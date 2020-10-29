News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Pre-Commits to More QE in December, EUR/USD and DAX Reaction
2020-10-29 16:04:00
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Remains Weak and Tests 1.1700
2020-10-29 12:57:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq Enter Technical Corrections, Dollar Plays Safe Haven Ahead of GDP and FAANGs
2020-10-29 04:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-28 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pre-Election Breakdown to Monthly Lows
2020-10-29 17:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold Prices May Fall Further if US GDP Data Disappoints
2020-10-29 06:06:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying After Wednesday's Spike Lower
2020-10-29 08:25:00
USD Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Key Levels to Watch
2020-10-29 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indeed... because my report was posted many hours ago https://t.co/SKzJUGRG9h
  • And a great guest you were too. Thank you! https://t.co/noZQNreeEF
  • USD/CAD trades to a fresh monthly high (1.3390) as the US Dollar appreciates on the back of waning risk appetite. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/1su6hczNz3 https://t.co/9PqqeS7Seb
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.45% Silver: 0.15% Gold: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ZbuJCtwSLe
  • Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/10/29/Crude-Oil-Price-Forecast-WTI-Crude-Oil-Sinks-to-Fresh-Four-Month-Lows.html https://t.co/VZkDC7TZ3t
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.31%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 68.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/InT3aJBPqT
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.46% Wall Street: 0.86% FTSE 100: 0.67% France 40: 0.62% Germany 30: 0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gQnHmoLx2Q
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 36.22 (-3.13%), ICE Brent Crude 37.79 (-3.35%), NYM NYH Gasoline 104.69 (-3.19%). [delayed]
  • #Gold Price Forecast: $XAUUSD Pre-Election Breakdown to Monthly Lows - https://t.co/qfEko0woN7 https://t.co/vvWdrxOQMP
  • ECB sources - policymakers favoured more bond purchases, others TLTRO and others a mix of both $EUR
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows

2020-10-29 18:30:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Price Forecast Talking Points:

  • WTI Crude Oil fell to a fresh four-month-low this morning.
  • This fresh low broke through range support that’s held for the better part of two months.
  • The sell-off has so far found support at a key Fibonacci level plotted around 35.66.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

Crude Oil Sell-Off Breaks Range to Set Fresh Four-Month-Lows

The earlier-year break below the zero level looms large in Crude Oil prices, but, for the past two months, WTI has been in a fairly consistent range with about $4 of deviation from support to resistance. The support-side of that range was violated earlier this morning as sellers pushed prices down to a fresh four-month-low, eventually finding some support at a key Fibonacci level.

{{GUIDE| OILTRADINGFUND}}

The price of 35.66 is the 38.2% retracement of the 2020 major move, as taken from the CL2 chart. Given the outlier event of prices breaking below-zero in April, many crude oil charts show obfuscated long-term technical criteria. But, by looking at CL2, which is the next month’s contract rather than the current months, we can strip out that outlier event to, ideally, get a more clear look at what today’s moves mean in terms of the bigger picture. Normally, I’d be hesitant to embark on such retrofitting but, given the outlier event as well as the 50% level from that same Fibonacci study helping to set recent range resistance, I’m a bit more open to following CL2 than I might be otherwise.

Crude Oil Daily Price Chart (CL2)

WTI Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

Taking a shorter-term look at the matter, and Crude Oil prices are bouncing from that Fibonacci support into the prior zone of range support. The prior swing-low that was set yesterday, at around 37.32, could open the door for resistance plays for those looking to trade short-side continuation scenarios. Also of interest for resistance potential inside that zone of prior range support – the October 2nd low at 36.93 could also provide some usable context for bears.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q4 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI Crude Oil Four-Hour Price Chart

WTI Crude Oil Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; CL2 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EU Stoxx 50 May Fall Further on European Lockdowns Ahead of ECB
EU Stoxx 50 May Fall Further on European Lockdowns Ahead of ECB
2020-10-29 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Poised to Fall Ahead of Bank of Canada Rate Decision
Canadian Dollar Poised to Fall Ahead of Bank of Canada Rate Decision
2020-10-28 07:00:00
S&P 500 Price Forecast: SPX Tests Huge Zone at Bull Flag Support
S&P 500 Price Forecast: SPX Tests Huge Zone at Bull Flag Support
2020-10-27 17:05:00
S&P 500 Index Perched At Key Support as Fiscal Aid Hopes Evaporate
S&P 500 Index Perched At Key Support as Fiscal Aid Hopes Evaporate
2020-10-27 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude