British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
US Dollar Volatility Spikes as GBP/USD Tumbles, USD/CAD Climbs
2021-01-04 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Braced for Georgia Senate Election Risk, Crude Oil Eyes OPEC - US Market Open
2021-01-05 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Testing Key Chart Support Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2021-01-05 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
December ISM Manufacturing PMI Strongly Beats Expectations
2021-01-05 15:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-05 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis: Key Gold Levels to Watch Amid Georgia Senate Runoff Risk
2021-01-05 10:30:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break
2021-01-05 16:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Resumes Advance as England Enters Lockdown
2021-01-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Georgia Senate Runoff Elections; Eurozone & Mexico Inflation; Canada & US Jobs
2021-01-04 22:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.21% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.69% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.49% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.39% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7wvF0rmEqG
  • $DXY falls back below 89.5, nearing two year lows set yesterday. $USD https://t.co/a7qZORh4q2
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's webinar at 1:00 PM EST/6:00 PM GMT where you can learn more about trading price action. Register here: https://t.co/ZCcMdyaTsB https://t.co/OXzbCVMTkY
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.25% US 500: 0.24% France 40: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/BOCCLUpECh
  • cautiously bearish... major concern with $GBPAUD is the fibo support that caught the 2020 low. https://t.co/mtEkk2WL1S https://t.co/9h3t8HfCuS
  • $USDJPY briefly fell below 102.70, hitting its lowest level since March. $USD $JPY https://t.co/MpiDPxIHkb
  • RT @IGSquawk: U.K. REPORTS 60,916 NEW VIRUS CASES, MOST SINCE PANDEMIC BEGAN -Bbg
  • OPEC+ reaches deal to broadly hold oil output. $OIL
  • British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break $GBP $GBPUSD $GBPJPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/01/05/British-Pound-Techs-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-Two-Year-Highs-GBPJPY-GBP-JPY-Wedge-Break.html https://t.co/K4gzdKGWGJ
  • $AUDUSD is trading within 20 pips of the two year high at 0.7742. $AUD $USD https://t.co/XjBI79kq9y
British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break

British Pound Techs: GBP/USD Two-Year-Highs, GBP/JPY Wedge Break

2021-01-05 16:30:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

GBP/USD, British Pound, Sterling Techs:

  • GBP/USD started the year on a bright note, setting fresh two-year-highs on the first full trading day of 2021.
  • GBP/JPY has started to tip-toe out of a symmetrical wedge formation that’s been building for more than the past year. Despite the break, buyers have shown little motivation so far.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, or the symmetrical wedge/triangle shown in GBP/JPY, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

Sterling started the year on a boisterous note, setting a fresh two year high as the calendar turned into 2021. But GBP/USD soon found resistance at a Fibonacci level and prices have begun to pull back, begging the question as to whether Cable bulls will be able to continue driving even with increasing risk around the U.K. economy after another lockdown was ordered. This helped to elicit a bit of a pullback in GBP/USD; but so far buyers have helped to hold the bid above the key psychological level of 1.3500.

To learn more about psychological levels, join us in DailyFX Education

On the weekly chart below, that recent bullish breakout is in full view, along with the Fibonacci resistance that’s come into play to help hold the highs. The 76.4% retracement of the 2018-2020 major move plots at 1.3678.

GBP/USD Weekly Price Chart

GBPUSD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

Taking a shorter-term look at the matter, and we have some messy prior price action; owed in part to both Brexit drivers going into the end of 2020 along with USD-themes that remain fairly unsettled, in their own right. Nonetheless, there is still some structure to work with, key of which would be the 1.3500 zone of possible higher-low support. At this point, a bit of support has held from around a prior swing-high from early-December around 1.3539; but buyers haven’t yet been able to do much, keeping the door open for a steeper fall in the pair.

Given dynamics in other major pairings such as EUR/USD or AUD/USD, GBP/USD may be one of the more attractive candidates to work with in scenarios of extended USD-strength.

For those that are looking to establish bearish exposure in the pair, the possibility of a lower-high at or around the 1.3678 Fibonacci level could make for a rather exciting reversal backdrop. But, that lower-high may also print a bit earlier than 1.3678, and a set of prior price action swings from 1.3625-1.3641 could present such an area of interest.

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBPUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

GBP/JPY Struggles Below 140.00 Following Wedge Break

GBP/JPY has been even a bit more subdued from the GBP/USD setup looked at above: Case in point, as GBP/USD rushed up to that fresh two-year-high around the 2021 open, GBP/JPY remains well below the September swing-high.

What is interesting in GBP/JPY, however, is the fact that the pair is trying to maintain a bullish breakout from a symmetrical wedge that took most of last year to build. This wedge contained most 2020 price action in the pair until the first daily close outside of the formation showed on December 30th.

To learn more about symmetrical wedges/triangles, join us in DailyFX Education

GBP/JPY Daily Price Chart

GBPJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPJPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Fall Ahead of Employment Data
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Fall Ahead of Employment Data
2021-01-05 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Surges Up to Fibonacci Resistance
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Surges Up to Fibonacci Resistance
2021-01-04 16:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates Eyeing Euro-Area Inflation and PMI Figures
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates Eyeing Euro-Area Inflation and PMI Figures
2021-01-04 07:30:00
British Pound Aiming Higher as UK Lawmakers Approve Brexit Trade Deal
British Pound Aiming Higher as UK Lawmakers Approve Brexit Trade Deal
2020-12-31 07:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
GBP/JPY
Bearish