Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
EUR/USD Bounces Ahead of January Low Again But RSI Divergence Persists
2021-02-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Backwardation Hints at Gains with OPEC JMMC on Tap
2021-01-30 08:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-28 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-01-31 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Outperforms, EUR/GBP Remains Bearish
2021-02-01 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX Technical Trade Levels
2021-02-01 16:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Euro-Area GDP, NFPs, BoE & RBA Eyed
2021-02-01 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (JAN) Actual: $-1.125B Expected: $-2B Previous: $-0.04B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • Speculative appetite is not just relegated to the headliners for the Reddit boards. The broader tech index $NDX has leapt to a fresh record high relative to the $SPX in its ratio today: https://t.co/ZWEUU415fU
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/02/01/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-USDCAD-USD-CAD-CADJPY-CAD-JPY-EURCAD-EUR-CAD.html $USDCAD $CADJPY $EURCAD https://t.co/f3fBJeFlKa
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iPbyBTVBWR
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Balance of Trade (JAN) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-2B Previous: $-0.04B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-01
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 6.98% Oil - US Crude: 1.63% Gold: 0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HdxMGmIZAr
  • US manufacturing activity in January slowed compared to the previous month as the ISM Manufacturing PMI printed at 58.7 versus a forecast of 60.0. Get your market update here:https://t.co/reEzzBuOwM https://t.co/8U5YxsKYG4
  • Fed's Kashkari: - Economy has a long way to go to recover - Fed must keep foot on monetary policy gas - Fed policy not leading to destabilizing financial markets - Cost of raising rates to tamp down stocks is very high - Not phased by current speculation in stocks #Fed $USD
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.26% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.27% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.41% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.62% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mHJl3x9KLc
  • The US Dollar is continuing to strengthen today. The $DXY is now trading near 91.00, hitting its highest level since mid December. $USD https://t.co/g3EKihNC5M
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD

James Stanley, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD Talking Points:

Advertisement

A major, significant level of support came into play in USD/CAD a couple of weeks ago. I had highlighted this in an article around that inflection, as the pair had just run into the 50% marker of a very long-term major move at 1.2622.

A few days later, that support inflection had led into a morning star formation, often followed with the aim of bullish reversals, and this was combined with a falling wedge which will similarly be followed with aims of bearish reversals. Since then, buyers have been in-charge and have helped to prod the pair up to a fresh monthly high. But, there may be another item of resistance ahead, which I’ll look at in the next chart.

To learn more about morning star formations, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Taking a step back on the chart, and there’s another item of resistance that’s recently come into play, and this is highlighted with the red trendline on the below chart. This trendline originates from the March high and connects with the October and November swing-highs. The projection from that trendline came into play last Thursday and held again through Friday.

This may be highlighting another falling wedge but this one of a longer-term variety. If bulls can push through here, the next obvious spot on the chart is the same support/resistance zone around 1.2952-1.3000 that’s been in-play since around the 2020 open.

To learn more about falling wedge formations, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Potential for a Break – Look to the US Dollar

The big question as to whether the above scenario results in another topside breakout will likely come from whether the US Dollar can elicit its own bullish breakout. The potential is there at this point, with a few high-impact events on the economic calendar, key of which is the Friday Non-farm Payrolls release, which drops at the same exact time as Canadian jobs numbers for the month of January are released (8:30 AM Eastern Time).

To learn more about head and shoulders patterns, check out DailyFX Education

US Dollar Eight Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

CAD/JPY Ascending Triangle Highlights Breakout Potential

For those that are looking on the long side of the Canadian Dollar, CAD/JPY may remain as compelling. The pair has continued to scratch back from the covid-fueled losses from earlier last year. It’s so far retraced approximately 76.4% of that move, and along the way the pair has formed an ascending triangle formation.

Such formations are marked by horizontal resistance to go along with a rising trendline to help mark support. That trendline is shown in Green below, and the horizontal resistance comes from the 23.6% retracement of the 2007-2009 major move.

Ascending triangle formations are often followed with the aim of bullish breakouts, looking for the horizontal resistance to finally give way after an increasing frequency of tests as supported by higher-low support. This can keep the door open for bullish potential, and for those looking at CAD-strength scenarios, this could remain an attractive market to follow.

To learn more about the ascending triangle formation and how traders can approach it, check out DailyFX Education

CAD/JPY Daily Price Chart

CADJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CADJPY on Tradingview

EUR/CAD Resistance from Prior Support as Sellers Try to Take-Over

Another area that may remain of interest to CAD-bulls is EUR/CAD. The pair had come into the New Year holding on to gains from the spike in March. More recently, the Euro has started to see a bit more selling as the potential for some action out of the ECB has appeared to increase. Now this might not be easy to see against the US Dollar as the US currency has been extremely weak of recent; but against the Canadian Dollar, that tide might be a little more clear given that the pair has recently pushed down to a fresh six-month-low.

Last week saw a pullback in that sell-off, and price action pushed back above a key Fibonacci level at 1.5455. But resistance remains as taken from the 23.6% retracement of the spike from early last year; and there’s also the prior support trendline that’s now shown as resistance.

This can keep the door open to short-side themes in the pair. To learn more about setting up trendlines, check out this article in DailyFX Education from our own Michael Boutros: Introduction to Basic Trendline Analysis.

EUR/CAD Daily Price Chart

EURCAD EUR/CAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Consolidating with GDP, Inflation Data on Tap
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Consolidating with GDP, Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-01 07:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD to Push Higher as Risk Appetite Fades
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD to Push Higher as Risk Appetite Fades
2021-01-29 07:30:00
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Breaks Out, Can Bulls Drive Rally?
Silver Price Outlook: XAG/USD Breaks Out, Can Bulls Drive Rally?
2021-01-28 17:21:00
US Dollar Aims Higher as Liquidation Sweeps Global Stock Markets
US Dollar Aims Higher as Liquidation Sweeps Global Stock Markets
2021-01-28 07:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
EUR/CAD
CAD/JPY