Gold Price Forecast: XAU, Gold Threaten Bullish Breakout

US Virus cases increase 1.3%, slowest daily increase in two weeks - BBG

Secretary Mnuchin will meet with Congressional leaders, Schumer, Meadows, and Pelosi on Tuesday: Politico - BBG

There we go, $SPX has finally taken out last week's high. The favorite tech giants are leading the way again. NDX-SPX ratio shooting higher

Senate Majority Leader McConnell says 'nowhere near' out of the woods in the fight against virus, GOP virus aid plan to be released later this week - BBG

California virus cases rise 1.8% vs prior 2.7% 7-day average - BBG

