EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices at Risk as Q2 Earnings Season Gathers Steam
2020-07-20 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout
2020-07-20 18:38:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-20 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sitting at Major Channel Support - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-07-20 14:45:00
Real Time News
  • US Virus cases increase 1.3%, slowest daily increase in two weeks - BBG
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.22% France 40: 0.05% FTSE 100: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rmtUeCuA2S
  • Secretary Mnuchin will meet with Congressional leaders, Schumer, Meadows, and Pelosi on Tuesday: Politico - BBG
  • There we go, $SPX has finally taken out last week's high. The favorite tech giants are leading the way again. NDX-SPX ratio shooting higher
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell says 'nowhere near' out of the woods in the fight against virus, GOP virus aid plan to be released later this week - BBG
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/07/20/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAU-Gold-Threaten-Bullish-JS-Breakout.html $Gold https://t.co/2W8Q4fQ7KY
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.64% Gold: 0.37% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qDQjgKWqPq
  • California virus cases rise 1.8% vs prior 2.7% 7-day average - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.76%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RSUUl8XEPm
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.62% Wall Street: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.04% France 40: 0.04% Germany 30: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VU85x1diZ7
Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout

Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout

2020-07-20 18:38:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Forecast

  • Gold Prices have been displaying mean reversion over the past couple of weeks.
  • While support from the 1796-1800 area has held a few different tests, the resistance side of that range is currently seeing pressure as price action threatens a bullish breakout.
  • This morning saw the print of another fresh eight-year-high but, as yet, buyers haven’t been able to drive the trend with a series of higher-highs and higher-lows.

Gold Prices Set Fresh Eight-Year-High

Gold prices started off the week with a bang, pushing up to a fresh eight-year-high at an area that has seen multiple resistance inflections over the past few weeks. Last week saw a support test in a familiar area, spanning from the 1796 prior high up to the 1800 psychological level; and, collectively, these zones of support and resistance help to demarcate a shorter-term range that’s built-in after that bullish advance in Gold prices.

Gold Price Hourly Chart

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bulls Remain in-Charge for Now

Taking a step back and looking at Gold prices since the March low, and there have been two major bullish trends. The first took place from the March lows into the mid-April highs; after which Gold prices built into a range that lasted for much of the next two months. The next bullish trend showed up as prices broke-out of that April-June range and trended-higher into early-July, eventually setting that fresh eight-year-high above the 1800 level.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q3 Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The big question now is whether we’re seeing a third bullish trend form from those March lows; or whether buyers are rebuked as price action tests a fresh high.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Gold Price Eight-Hour Chart

Gold Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Gold
Bullish
