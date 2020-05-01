US Dollar Drops to Key Support as S&P 500 Tanks to Start May Trade

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast Post-ECB: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD
2020-05-01 17:59:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-05-01 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle to Recover as Market Mood Sours
2020-05-01 05:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD & EUR/CAD Test Support
2020-04-30 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Index Remains near Session Highs on FOMC Rate Decision
2020-04-29 18:00:00
Fed Preview: US Dollar, Dow & Gold Performance on FOMC Decision Days
2020-04-29 17:32:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Coiling into Flag as Risk Sours - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-05-01 13:00:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-05-01 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Consolidates, PM Johnson Fears Second Coronavirus Outbreak
2020-05-01 08:04:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 12 when GBP/USD traded near 1.35.
2020-05-01 02:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as CLO Market Faces Credit Downgrades
2020-05-01 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY April Range Break Plunges to Fresh Lows
2020-04-30 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Oh my. Wonder if that will expedite mass use around trials. Watching to see if US markets can mount a rebound in these last 15 on that news https://t.co/UsoadO6huT
  • Trump says FDA has given emergency approval for Gilead virus drug $SPX
  • Governor of California says changes to stay-at-home order coming soon $SPX
  • California #coronavirus cases rise to 50,442 (+3.1%)
  • US GDP forecast updates from the @AtlantaFed for 2Q-2020 keep getting more horrendous.... Their #GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth is now down to -16.1% from the prior -12.1% reading. Link: https://t.co/0Ia2Cxk0qr https://t.co/88SOZU08Hu
  • Since we are heading into the end of the week and yesterday we wrapped the month of April, what is your favorite weekly or monthly chart? I am partial to the $USDJPY monthly chart: https://t.co/ueGodEmMl3
  • #FF | A special thanks and Friday follow shout-out to these folks for their great fintwit content! @TaviCosta @LJKawa @lisaabramowicz1 @BobOnMarkets @bcheungz @LizAnnSonders @VPatelFX @elerianm @NickTimiraos @hmeisler @chigrl @C_Barraud @jsblokland @SaraEisen @EconguyRosie
  • Kroger to limit same store beef and fresh pork purchases
  • Hey traders! Let's wrap up this week with some key highlights today. @DailyFX Chief Strategist, @JohnKicklighter covers it all below 👇 https://t.co/cYFPRLTwsT
  • RT @The92ers: @chigrl @RedboxWire The SPR has a capacity of just under 800-million barrels. Whatever spare capacity existed at the time of…
US Dollar Drops to Key Support as S&P 500 Tanks to Start May Trade

US Dollar Drops to Key Support as S&P 500 Tanks to Start May Trade

2020-05-01 19:44:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Price Analysis

  • The world remains in the midst of a global pandemic but, from a markets perspective, US equities just closed the books on a really strong month of April.
  • Is this but a bear market rally? Or, will the stimulus that’s already been announced be followed by more and more until, eventually, bears have to throw in the towel against massive stimulus efforts.
  • The US Dollar is testing monthly lows, showing right around the 50% marker of the March major move, setting the stage for a relatively full economic calendar next week with NFP on Friday.

Stocks Close Books on a Strong April: But Are Bears Finished?

It was a big week across global markets with both the Fed and the ECB, going along with a slew of corporate earnings reports out of the US; and as we head for the close of this week a bit of fear has re-entered the equation. The ‘sell in May’ phenomenon didn’t have to wait for long as stocks tanked on their first trading day of the month, coming on the heels of a really strong April which saw the S&P 500 put in its strongest month of performance since January of 1987.

Buffering that fact and putting a bit of context behind the run, this came after one of the most aggressive sell-offs ever seen when the S&P 500 gave up more than 35% as coronavirus fears were being priced-in to the equation. The US government hurriedly ushered in more than $6 trillion in stimulus and, to date, that’s helped to hold the March lows while bringing some buyers back into the matter. But – now that May is here, and as shutdown orders are beginning to be lifted or scaled back – the big question is what’s next? What might a new normal look like and, perhaps more to the point from a timing perspective, is a ‘V-shaped recovery’ even possible?

As looked at previously, that recovery in the S&P 500 had taken on a corrective tone; building in the form of a rising wedge pattern playing a similar role as a bear flag. For the past week-and-a-half, the rally in the S&P 500 has been riding on the underside of that pattern; with the May open bringing more bears into the mix to push price action back-below the 2900 level.

Read more about the rising wedge in the recently revamped DailyFX Education portal.

S&P 500 Eight-Hour Price Chart

SPX500 ES SPY Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; SPX500 on Tradingview

For US equity bulls or for those that do want to look at bullish continuation scenarios, the Nasdaq 100 may be attractive. It appeared to get hit less aggressively as fear was getting priced-in to the equation; and the corresponding bounce appeared to have a stronger push on the bid. Today’s sell-off helped to push the index down to a key swing point on the chart around the 8700 level, which is a prior swing-high that’s already functioned as support when tested earlier this week.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Nasdaq 100 Four-Hour Price Chart

Nasdaq 100 Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Nasdaq 100 on Tradingview

US Dollar Tests Support at Monthly Lows

Back in currency land, that Fed stimulus with the hope for more has driven the US Dollar down for a test of the April lows. This takes place around the 50% marker of the March major move and, perhaps surprisingly, the US Dollar has now been range-bound for much of the past month, as that brute-force equity rally was taking the world by storm.

In the US Dollar, it appears as though there is some element of alignment with risk themes; as the risk-on trade continuing as it did in April would likely entail considerable confidence that the Fed and US Treasury departments are going to continue providing stimulus to markets in the effort of offsetting capital destruction. This would run in stark contrast to the major move seen in mid-March when the currency gained as much as 8.8% in a ten-day-period, rallying on the back of a ‘flight to quality’ that saw investors jump out of gold, oil and stocks in favor of cash.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our fresh US Dollar Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Eight-Hour Price Chart

US Dollar Eight Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USD, DXY on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC, Virus-Shaken US GDP Data
2020-04-29 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Snaps Back, Will Bears React?
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Snaps Back, Will Bears React?
2020-04-28 20:00:00
US Dollar May Gain From Risk Aversion if Confidence Data Sours Sentiment
US Dollar May Gain From Risk Aversion if Confidence Data Sours Sentiment
2020-04-28 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Confluent Support - FOMC, ECB on the Docket
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Confluent Support - FOMC, ECB on the Docket
2020-04-27 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
USDOLLAR
US Tech 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.