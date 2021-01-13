Bitcoin (BTC) Builds for the Next Big Break, BTC/USD Levels

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Fed Governor Brainard: - The Committee's forward guidance will help keep borrowing costs low along the yield curve - Strong support from monetary policy, together with fiscal stimulus, should make for a strong recovery #Fed $USD
  • Fed Governor Brainard: - Economy is still far away from employment and inflation goals - Even under an optimistic outlook it will take to achieve substantial progress - Current pace of purchases will remain steady for quite some time #Fed $USD
  • Bitcoin set a fresh all-time-high last Friday at 42,000; but since then has dropped by as much as 28% before recovering. Get your #BTC update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/WJqTOfTggK https://t.co/FQ8yvjpVW4
  • #Bitcoin has traded relatively steadily today, rising from an early morning low around $32,500 to consolidate slightly below $35,000. $BTC https://t.co/Pki3uTJgBI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.78%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 70.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Fd7xZr4lsz
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Brainard Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-13
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.09% Silver: -0.38% Oil - US Crude: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RIquMLHdKE
  • $EURUSD down for its fourth day out of past five, and news just hit the wires that the Italian government may not be able to maintain power after two ministers quit the coalition. Italian BTP yields don't seem to care, though: 2-year is off -2.7-bps, 10-year -5-bps.
  • EURUSD trading at session lows as Italian ministers quit coalition, putting PM Conte at risk
  • Poll: Compared to the anticipation of stimulus from the US government, there is growing concern that the Fed will announce plans to throttle back its stimulus (bond purchases) soon. Do you think this will impact the S&P 500 and 'risk'? #FOMC
Bitcoin (BTC) Builds for the Next Big Break, BTC/USD Levels

Bitcoin (BTC) Builds for the Next Big Break, BTC/USD Levels

2021-01-13 17:02:00
James Stanley, Strategist

Bitcoin, BTC, BTC/USD Talking Points:

Advertisement

It was probably pretty difficult to trade through the New Year open without hearing about what was happening in Bitcoin. Making matters all the more interesting, even as risk factors continued to flare, Gold prices dropped precipitously while Bitcoin put in a major bullish breakout, eventually tagging the $42,000 level last Friday.

But – rarely do bullish trends translate in a linear fashion, and shortly after this week’s open Bitcoin began to pullback and, at one point, had retraced the bulk of last week’s breakout before finding some buyer support.

That bounce has now led into a round of digestion, and this digestion has shown so far in a somewhat orderly fashion, taking on the tone of a symmetrical triangle formation. Such formations will often show ahead of a breakout, as buying and selling pressure equalizes into a tighter and tighter range.

To learn more about triangle patterns, join us in DailyFX Education

Bitcoin BTC/USD Hourly Price Chart

BTCUSD Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Bitcoin Edging for a Break – but in Which Direction?

Gold may have a case sample here as the extreme bullish breakout from earlier this summer has led into now five months of digestion. But Bitcoin took on a similarly overbought condition with this year’s breakout. Prices snapped back aggressively from that $42,000 level so, naturally, there are likely many that are looking at this from a pullback perspective in order to set up long positions or strategies in Bitcoin.

There may be more clearing out to do of support before that bullish look may come back in order, however, as the symmetrical wedge building after a sharp downward move can be argued as a bear pennant formation; and those types of backdrops are often followed with the aim of continuation-lower. This can put focus on support potential around the zone running from around 29,109 up to the 30k level.

Bitcoin BTC/USD Two-Hour Price Chart

BTCUSD BTC USD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Bitcoin Levels

In this week’s technical forecast on Gold, I also included a chart of Bitcoin with a number of potential levels pointed out. And so far this week, there’s been a number of inflections off of these levels. The Fibonacci retracement spanning the current 2021 major move has been especially interesting, as the 76.4% retracement helped to cauterize support this week while the 50% marker is currently helping to hold resistance. The 61.8% retracement has put in some work as well, helping to shape short-term support, and the 38.2% retracement marks this week’s current high, and that was set yesterday. These levels are shown in Green on the below chart.

Bitcoin Two-Hour Price Chart

BTCUSD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

