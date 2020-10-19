Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Support, AUD/CAD Breakdown

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Tests Trendline Resistance
2020-10-19 18:04:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, S&P 500, Oil, China GDP, Global PMIs, Brexit
2020-10-19 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-10-19 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-10-19 15:30:00
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-19 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: Pound Rebound Remains Precarious- GBP/USD Levels
2020-10-19 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Post-Brexit Trade and Covid-19 Vaccine Talks Supporting Sterling
2020-10-19 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Not Out of Trouble Yet; Still Beneath Multi-Year Uptrend
2020-10-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY, Gold, DAX 30 – Charts for Next Week
2020-10-16 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Harker Speech due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.18% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1xOhZKKHS5
  • #Sterling Outlook: #Pound Rebound Remains Precarious- $GBPUSD Levels - https://t.co/Jn06MasoAG https://t.co/6soUcJMuew
  • It’s been another bearish start to the week for the US Dollar, and in USD/CAD, this has helped the pair to push back down to a key area of support. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/S7ORVBdGNn https://t.co/BmARv9KHvl
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.04%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 69.28%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/7gWUZ6wiEB
  • Here is the Google Trends standing of two systemically important fundamental themes that I believe are vying for principal market control right now: 'election volatility' and 'stimulus hopes' https://t.co/8jHwn7LRoz
  • Fed's Bostic says labor market may not return to pre-virus level before the end of 2021 - BBG
  • Whether or not an earnest reflection of global capital flowing into China owing to the appeal of its growth/return potential or an effort to project that enthusiasm, $USDCNH is still on the verge of breaking another multi-year support https://t.co/pG8O0E8GW6
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 18:20 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-10-19
  • $DXY $USD | US Dollar turning higher off intraday lows with stocks staying under pressure so far during Monday's trading session. https://t.co/vE1uTGIksA
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Support, AUD/CAD Breakdown

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Support, AUD/CAD Breakdown

2020-10-19 17:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Talking Points:

Advertisement

It’s been another bearish start to the week for the US Dollar, and in USD/CAD, this has helped the pair to push back down to a key area of support. This is around the same area that prices were trading at when I last wrote on the matter; and back then, I noted the general penchant towards CAD-strength as USD-weakness remained a primary theme. That scenario has dissipated a bit as the latter portion of last week brought in a quick bump into USD/CAD; but that move has largely been priced-out through this morning’s open with price action returning directly to this key spot of support on the chart.

USD/CAD Eight-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Bigger Picture: 1.3000 Looms Large

Taking a step back on the chart, and this current zone of support highlights a number of recent inflections. This level is taken from the 88.6% retracement of the Fibonacci retracement drawn from the December low up to the March high. This price started to come back into play as support in August, with another round of support through mid-September. Most recently, this showed up as some short-term resistance last week but as noted in that prior article, the backdrop could be difficult for bearish continuation given the lurking support just below price action.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The 1.3000 level has somewhat of a historical quality in the pair. This psychological level was teased throughout the second half of last year, but finally came into play on the final trading day of 2019. And for the first week of this year, price action hung out sub-1.3000 for a while; but bulls quickly got to work and pushed prices higher for the next two-and-a-half months.

To learn more about psychological levels, check out our DailyFX Education section.

That 1.3000 level came back into play in early-September but, similarly, sellers couldn’t muster much continuation and prices quickly bounced from that psychological level. With that price now lurking so close to current prices, are bears going to be able to elicit another test?

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

AUD/CAD Breaks Down

Given proximity to longer-term support in USD/CAD, CAD-bulls may want to look elsewhere and one potential option looked at last week was in AUD/CAD.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

AUD/CAD had taken on tones of a descending triangle, with horizontal support holding amidst a series of lower-highs. That setup has filled in and prices have broken down to a fresh low. Follow-through supports could be sought out around .9272, .9184 and then around .9076.

To learn more about descending triangles, check out our DailyFX Education section.

AUD/CAD Eight-Hour Price Chart

AUDCAD AUD/CAD Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Index to Track Progress on US Stimulus Ahead of Deadline
S&P 500 Index to Track Progress on US Stimulus Ahead of Deadline
2020-10-19 07:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Vulnerable to Further Losses on Muted Inflation
EUR/USD Outlook: Vulnerable to Further Losses on Muted Inflation
2020-10-16 06:30:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-10-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Struggles as Fed Calls for Fiscal Stimulus
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Struggles as Fed Calls for Fiscal Stimulus
2020-10-15 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish