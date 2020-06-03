Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Grinds Around Big Fig Support

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
EUR/USD Running Higher as Risk-On Sentiment Presses Down on the US Dollar
2020-06-03 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, Crude Oil May Be in Limbo Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting
2020-06-02 06:00:00
US Dollar Hemorrhaging as GBP/USD & AUD/USD Soar, USD/CAD Sinks
2020-06-01 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russell 2000 Bests Nasdaq Rally, Bonds Plunge on ADP & PMI Data
2020-06-03 18:05:00
Dow Jones, Copper & More: Index & Commodity Charts to Watch & More
2020-06-03 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Moment of Truth for XAU/USD Bulls
2020-06-03 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Few Signs Yet of End to GBP/USD Strength
2020-06-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Significant Technical Damage Sustained - Levels for DXY Index & USD/JPY
2020-06-03 15:50:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-06-02 19:57:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -1.63% Gold: -1.69% Silver: -2.39% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/d3462e7Zc4
  • Poll: Over the past two months, I have conducted a poll asking whether people thought we are in a lasting bull trend (using $SPX is a benchmark) or a 'bear market rally'. In April 36% said it is a true bull market and May 25%. So what do you think now? Is this a true bull market?
  • That is a considerable sum from Europe's biggest economy https://t.co/u8wwtkyL2P
  • Germany will put up EU130bn on stimulus spending - BBG
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has quickly exited its multi-month consolidation to the downside, but USD/JPY has not traded lower. Get your $USDJPY technical analysis from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/czhsm2TnAI https://t.co/RUaP0B6iiu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.41%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.97%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BW99MDQy7V
  • Meanwhile, the blue-chip Dow is significantly lower than its record high and contemplating the 200-day moving average directly above https://t.co/6ZvOwAuSUj
  • Nasdaq's intraday high was a mere 0.07% off hitting February 19th's record... https://t.co/u1yw4W39oh
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.25% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.02% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/hVscvJ5nr5
  • German Chancellor Merkel's Coalition agrees on stimulus package deal $EURUSD
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Grinds Around Big Fig Support

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Grinds Around Big Fig Support

2020-06-03 18:52:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD Price Analysis

  • This morning brought a Bank of Canada rate decision, this Friday’s economic calendar brings Canadian jobs numbers to be released at the same time as US Non-Farm Payrolls.
  • The bank held rates, and given the change in leadership the big question is forward-looking strategy at the bank.
  • USD/CAD broke down from a descending triangle formation, and is now finding support around the 1.3500 big figure. But sellers haven’t yet been able to establish any significant trends around that support, leading to the prospect of short-term pullback.

BoC Leaves Rates Flat, USD/CAD Remains Around 1.3500

Earlier this morning we heard from the Bank of Canada as the BoC left rates flat; but the prospect of change in leadership atop the BoC does highlight potential changes in the future after outgoing Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz had previously stated that rates were as low as they could go. Taking over at the bank this week is Tiff Macklem, and as noted by our own Thomas Westwater earlier today, this morning’s statement likely had little input from the newly-installed BoC Governor. This does, however, point to the possibility of change on the horizon given how aggressively the coronavirus slowdown has hit global economies.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by James Stanley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

In USD/CAD, the pair has largely clung on to support around this rate decision, temporarily testing below the big figure of 1.3500 but, so far, failing to establish any continued bearish trends below that level. And this comes on the heels of an earlier-week breakdown, as USD/CAD had built into a descending triangle formation, with a series of lower-highs from late-March into mid-May, combined with horizontal support around the 1.3850 area on the chart.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Can USD/CAD Bears Drive Through Psychological Support?

Of recent, commodity currencies have been on a tear against the US Dollar, USD/CAD included. AUD/USD has been on a similar display of recent and the same can be said for NZD/USD.

The trouble at this point for USD/CAD bears is the fact that the short-side move is already fairly well-developed; and prices are showing continued support around the 1.3500 big figure. Can USD/CAD bring sellers in at sub-1.3500 prices to continue pushing lower? Or, will the pair need a retracement first before continuing that bearish trend?

USD/CAD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -24% 0%
Weekly 7% -9% 1%
Current Retail Sentiment in USD/CAD
Get My Guide

On the chart is a nearby area of interest for resistance potential. As looked at in yesterday’s webinar, the space around the 1.3600 area seems especially interesting, as there are two very recent Fibonacci levels within close proximity of each other. This is the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 major move, and the 78.6% retracement of the March major move. At this point, that zone hasn’t yet been tested for resistance and a show of sellers here could re-open the door for bearish continuation strategies in the pair.

USD/CAD Hourly Price Chart

USDCAD Hourly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus
GBP/USD Faces a Familiar Foe While Merkel Pushes For Stimulus
2020-06-03 07:00:00
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
EUR/USD Looks Ahead to ECB as 'No Deal' Brexit Fears Return
2020-06-02 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Goes Overbought, Finds Fibonacci Resistance
2020-06-01 20:08:00
US Dollar May Rise if Riots, ISM Data Boosts Demand for Liquidity
US Dollar May Rise if Riots, ISM Data Boosts Demand for Liquidity
2020-06-01 07:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.