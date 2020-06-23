Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Range Support, Trend on Pause

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
EUR/USD Rally Continues as Positive Euro-Zone PMI Data Provides a Boost
2020-06-23 08:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Climbs with Crude Oil
2020-06-22 17:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook
2020-06-23 12:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, AUD/USD: Trade Wars Still Matter, Navarro 180 Shows
2020-06-23 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Eyes Fresh 2020 Highs
2020-06-23 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Break Higher but Reversal Signs Linger
2020-06-23 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Sentiment Boosted by PMIs | Webinar
2020-06-23 12:30:00
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, DXY Charts & More
2020-06-23 11:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY & GBP/JPY Charts to Watch
2020-06-20 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, June 2020 - The Deceitful US Yield Curve
2020-06-18 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EU may exclude US as borders reopen, cites virus management according to the New York Times
  • U.S. stocks are remining firm even if at times they have wobbled in recent trade. The S&P 500 is staying contained within an upward channel structure and holding onto the 200-day moving average. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/PS2QFCp2EN https://t.co/aCELewCCA0
  • Fed's Bullard doesn't expect post-pandemic economy to have a lower standard of living #coronavirus
  • $USD weakness, $Gold breakout in the spotlight for today's webinar - starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/980972059
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.09%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 68.00%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/3rjnsOKTGC
  • California reports biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases, total rises by 5,019 to 183,073 -BBG
  • Equity bulls had been given a boost following the June flash PMI’s, which showed France moving into expansionary territory, while the German PMIs had beat expectations. Get your #equities market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/bC0Jvn7b4f https://t.co/mNkZP6P0q2
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.36% Gold: 0.74% Oil - US Crude: 0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qB5dZStsfz
  • $USDJPY | What gives to recent US Dollar downside against the Yen despite the market's risk-on tilt? Perhaps JGBs provide an explanation. Here is $USD to $JPY overlaid with the yield on ten year Treasuries to Japanese Government Bond spread. #FX #Forex #Trading #Analysis https://t.co/c8lvDJfAky
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.65% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.58% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.55% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/8iLSDbnx4y
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Range Support, Trend on Pause

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Range Support, Trend on Pause

2020-06-23 17:00:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD, USDCAD Price Analysis

  • Despite USD weakness, USD/CAD is continuing to hold support at a key zone.
  • This confluent support has a few different reasons that buyers may be defending the lows; but given the lack of weakness in the pair even as USD trends lower in DXY, there may be potential opportunity around CAD weakness.
  • From shorter-term time frames, USD/CAD may be justified as a descending triangle, as lower-highs over the past week couple with a horizontal batch of support. The big question from that point-of-view is for how long might USD bears be able to push?

USD/CAD Holds at Range Support as Trends Take a Pause, For Now

USD/CAD is holding at a key spot of support this morning, even as the US Dollar pitches down to a fresh near-term low. This comes on the heels of a concerted one-sided trend that had developed in the pair in late-May, driving through the first ten days of June as USD/CAD re-tested the March lows.

After bottoming-out around 1.3315, USD/CAD put in a 50% retracement of that trend over the next five days, eventually topping-out just inside of the 1.3700 handle; this was followed by a quick trip down for another support test around 1.3500. Since then and over the past week, USD/CAD has been range-bound, caught between this key area of confluent support and the approximate area around 1.3600.

USD/CAD Hourly Price Chart

USDCAD USD/CAD Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Taking a step back to the four-hour chart highlights the importance of the current zone of support. The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from the major move looked at above plots at 1.3483, which has helped to hold the lows through a couple of different tests already this morning. But, also of interest is the 1.3462 level, which is the 61.8% retracement from a long-term major move, taking the high from the year 2002 and plotted down to the 2007 low. And, of course the 1.3500 psychological level looms large, although it has been traded through of recent; but it does add weight to the prospect of continuation of support around this zone given that there are multiple reasons for buyers to defend.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% 26% 4%
Weekly 4% 53% 21%
Current Retail Sentiment in USD/CAD
Get My Guide

This support hold has shown even as the US Dollar has been in a hard-sell mode so far this week; highlighting the fact that USD/CAD could possibly be of interest for long-USD plays; as the additional CAD weakness that’s helped the pair to move sideways could see significant benefit should prospects brighten for a bullish theme in the USD.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD USD/CAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Bearish Argument

The bearish side of USD/CAD could be approached with the aim of short-term breakouts, looking for the lower-highs that have posted over the past week, combined with horizontal support, to allow for a short-side break. This would be very similar to a descending triangle formation, looking for the same motivation that’s brought in sellers at higher-lows to, eventually, take over to allow for a break through horizontal support. I say similar to a descending triangle because the lower-highs aren’t well defined, given that there are just two points identified on the trendline in the below chart.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The next obvious area of support beyond the current zone would be around the June lows in the 1.3300 vicinity; but there may be some additional support potential around 1.3365 given recent price action. This argument would likely need some element of continued cooperation from the USD, looking for a prolonged breakdown in the US Dollar as sellers continue the trend that was so visible from late-May through early-June.

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

USD/CAD Two Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Decline as Demand for Federal Reserve Swaps Collapses
US Dollar May Decline as Demand for Federal Reserve Swaps Collapses
2020-06-23 07:00:00
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
Macro Matters: USD Rising Wedge - Gold, Oil Flirt with Breakouts
2020-06-22 15:30:00
Euro Perched at Key Support as US Dollar Looks to Make a Comeback
Euro Perched at Key Support as US Dollar Looks to Make a Comeback
2020-06-22 07:00:00
EUR/USD May Break Down Despite Record 1.3 Trillion in ECB Cash
EUR/USD May Break Down Despite Record 1.3 Trillion in ECB Cash
2020-06-19 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.