Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Falling Wedge Threatens Reversal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Approaches April 2018 High Despite RSI Divergence
2021-01-06 15:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-06 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold, Silver Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Rally to Resistance
2021-01-06 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil
2021-01-06 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-06 12:00:00
Dow and Dollar Face Heavy Volatility Potential, What Comes after Georgia?
2021-01-06 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Blue Wave Bolsters Bullion - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-06 15:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-06 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rides the Wave Higher on Georgia Votes
2021-01-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.69%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/kfJ9Pz1UC3
  • $EURAUD pushed below 1.5800 today, falling to its lowest level since the spring of 2019. $EUR $AUD https://t.co/LVeAWDnqkk
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.54% Silver: -2.29% Gold: -2.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/srH4kWfSub
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.21% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.51% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sWtkBDouL7
  • US 10yr Treasury yields are currently around 1.04% after breaking above 1.0% for the first time since March today. $USD
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 1.58% US 500: 1.13% FTSE 100: -0.13% France 40: -0.22% Germany 30: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/j0Ckcr03m0
  • RT @IGTV: What would be the big themes for the #FX markets in 2021? According to @MartinSEssex from @DailyFX, the $USD weakness is likely t…
  • Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Falling Wedge Threatens Reversal https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/01/06/Canadian-Dollar-CAD-USDCAD-USD-CAD-Falling-Wedge-Threatens-Reversal.html $USDCAD https://t.co/AFDcFVRflc
  • US Senate Democratic Leader Schumer: Priority is to pass $2,000 checks. $SPY $USD
  • The US Dollar has extended losses with the blue wave trade in full swing, risks now mounting for a move towards the March 2018 lows. Get your $USD market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/n3UumVBhpW https://t.co/taK7AIYZXy
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Falling Wedge Threatens Reversal

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Falling Wedge Threatens Reversal

2021-01-06 16:46:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • As looked at in yesterday’s webinar, USD/CAD has built into a falling wedge formation.
  • Falling wedges will often be approached with the aim of bullish reversals, and USD/CAD has already jumped up to the first resistance level looked at yesterday.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, or the falling wedge shown in USD/CAD, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

It’s been a day of strength for USD/CAD which may come as a surprise given that he currency pair pushed down to a fresh two-year-low earlier this morning. But, as USD-strength has begun to filter in, USD/CAD has rallied up to find a bit of resistance from a prior batch of swing lows.

This resistance was highlighted in yesterday’s webinar, and plots around the 1.2719 area on the chart. This was a batch of support in early-mid December and, so far this morning, sellers have been able to defend this line in the sand following the pair’s bullish burst.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Q1 Forecasts Have Just Been Released
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Builds Falling Wedge – Can Buyers Bring Reversal?

Also highlighted in yesterday’s webinar is the slightly bigger picture context in the pair; in which the build of a falling wedge formation threatens the possibility of a pullback. As both USD and USD/CAD have been showing varying oversold conditions, the appearance of this formation highlights the fact that sellers may be preparing to take a back seat, at least temporarily.

Falling wedges are often approached with the aim of bullish reversals; and the levels looked at yesterday were 1.2719 (already in play), 1.2791 (the Monday swing high) followed by 1.2922 (the November swing-low).

To learn more about falling wedge patterns and how traders can incorporate them into their strategies, join us in DailyFX Education

Beyond that, a big level of prior interest comes back into the equation and that runs from 1.2952-1.3000. This is the zone that had helped to set support around last year’s open; and this area came back into play a few weeks ago when USD/CAD prices spiked up to lower-high resistance.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Longer-Term: Can a Pullback Become Anything More?

Most reversals start as a simple pullback. The question as to whether or not that turns into a full-fledged reversal is going to remain, and in USD/CAD, that can be a difficult projection to get behind at the moment.

From the Daily chart below, we can see where bears have had control of the matter since March of last year. Along the way, the pair has fallen by as much as 13.9%. It also makes for a fairly clear picture of just how bearish matters have been in the pair and, at this stage, forecasting both short-term bearish trends and longer-term bearish trends to reverse seems like a bit of a stretch.

What could make that look more attractive is a topside breach and a re-claim of support back-above the 1.3000 handle. But, until then, traders may want to approach bullish pushes in USD/CAD as corrective in the longer-term picture of USD/CAD weakness.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Staggers Lower as Democratic Sweep in Georgia Looks Likely
Nasdaq 100 Staggers Lower as Democratic Sweep in Georgia Looks Likely
2021-01-06 08:00:00
British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break
British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break
2021-01-05 16:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Fall Ahead of Employment Data
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Fall Ahead of Employment Data
2021-01-05 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Surges Up to Fibonacci Resistance
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Surges Up to Fibonacci Resistance
2021-01-04 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed