this breakout reversing; but traders would likely want to remain cautious as anytime something that large is changing in a market, the range of possible outcomes similarly shifts to a much wider base of potential.

Ethereum Weekly Price Chart: Acceleration Up to Fresh All-Time-High

Ethereum ETHUSD

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

Should Ethereum pull back, there could be some possible opportunity for analysis to enter the equation. The prior batch of resistance, from around 1,420 up to 1476 could be looked at as potential support as taken from prior resistance.

Ethereum Four-Hour Price Chart

Ethereum ETHUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Ethereum on Tradingview

Bitcoin Bounces Even as USD-Strength Begins to Show

Despite the lackluster performance when compared to Ethereum this week, it was also a strong week for Bitcoin, even as the US Dollar showed its own strength. Bitcoin set a fresh three-week-high on Thursday morning before pulling back. That high showed up at a familiar spot on the chart, around the same 23.6% Fibonacci retracement that helped to evoke resistance at the end of last week. That Fibonacci retracement comes from the 2021 major move, taking the low from January 4th up to the high set on January 8th.

The 38.2% marker from this same retracement has also helped to set support on Thursday after showing resistance on Tuesday; and this set of levels is shown in Green on the chart below.

Bitcoin Eight-Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin BTCUSD Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

The posturing around resistance and the failure to retest the 40,000 handle after the Thursday inflection are both non-bullish factors; but the door does remain open to strength, particularly if that high around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement is tested again. A recurrent test and a breach up to a fresh high opens the door for breakout potential into the 40,000 handle; and if buyers can continue to push, then the all-time-high at 42,000 remains vulnerable.

The pace of recent higher-lows combined with horizontal resistance presents an ascending triangle formation, which will often be approached with the aim of bullish breakout potential. To learn more about that formation, check out DailyFX Education.

BTC/USD Eight-Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin BTCUSD Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Aiming Higher with NFP in Focus
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Aiming Higher with NFP in Focus
2021-02-05 07:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Price Action Pre-NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-02-04 17:45:00
British Pound Outlook: EUR/GBP Testing Support with BoE Meeting on Tap
British Pound Outlook: EUR/GBP Testing Support with BoE Meeting on Tap
2021-02-04 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tests Key Support - Could Gold Break Down?
2021-02-03 19:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
Ethereum
Mixed