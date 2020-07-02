S&P Rallies to Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Jumps After Strong NFP Report

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of The Latest US Jobs Report
2020-07-02 11:25:00
DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View
2020-07-02 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-01 13:25:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 React to June 2020 Jobs Data
2020-07-02 12:30:00
Gold Prices at Risk if US Jobs Data Cools Fed Stimulus Prospects
2020-07-02 06:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Facing New Test at 1.25
2020-07-02 08:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Jun 18, 2020 when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2020-07-02 01:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-07-01 18:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE FPC Record due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Financial Stability Report due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-02
  • US Four-Week Bills Draw 0.115% Primary Dealers Awarded: 41.5% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 57.8% Direct Bidders Accepted: 0.7% B/C Ratio: 3.19
  • New York virus cases increase by 0.2%, matching prior 7-day average - BBG
  • German Chancellor Merkel says massive response required for virus - BBG
  • White House Advisor Kudlow says China and the U.S are currently engaged on phase-1 trade deal - BBG
  • German Chancellor Merkel says Germany interested in having successful Brexit talks - BBG
  • GBP/USD has broken convincingly to the upside from a downward-sloping channel on the daily chart that has been in place since June 10. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/PgsA3MDRfQ https://t.co/6iS5KciDr4
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.54% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/A75A73hkU4
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 3.03% France 40: 2.69% FTSE 100: 1.35% US 500: 1.16% Wall Street: 1.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/MmS9ChH22q
S&P Rallies to Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Jumps After Strong NFP Report

S&P Rallies to Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Jumps After Strong NFP Report

2020-07-02 14:24:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

S&P 500, Nasdaq Talking Points:

  • This morning’s NFP report came out very strong, with 4.8 million jobs added last month.
  • US equities jumped on the heels of that release, with the Nasdaq 100 jumping up to another fresh all-time-high as the S&P 500 jumped up to a key zone of resistance.
  • Tomorrow is a Federal holiday in the US and US exchanges will be closed in observance of Independence Day. This can lead to lower liquidity conditions across macro markets going into the weekend.

NFP Prints with Strength, Stocks Jump in Response

This morning’s NFP report showed a whopping 4.8 million jobs added to American payrolls in the month of June. This is one of the largest NFP prints ever so, we can say that it’s historical in nature, although we’d probably want to add an asterisk next to that number considering everything that’s happened in the past few months.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

At this point, despite the continued increase in Covid-19 cases across many areas of the US, hopes remain for a brisk recovery as economies have started to re-open. This morning’s NFP release speaks to that, as this blockbuster print helped to bring bulls into the fray. The Nasdaq 100 is now trading at another fresh all-time-high – a full 57.3% away from the March low.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

S&P 500 Drives into Resistance

The equity rally in the S&P 500 hasn’t been quite as robust as what’s shown in the Nasdaq 100. But the index has been well-bid nonetheless, gaining by as much as 52.9% from the March low up to the June high.

A notable recent divergence, however, is the fact that the Nasdaq 100 is still setting fresh all-time-highs while the S&P 500 has been a bit more subdued, remaining underneath the high that was set in early-June. And for the past few weeks, the area around 3150 has been a key spot of resistance, bringing in three separate inflections until coming back into play this morning.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

As looked at earlier this week, there was a falling wedge formation in the S&P 500, with a base around support that helped to hold the lows. But the big question now is whether bulls can finally punch through this key zone of resistance that’s held the highs over the past few weeks. Beyond this zone of resistance is the all-time-high that was set a few weeks ago.

S&P 500 Four-Hour Price Chart: Return to Resistance

SPX500 Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; SPX500 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View
DAX 30, EUR/USD Poised to Rise with US Jobs Data in View
2020-07-02 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
2020-07-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.