News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Tangle with Big Resistance
2020-12-10 16:00:00
Euro Rises With ECB Delivering More Stimulus as Widely Expected
2020-12-10 13:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Seesaw on Iraq Oil Well Attack, US Inventory Surge
2020-12-10 07:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Post-Breakout Flag Builds - Levels for Crude Futures
2020-12-08 16:49:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Dow Jones Pullback Sets A Sour Tone for Nikkei 225, Straits Times Index
2020-12-08 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
Gold Price Remains Under Pressure and Looks For Guidance
2020-12-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD - The Next Leg Lower on Negative Brexit Headlines
2020-12-10 12:21:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-10 12:15:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Consolidates within Bearish Rectangle Pattern
2020-12-09 11:03:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Pelosi: Aid will be an "emergency supplemental" rather than a full stimulus package, great progress has been made so far $SPY $USD
  • $SPX had initially extended yesterday's 'break of necessity' wedge drop with the biggest gap lower since Nov 17, but active retreat since. Nasdaq up bigger. Was there another 'stimulus is coming' headline I missed? https://t.co/zyK1Ma7jRQ
  • Euro Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Tangle with Big Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/12/10/Euro-post-ECB-EUR-USD-EURUSD-EUR-JPY-EURJPY-Tangle-with-Big-Resistance.html $EURUSD $EURJPY $Euro https://t.co/pe3dUay2bv
  • House Minority Leader McCarthy: there's "good movement" on a stimulus deal $USD $SPY
  • Sterling has been weak all morning and has taken another leg lower going into the US open. Sterling is down by nearly 0.8% against the Euro at 0.9100. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/bRih8ZQz9M https://t.co/iz4uBQN6MT
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.99% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.76% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.68% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ieXRLUlGnv
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.56% US 500: 0.06% France 40: 0.03% Wall Street: -0.12% Germany 30: -0.40% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eh8LQr5bLR
  • Euro continues to rise against the Pound for the day, reaching Dec 7th highs. Last highs of this level were from mid-October $GBP $EUR https://t.co/lDOeyY1GrY
  • Brent crude oil rises above 50 for the first time since March $Brent #Oil https://t.co/ZutKAWMPAw
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 3.73% Silver: 0.95% Gold: 0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OyPCi2ygW3
Euro Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Tangle with Big Resistance

Euro Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Tangle with Big Resistance

2020-12-10 16:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Euro Talking Points:

Advertisement

This morning marked the announcement of the December ECB rate decision and there was little surprise as the European Central Bank extended their QE program, as was widely-expected. As discussed by Justin McQueen earlier this morning, the single currency rose on the announcement, hinting that what was announced was already well priced-in ahead of time.

EUR/USD is currently encountering a long-term resistance zone that came into play last week after the pair broke above the 1.2000 psychological level. That same 1.2000 level produced a strong resistance reaction in early-September, but upon re-approach, bears could hold the pair back no longer as buyers pushed up to a fresh two-year-high at 1.2178.

But, that’s around the time that this confluent resistance zone began to bring sellers into the picture, and ahead of the ECB rate decision this week, the pair held a series of short-term lower-lows as market participants readied for the rate decision, gearing up for a possible surprise that obviously did not happen.

To learn more about how Central Bank Intervention Impacts the Forex Market, join us in DailyFX Education

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

The big question at this point is whether the shot of volatility that showed up in the pair this morning might be able to stick around. Taking a shorter-term look at the matter, bulls are getting a bit more aggressive after this morning’s announcement, helping to produce a series of short-term higher-highs as price action has scaled back into this resistance zone.

Of note – the price of 1.2167 is the 50% marker of the 2008-2017 major move, while 1.2134 is the 50% marker of the longer-term 2000-2008 move in EUR/USD.

Taking a shorter-term look at the matter, and we can see where this morning’s higher-high has already begun to pullback – and the big question is whether buyers show up to offer higher-low support, keeping the door open for a test of the recently-set two-year-high.

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% -1% -4%
Weekly 5% -8% -5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Hourly Price Chart

EURUSD Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

EUR/JPY Touches Up to Fresh Three-Month-High

For those that are looking for bullish Euro strategies, EUR/JPY may offer a more encouraging chart for such an approach taken from the fact that the pair did touch up to a fresh three-month-high this morning.

There is some longer-term resistance in the pair, however, generating from a trendline connecting the 2014 and 2018 swing-highs.

To learn more about trendlines, join us in DailyFX Education

EUR/JPY Monthly Price Chart

EURJPY Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/JPY on Tradingview

This trendline re-entered the equation on December 2nd, and has elicted some form of resistance on five of the past six trading days, highlighting the bullish effort to take out resistance on the way to fresh highs.

The current yearly high sits just above, around 127.08; and that becomes the next level of interest should buyers retain control, after which fresh yearly highs come into the equation.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Daily Price Chart: Long-Term Trendline In-Play

EURJPY Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/JPY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
S&P 500, Dow Jones Hinge On Stimulus Talks as Covid-19 Cases Surge
2020-12-10 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Wait-and-See BoC May Fuel CAD Upside
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Wait-and-See BoC May Fuel CAD Upside
2020-12-09 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Aiming Higher On Fiscal Aid Talks Despite Covid-19 Surge
Nasdaq 100 Aiming Higher On Fiscal Aid Talks Despite Covid-19 Surge
2020-12-08 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
EUR/JPY
Mixed