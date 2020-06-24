We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trend Compression- Breakout Levels
2020-06-24 15:30:00
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, DAX & Silver: Index & Commodity Charts
2020-06-24 11:35:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Market Mood Turns Sour
2020-06-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P Continue Consolidation; Nasdaq Tests Higher-Low Support
2020-06-24 14:09:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecast: Prices May Rise, Watch RSI
2020-06-24 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Breakout In for a Big Test
2020-06-24 12:30:00
Gold Price Extends Bullish Behavior in June to Mark Fresh 2020 High
2020-06-24 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Upward Momentum Fading, FTSE Falling
2020-06-24 08:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-23 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Florida new positivity rate rises to 15.9% from 10.8% in prior day - BBG
  • Poll: With general markets turning to range over the past week, have you changed the time frame of your charts when looking for trades? What's your preferred 'periodicity' chart?
  • Going live for today's equity webinar in 5 minutes. We'll be looking at P/E ratios, lofty valuations, and the five most important stocks in $SPY right now Join here - https://t.co/nTpoA2moq4
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.36% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.56% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.61% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6inxGDvh3d
  • If you go by the market's interpretation, the worst of the expectations for global growth were in April. The IMF begs to differ. Its June WEO update (left) lowered the global forecast from -3.0% in April to -4.9% today.... https://t.co/lUnopx4lQk
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -1.64% Wall Street: -1.81% France 40: -2.32% FTSE 100: -2.61% Germany 30: -2.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ChE7a7BX8p
  • Florida virus cases increase 5.3% versus prior 7-day 3.7% average - BBG
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change (19/JUN) Actual: -0.991M Previous: -2.608M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • 🇺🇸 EIA Distillate Stocks Change (19/JUN) Actual: 0.249M Expected: -0.62M Previous: -1.358M https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-06-24
  • Secretary Pompeo says work is in progress on how to reopen travel with the EU - BBG
Dow, S&P Continue Consolidation; Nasdaq Tests Higher-Low Support

Dow, S&P Continue Consolidation; Nasdaq Tests Higher-Low Support

2020-06-24 14:09:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Analysis

  • The bullish trend in the Nasdaq drove up to a fresh all-time-high yesterday.
  • The Dow and S&P have been less bullish, as each has built in a pattern of digestion over the past week of price action.

Nasdaq Fresh Highs, Dow, S&P 500 Continue Consolidation

The bullish trend in the Nasdaq has continued as the index set yet another fresh all-time-high yesterday. This comes as new coronavirus cases continue to rise both in the US and globally; and even economic projections look pretty negative, with the IMF now expecting a global contraction of -4.9% this year versus their prior expectation for a 3% reduction. But, as has been the case, the driver appears to come from the deductive, and the fact that any economic weakness in the weeks or months ahead may be met with even more stimulus from global governments. As a reminder, it was just earlier this month that Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that there were ‘no limits’ to what the Fed could do with the liquidity programs available. This sounds very similar to a ‘Fed put’ in which the bank will look to address weakness or pressure with even more loosening.

In equities, this has helped the recovery continue from those March lows that now seem so far away. The Nasdaq has been the outperformer amongst American equity indices for much of this time, as the pullback in February-March opened the door for investors to pick up formerly high-flying tech stocks at a lower multiple. The likes of Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Netflix make up a large portion of both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq; and this has certainly been a factor in equity performance over the past few months.

The Nasdaq 100 has gained as much as 55.5% from the March lows. A huge number in any full year, much less over a quarter as a global pandemic rages on.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

From the hourly chart below, we can observe the shorter-term observation of recent trend continuation. After setting a fresh high yesterday, prices pulled back overnight, eventually finding a bit of support around a prior point of resistance. While short-term price action has also offered lower-highs, given proximity to the 10k level in the index, the big question is whether buyers can continue this bullish trend up to fresh all-time-highs.

Nasdaq 100 Hourly Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

Dow Jones Continues Consolidation

Meanwhile, the both the Dow and S&P have appeared to lag in that enthusiasm shown around the Nasdaq of recent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been in varying stages of mean reversion over the past couple of weeks, with no clear direction seen since the sell-off of a couple weeks ago, which increased in force just after the FOMC rate decision.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jun 30
( 17:06 GMT )
James Stanley's Tuesday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

That sell-off found support at a key spot on the chart to open last week’s trade, and after a quick re-entrance from buyers prices have continue that consolidation, taking on the form of the symmetrical wedge looked at on the four-hour chart below.

Dow Jones Four-Hour Price Chart

Dow Jones Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Dow Jones on Tradingview

The S&P 500 Also Consolidating

Similarly, the S&P 500 found support at a key zone on the chart ahead of last week’s open, and that helped to bring some buyers back into the mix after a quick but aggressive sell-off. And, since that quick bump, consolidation has been the name of the game as prices have put in both lower-highs and higher-lows.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The key areas of consideration here appear to be that support zone from a couple of weeks ago, spanning around the 3k level on the index; with resistance potential around 3110, 3150 and 3170.

S&P 500 Four-Hour Price Chart

SPX500 Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; SPX500 on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
Euro Eyes Trend Top vs USD, EUR/CHF Rise May Flag Market Cheer
2020-06-24 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Range Support, Trend on Pause
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Range Support, Trend on Pause
2020-06-23 17:00:00
US Dollar May Decline as Demand for Federal Reserve Swaps Collapses
US Dollar May Decline as Demand for Federal Reserve Swaps Collapses
2020-06-23 07:00:00
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
US Tech 100
US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.