Free Trading Guides
More View more
Canadian Dollar Price Analysis: USD/CAD Range Remains for Now

2020-07-14 18:38:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Price Analysis:

Canadian Dollar Remains in Range, for Now

The range in USD/CAD is now a month-old, and this comes on the heels of a rather decisive sell-off that saw price action in the pair fall by more than 700 pips in just a few weeks. This syncs up with a similar sell-off in the USD; but USD/CAD soon found support at the 1.3315 support area and sellers went on pause shortly after. That support bump saw prices push up to 1.3600 and then 1.3700; and this was followed by mean reversion that’s lasted through the Q2 close and into the first two weeks of Q3 trade.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Bigger Picture

Taking a step back to longer-term charts, and context becomes key. The first two-and-a-half months of 2020 trade were very friendly to USD/CAD bulls, as the pair jumped by more than 1,700 pips from the 2020 low up to the mid-March high. But – buyers pulled up just shy of a re-test at the 17-year high, and what started as a pullback soon turned into a reversal, and prices slalomed all the way down to the 1.3315 support area.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Since then we’ve largely been range-bound in USD/CAD, but the aggression of the early-2020 run followed by the outsized reversal helps to set the stage for what might be next when this range finally gives way, in one direction or the other.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Short-Term Dynamics – Possible Range Test Towards 1.3700

At this point, USD/CAD remains mired in the month-long range and there’s little to suggest that may soon change. There may, however, be some potential within the range, as the 1.3600 zone, which is confluent with a couple of different Fibonacci levels and has previously offered some short-term resistance, is currently coming into play as short-term support.

USD/CAD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 0% 4%
Weekly 1% 22% 10%
Current Retail Sentiment in USD/CAD
Get My Guide

This could possibly keep the door open for short-term bullish themes, looking for prices to push up towards intermediate-term range resistance, taken from around that 1.3700 handle. The below two-hour price chart highlights a trendline projection that was prior resistance, now coming in as potential support.

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

