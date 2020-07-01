We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Jumps from Key Chart Support
2020-07-01 15:47:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as FOMC Minutes Help Form Double Top
2020-07-01 06:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Awaits Canada GDP Data
2020-06-30 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Outlook: Dow Eyes China Tension & Dollar-Yuan
2020-07-01 13:25:00
Dow Jones May Rise on Positioning Signals, S&P 500 Eyes Resistance
2020-07-01 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back
2020-07-01 17:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Pound Rebounds off Support– GBP/USD Levels
2020-07-01 15:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Rebound Losing Steam Ahead of June NFP
2020-07-01 14:30:00
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.07% Gold: -0.69% Silver: -1.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/djsW9pdROG
  • RT @zerohedge: *GOV NEWSOM ORDERS LA COUNTY RESTAURANTS CLOSED FOR 3 WKS: EATER *APPLE RE-CLOSING 30 MORE STORES THURSDAY: CNBC
  • USD/CAD is now testing support off the 200-day moving average and may well re-test the June 23 low at 1.3484 if a break is confirmed. Get your $USDCAD technical analysis from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/2peNlWtqA4 https://t.co/hFCPWICBk7
  • @PeterHanksFX I wonder what's changed aside from more debt and less cash flows 🧐 https://t.co/Kfrxq8boDJ
  • @PeterHanksFX Two mentions of these concerns with one being 'a few' participants and the other 'a couple'. They don't like Debbie Downers on their boat
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.13%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.73%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/s9S4GitLiw
  • Fed Minutes: A couple of participants said promises of an extended period of low rates could pose risks to financial stability You don't say?
  • FOMC Minutes: -Some Fed officials worried about easy policy impact on financial stability -Consumer recovery not seen as rapid beyond 2020 -See economy needing very supportive monetary policy for some time -See extraordinary uncertainty and considerable risks for economy $SPX
  • RT @DeItaOne: FED MINUTES: SOME FED OFFICIALS WORRIED ABOUT EASY POLICY IMPACT ON FINANCIAL STABILITY
  • RT @bcheungz: Fed minutes on yield curve control: capping medium term UST yields "could "serve as a powerful commitment device" but needs f…
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout to Fresh Highs Begins Pull Back

2020-07-01 17:30:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Analysis

  • Gold prices have set yet another fresh seven-year-high.
  • Longer-term, gold prices remain overbought via RSI, creating a conundrum for a fresh bullish breakout.
  • Tomorrow brings NFP on the economic calendar, and this will likely be a key data point for directional drives in the days or perhaps even weeks to come.

Gold Breaks Out, Pulls Back, Tests Support at Prior Resistance

It was a fast start to Q3 for Gold prices as the yellow metal posed a bullish breakout on the final day of Q2, and that continued to run in the overnight session. This helped Gold prices to set a fresh high water mark shortly after midnight eastern time, accounting for a fresh seven-year-high in the precious metal.

Already, that move has pulled back and a bit of support has shown around a prior swing-high, taken from the mid-May run in Gold prices when the yellow metal was bid up to 1765.30. The big question right now is whether this bullish run might have scope for continuation – and the answer to that will likely be at least partly decided by the results of tomorrow’s NFP release.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

Gold Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Prices Long-Term: Still Overbought

Taking a step back to get some context and Gold prices remain in an overbought state on the monthly chart, largely owed the prolonged up-trend that’s helped to propel prices into this area on the chart. As discussed previously, the 1742.50 level was big, as this is the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement of the post-Financial Collapse move and, for two months, helped to set resistance in Gold. The notable exception during that two-month-range was the high set in mid-May, when Gold prices quickly broke out after the weekly open.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

But, as looked previously, that bullish drive was largely emanating from an interview that FOMC Chair Jerome Powell had on the US television program 60 Minutes, in which he said that there was ‘no limit’ to what the Fed could do with the liquidity programs available to them. This breakout-fake out scenario is shown in Green on the below chart, as price action merely reverted right back into the range.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

Gold Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

While those pledges have helped to continue driving stock prices higher, it also helped Gold to breakout, albeit temporarily, which is where the 1765 level comes into play; that was the high set shortly after that breakout and, as of this morning, appears to be getting re-purposed as support. But, as seen on the below chart, RSI remains heavily overbought, highlighting the danger of chasing a well-developed trend, even after a fresh seven-year-high has come into the equation.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 07
( 17:07 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Gold Monthly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY to Face Brexit Deadline
2020-07-01 07:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
USD/JPY Eyes 200-MA, S&P 500 Descending Triangle in Play
2020-06-30 07:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Threatens Range Break, Big Week Ahead
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Threatens Range Break, Big Week Ahead
2020-06-29 15:42:00
DAX Perched at Support, EUR/USD Confined by Bull Flag Formation
DAX Perched at Support, EUR/USD Confined by Bull Flag Formation
2020-06-29 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.