Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTCUSD Breakout Bursts Through Big Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Key Levels, Risk of Setback
2020-10-22 09:35:00
EUR/USD May Challenge 2-Year Resistance. Fiscal Talks Making Headway
2020-10-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Futures Lower on Election Security Issues, APAC Stocks May Fall
2020-10-22 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Stalls, GBP/CAD & NZD/CAD Soar
2020-10-21 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Earnings and Stimulus to Dictate Direction
2020-10-21 19:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD Outlook: Retail Traders May Chase Declines
2020-10-21 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Battles with Resistance, Silver Respects Supportive Trend
2020-10-22 11:00:00
Gold Price Rise May Struggle to Continue as the US Dollar Rebounds
2020-10-22 06:17:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Consolidate as Brexit Talks Resume
2020-10-22 08:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Key Levels
2020-10-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Investors Flock to Yen’s Safe-haven Appeal
2020-10-22 10:14:00
USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
2020-10-21 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1904.24 (-1.04%), #Aluminum 1843.50 (+0.49%), and #Copper 6991.50 (+1.34%) [delayed]
  • US Dollar volatility remains heightened in the midst of back-and-forth stimulus negotiations. Get your $USD market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/CfpaGfgTrq https://t.co/YCU6VIjlwX
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.00% Gold: -1.08% Silver: -1.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V3riWytkHs
  • some interesting $BTC charts though. Even as Gold and Silver remain in sluggish digestion patterns, Bitcoin just launching higher through some big res. PTJ singing the praises prob didn't hurt #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/nC9cKkcbNe https://t.co/NC4Hqd8qoH
  • Fiscal updates are basically the new trade war updates. https://t.co/3P01Ys8Qgr
  • the alliteration... I couldn't help myself https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/10/22/Bitcoin-Price-Analysis-BTC-BTCUSD-Breakout-Bursts-Through-Big-Resistance.html
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.53%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ioPESzZYdf
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.52% US 500: 0.49% Germany 30: 0.39% France 40: 0.34% FTSE 100: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/dKgFqcfQIg
  • France reports 41,622 new virus cases over last 24 hours - BBG
  • Early this morning, the Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciated significantly against the US Dollar as stimulus hopes faded once more. Get your $USDJPY market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/yWvINmgpjQ https://t.co/PzMePkKSho
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTCUSD Breakout Bursts Through Big Resistance

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTCUSD Breakout Bursts Through Big Resistance

2020-10-22 18:30:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Bitcoin, BTC, BTCUSD Price Analysis:

  • Bitcoin has just set a fresh yearly high, breaking above a big batch of resistance along the way.
  • Can bulls continue to push? While the bullish theme in Gold remains on hold, buyers haven’t been so bashful around Bitcoin.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

With the US Dollar continuing to sell-off, a number of markets remain of interest. Gold may be gearing up for another breakout at some point in the next couple of weeks but, by and large, that loud bullish theme from this summer remains on hold. One area that hasn’t been restrained of recent, however, is Bitcoin, which broke through a big batch of resistance earlier this week to push up to a fresh yearly high.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

The Bitcoin Rally Continues to Drive

I had last looked at Bitcoin in May of this year, just as the cryptocurrency was re-engaging with the 10k psychological level. And as I’d shared then, there were similar drives of attraction to Bitcoin as what had showed around Gold or other USD-denominated assets. With one of the few clear drivers from the first-half of this year, it looked as though the US response to the coronavirus was going to entail more and more stimulus. This could serve to weaken the Dollar and, by nature, that weaker USD could increase the value of assets that were denominated in the currency, such as Gold or, Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

That theme in Gold showed very loudly throughout this summer as the yellow metal pushed up to a fresh all-time-high. But in Bitcoin, the move was a bit more delayed as the cryptocurrency battled through a pre-existing network of support and resistance levels.

In mid-August, just after Gold had topped, Bitcoin found resistance at a big area of confluent resistance on the chart. This spans from around 12,166 up to 12,330, both levels produced by longer-term Fibonacci retracements; and this area helped to stop bulls dead in their tracks in mid-August.

At that point, prices in Bitcoin simply tilted-back down to another key area on the chart, around the 10k marker. Another couple of Fibonacci levels around that 10k marker helped to hold the lows, and buyers got back into the driver’s seat a couple of weeks ago, helping to push up to this fresh yearly high.

Bitcoin Eight-Hour Price Chart

BTCUSD Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

Bitcoin Strategy Near-Term

While fresh highs may beget more fresh highs, it also produces complications for those looking to take-on exposure, particularly from a risk management perspective. At this point, given how long the breakout has been in-play, traders may want to instead exercise a bit of patience when looking to onload bullish Bitcoin exposure.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Top Trading Opportunities in 2020
Recommended by James Stanley
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

One area of particular interest for possible support is that same zone of resistance that turned around the August advance. The August high is at 12,473, and just below that we have the confluent zone coming from two different longer-term Fibonacci levels, plotted from 12,166-12,330. This could function as a type of ‘s2’ zone of possible support for pullback themes. Below that, a third zone can be followed around the 11,341-11,394 area on the Bitcoin chart.

Bitcoin Four-Hour Price Chart

Bitcoin Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Bitcoin on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Index May Extend Fall as Bunds Consolidate Above Key Support
DAX 30 Index May Extend Fall as Bunds Consolidate Above Key Support
2020-10-22 06:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bulls Tempt Breakout - but Can They Drive?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bulls Tempt Breakout - but Can They Drive?
2020-10-21 16:34:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Retail Sales Data May Fuel USD/CAD Downtrend
2020-10-21 07:00:00
US Dollar Index Trades in Price Channel Ahead of US Stimulus Deadline
US Dollar Index Trades in Price Channel Ahead of US Stimulus Deadline
2020-10-20 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed