Gold Price Outlook: XAU Coils into May, Will GLD Buyers Hit the Bid?

Real Time News
  • Safe-haven currencies were once again in demand with investors raising their net longs in the $JPY by a sizeable $762mln. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/iu2TMxwyYa https://t.co/ZbuasLaoLw
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.42% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NQBSwV9qXI
  • #Gold prices have put in almost three weeks of mean reversion after a 20% leap from March lows up to April highs. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/AR4PTpagEY https://t.co/ET8lBobD7P
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.52% Gold: 0.14% Silver: -1.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/IHHHccqttE
  • The recent USD/MXN turned just ahead of near-term downtrend resistance early in the week and the focus remains on a reaction at trend support. Get your $USDMXN technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/wCgV97u9nc https://t.co/vMmjGdqlUJ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.83%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 73.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8WeJfpylIb
  • US Equity Close: $SPX +0.48% $NDX +1.23% $DJI +0.11% $RUT +0.75% $VIX -1.24
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.14% Germany 30: 1.07% FTSE 100: 0.97% US 500: -0.04% Wall Street: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/G5GztLPH55
  • The pandemic and its economic impact will very likely prove a factor in the US presidential election. The election is 6 months out as of Sunday. Here are the election cycles overlaid on the S&P 500 ($SPY) https://t.co/W8XmaNuaE1
  • @JohnKicklighter this is perhaps even more surprising to me than the size of the actual stimulus program.
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Coils into May, Will GLD Buyers Hit the Bid?

2020-05-04 19:39:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Gold, XAU, GLD Price Analysis

  • Gold prices have put in almost three weeks of mean reversion after a 20% leap from March lows up to April highs.
  • Will gold bulls jump in to further the trend as price action continues to coil?
  • This week’s economic calendar has a few notable items, key of which is the Non-Farm Payrolls report due on Friday morning.

Gold Volatility Calms After 20% Jump

It’s been fits and starts of volatility in Gold prices so far this year, and that can really extend back to Q4 of 2018 as global markets began to show symptoms of being unnerved by a spate of continued rate hikes out of the Federal Reserve.

It may seem like a different reality but it wasn’t even two years ago that the FOMC was wrestling with market expectations around higher rates. While the Fed had already put in three hikes going into Q4 of 2018, markets were apparently looking for some element of pause as the risk trade collapsed very soon after the start of the quarter; with that sell-off continuing into the Christmas holiday. The Fed even hiked in December to mark four rate hikes in 2018; and in the projections shared at that meeting they said that they were even looking at the potential for two more hikes in 2019.

As we all now know, 2019 didn’t happen like that. Instead, shortly after that fourth rate hike in 2018 various members of the FOMC began talking up the potential for rate cuts and that chorus for cuts only grew louder through the early-part of 2019. Normalcy was restored as US equity markets were back on the bid; and Gold prices benefited mightily as buyers were able to press the matter through the first-half of 2019, creating a strong bullish trend that ran well into the summer.

Learn more about the Federal Reserve and their function within the US and global economy as part of the recently revamped DailyFX Education offering.

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Gold Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

At the core of this drive was the FOMC moving into a more dovish posture and, eventually, cutting rates three times in 2019 versus the two hikes that they had initially projected in December of 2018.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

As 2020 has brought an entirely new risk to the table with the novel coronavirus, the Federal Reserve’s stance has been a similar one of accommodation, helping Gold prices to further surge up to fresh seven-year-highs, with a +20% move showing from the March low up to the April high.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Prices – Near-Term

At this point, gold prices have been mean reverting for almost three full weeks following that 20% ramp from the March lows up to the April highs. But, perhaps obscuring that prior bullish theme a bit was the context at the time when it started: Gold prices tanked by almost 15% in a week in mid-March. This highlights just how jumpy markets have been around the pricing-in of fears around the coronavirus. That bearish run appeared to emanate from a cash crunch; and as global Central Banks moved to turn up the accommodation, the bullish trend came back to help Gold trade up to fresh highs.

Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 6% 9%
Weekly 16% -15% 6%
Current Retail Sentiment in Gold
Get My Guide

The big question at this point is one of continuation, and this certainly isn’t the first case of digestion seen in the yellow metal after a really big move in one direction or the other. At this point, that bullish bias may remain as attractive, particularly given the fact that many expect the Fed and global Central Banks to remain as accommodative as necessary to help contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Gold Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

