News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro
2020-09-10 15:34:00
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, EURUSD Moves Sideways Ahead of the Press Conference
2020-09-10 11:59:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook Downbeat, Demand Concerns May Prompt OPEC Action
2020-09-10 09:30:00
US-China Tensions to Amplify Recent AUD/USD, S&P 500, Oil Volatility?
2020-09-10 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 May Lead ASX 200 Higher, Gold Rebounds as US Dollar Falls
2020-09-10 02:00:00
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Emergency Brexit Talks in Focus, GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-09-10 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jul 07, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 107.55.
2020-09-10 06:23:00
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB POLICYMAKERS AGREED TO LOOK THROUGH EURO STRENGTH AT THURSDAY MEETING... more sources suggesting they are calm with Euro gains https://t.co/DPSpx1Zn3B
  • EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro $EURUSD #ECB #Euro https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/09/10/EURUSD-Price-Forecast-EUR-USD-EURUSD-post-ECB.html https://t.co/yCtGA0vtS1
  • so that 1.3000 spot in $GBPUSD - not so much for support! did help out with resistance though. Next big area around 1.2785-1.2815 https://t.co/agHRz56QJS
  • $GBPUSD is dropping for the 6th day in 7 sessions. Now starting to slip through trendline support from the Pandemic low and 50% of April 2018 high to March 2020 low https://t.co/pklIVciMvl
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.10% Wall Street: -0.20% FTSE 100: -0.21% France 40: -0.24% Germany 30: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1hv6YUNq6Y
  • Hey traders! Get your Thursday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/c2afW7m2Tg
  • Speaker Pelosi says stimulus discussions are not dead - BBG
  • ECB sources says some officials are said to urge more optimistic view on the economy $EUR
  • US 8-Week Bills Draw 0.105% Primary Dealers Awarded: 46.1% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 49.4% Direct Bidders Accepted: 4.5% B/C Ratio: 3.23
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (04/SEP) Actual: 1.838M Previous: 0.11M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-09-10
EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro

EURUSD Forecast: EUR/USD Jumps as ECB Appears Unphased by Strong Euro

2020-09-10 15:34:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Euro, EURUSD, EUR/USD, ECB Talking Points:

Euro Jumps on ECB

Many market participants came into this morning’s ECB rate decision expecting the bank to unveil some details about what plans they may have on the horizon. With both growth and inflation lagging, and a really strong Euro showing through most of the summer as USD-weakness took center-stage, there were a wide range of expectations for some form of stimulus announcement out of the ECB.

But that didn’t happen – and the blow was somewhat softened by the fact that ‘sources’ indicated ahead of the rate decision that the European Central Bank wasn’t overly concerned by strength in the Euro. Christine Lagarde largely echoed this tone throughout her speech, without explicitly stating as much; but this has allowed the single currency to show some fairly clear strength against a number of counterparts, the US Dollar included.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 17
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 3 of the DailyFX Summit discussing currencies
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 3, Forex
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

In EUR/USD, the pair put in a support test earlier this week around a long-term trendline projection. That long-term trendline is generated from spanning swing highs in 2008 and 2014 – both major inflection points in the history of the single currency.

EUR/USD Monthly Price Chart: Breakout, Check-back to Long-Term Trendline

EURUSD Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Taking a shorter-term look at the matter, and that August breakout ran into a brick wall of resistance at the 1.2000 psychological level. This is somewhat similar to what happened in the pair in 2018 – when a really strong bullish trend ran into resistance at the 1.2500 handle. After a few months of failed tests from bulls, and with a little help from political tensions between Rome and Brussels, the pair soon reversed – bears took control and drove price action for much of the next couple years. All the way into the coronavirus pandemic that started to get priced-in to Western markets in February and March of this year.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Access our Free Guides
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart: Full Stop at Big Fig 1.2500 – Will a Repeat Show at 1.2000?

EURUSD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Going down to a Daily chart and recent tension becomes a bit more clear. EUR/USD bulls initially began to slow the approach when the 1.1900 figure came into play in late-July. Persistent albeit slowing strength lasted through August and on September first, the pair re-engaged with the 1.2000 handle.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 7% 0%
Weekly -20% 6% -6%
Current Retail Sentiment in EUR/USD
Get My Guide

That didn’t work out well for EUR/USD bulls as the pair promptly reversed by about 250 pips, finally cauterizing a bit of support on that trendline projection ahead of this morning’s ECB rate decision. There’s also been the entrance of another trendline into the equation, which can be found by plotting the May 14th and July 10th lows, the projection of which falls into that same recent zone of support.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

EUR/USD Strategy Moving Forward

At this point, the big question is whether EUR/USD may see another trip back up to the 1.2000 handle and, beyond that, whether buyers can actually support the move this time. Playing into that scenario is tomorrow’s inflation print out of the US, which will likely prod some element of USD volatility and the US Dollar is yet another factor of contention to be considered when analyzing EUR/USD.

As looked at over the past few weeks, the US Dollar has run into a big area of long-term chart support. So far through early-September trade, that support has helped to hold the lows, opening the door to the potential for USD-reversals. This morning’s moves hit that theme to a degree as USD has dropped to go along with this EUR/USD strength: But is that a theme that can remain?

Taking a shorter-term look at the four-hour chart, and today’s high comes in at a familiar area of 1.1916, which similarly helped to set a high in early-August. If sellers are able to hold resistance below the 1.2000 spot and, perhaps more proactively, below the 1.1916 spot, the door for reversal themes can remain as open, with focus on that confluent zone of support around 1.1750.

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Index Could Slide Lower as ECB Rate Decision Shifts Into Focus
DAX 30 Index Could Slide Lower as ECB Rate Decision Shifts Into Focus
2020-09-10 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USDCAD Pulls Back to Support post-BoC
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USDCAD Pulls Back to Support post-BoC
2020-09-09 18:30:00
CAD/JPY Rates to Recoup Losses on Wait-and-See Bank of Canada
CAD/JPY Rates to Recoup Losses on Wait-and-See Bank of Canada
2020-09-09 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
2020-09-08 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish