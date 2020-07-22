0

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
2020-07-22 18:50:00
Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Breaks Above Key Level of Prior Resistance
2020-07-22 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as US-China Tensions Heat Up
2020-07-22 06:39:00
Brent Oil Gains, EUR/USD Surges on EU Summit Deal. APAC Stocks to Rise?
2020-07-21 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Technical Breakout Eyes 2011 Record Highs
2020-07-22 17:00:00
Gold Price Leaving Behind 1800 Hurdle, Silver Going Parabolic
2020-07-22 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD
2020-07-22 18:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Despite Trade Deal Concerns
2020-07-22 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Real Time News
  • RT @DanielGMoss: Spot #Silver surging past the $23 mark as it hurtles towards resistance at the 161.8% Fibonacci (23.17) Highest oversold…
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0Zk8uM21Sd
  • There are many different types of forex orders, which traders use to manage their trades. While these may vary between different brokers, there tends to be several basic FX order types all brokers accept. Learn about different FX order types here: https://t.co/lIJdiz4xSz https://t.co/xOw1bovqv6
  • Will bulls be able to break through key area of resistance or is the pair overbought, as indicated by the RSI? Get your $EURUSD market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/ZXn6fQXcQ7 https://t.co/dYWNzNPOcw
  • ...this is important because the narrative in that same order is 'high flying disrupter and favorite of retail traders can now be added to the S&P 500'; 'tech giant beats forecasts during pandemic with $38bln in revenue'; 'lead shipping firm falls short as recession still bites'
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 8.07% Gold: 1.58% Oil - US Crude: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qeF64cSoR8
  • The comparison of social media coverage of following three key tickers I was watching: TSLA (80%); MSFT (19%); CSX (1%)
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 72.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HzSWeOLjbS
  • Oh boy. That will only further cement its position as a speculative favorite. More likely to also draw in even more bubble-like charge... https://t.co/J627N27rvT
  • Tesla announces fourth consecutive quarter of profitability, making it eligible for S&P 500 inclusion $TSLA shares are 4.5% higher in after-hours trading
USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD

USD Breakdown Slows: Can Buyers Swing a Pullback? EURUSD, GBPUSD

2020-07-22 18:50:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, EURUSD, GBPUSD Price Analysis:

US Dollar Breakdown Tangles with a Big Level

We’ve just seen the rare occasion in which currency markets took at least some of the spotlight away from stocks. As the US Dollar broke down yesterday, a number of major pairs broke out and many markets are coming off of fresh yearly highs. EUR/USD and AUD/USD are two of the more popular areas that highlight that theme, but now that the US Dollar is perched down to a fresh low the natural next question is – what’s next?

The answer to that question is likely going to be dependent on the venue with which it’s being analyzed, as a continuation of USD strength may be a bit more difficult to imagine in EUR/USD or AUD/USD as bulls have continued to press each market with a minimum of pullback as big resistance zones have come into play.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q3 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

At this point, the USD sell-off appears to be slowing after dipping below the 95.00 level on DXY. This level had previously helped to set the low for the currency in early-2019 and that yearly low held until the brief incursion in March. Now with this key price back in-play, will bears be able to generate enough weakness to constitute a lasting break?

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

US Dollar Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

EUR/USD Breaks Out to Fresh Yearly Highs – Finds Fibonacci Resistance

The most popular USD-pair of EUR/USD had a big breakout yesterday, helped along by some fundamental themes in Europe. This helped EUR/USD push up to a fresh yearly-high, taking out a number of resistance levels along the way. But, as of this morning, another resistance level has come into the equation and this resides at 1.1597, as the 50% marker of the 2018-2020 major move. This was highlighted earlier today by Ms. Tammy Da Costa in the article, Euro Price Analysis: EUR/USD Breaks Above Key Level of Prior Resistance.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

With the pair stretched and holding around that fresh yearly high – the stage is set: If the USD does pose a deeper breakdown, EUR/USD can possibly push up towards the 1.1700 handle. Outside of that, a pullback in the USD sell-off could allow for a reversal-type-of-theme in EUR/USD from this resistance level.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EURUSD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EUR/USD on Tradingview

GBP/USD Pulls Back, Finds Support at Prior Resistance

Similarly, GBP/USD has had a bullish outlay for much of Q3, driving up to a fresh monthly high to kick off this week. But, unlike the breakout in EUR/USD that just continued to run even whilst overbought, GBP/USD pulled back, found support at prior resistance, and has since began to move-higher. This may be a more attractive candidate for short-USD continuation scenarios given the potential for bullish trend continuation.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 28
( 17:07 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBPUSD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBP/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

USDOLLAR
GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/USD
Bullish
