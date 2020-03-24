Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie in Focus, USD/CAD Tests 1.4500

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Rally at Risk after Shocking Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 09:17:00
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks as Crude Oil Prices Swing, USD May Weaken
2020-03-24 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Surges Despite Record Plunge in Markit PMI on Coronavirus
2020-03-24 14:19:00
Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as US Still Unclear on Stimulus and Fed Goes All In
2020-03-24 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges 11% as Virus Recession Fears Grow
2020-03-24 16:30:00
Gold Prices Rise As Coronavirus Stimulus Curbs Cash-Out Impulse
2020-03-24 07:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stabilizes, Outlook Improves
2020-03-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, S&P 500 Analysis: Cross-Asset Correlation
2020-03-24 11:59:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2020-03-23 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ESM Managing Director Regling: - ESM could lend up to 2 percent of euro-area gdp - BBG
  • cool observation here bad news over weekend... Monday sees stocks get slammed. Limit down on $SPX futes sunday night/monday morning and then Tuesdays... https://t.co/BSyDl6af1J
  • Whoa https://t.co/iEbrAXvIcp
  • Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie in Focus, USD/CAD Tests 1.4500 bull pennant on short-term chart (img 1) https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/03/24/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-Loonie-in-Focus-JS-USDCAD-US-to-Canadian-Dollar-14500.html https://t.co/0mxvx4FKaM
  • Dow Jones closes 11.27% higher, largest single-day gain since 1933 $DJI
  • She has been consistent throughout. Warned that monetary policy was reaching its limitations and called on fiscal efforts to expand their overall response. She has backed off that warning though as we are now deep in it and warnings leads to more fear https://t.co/eFY5RVILEJ
  • ECB President Lagarde supports coronabonds in eurogroup call according to official - BBG
  • Trump says stimulus bill loaded to save corporations $SPX $NDX
  • The Dow Jones rises over 10 percent as congress attempts to agree on stimulus bill $DJI https://t.co/QDfl0I8vNg
  • #Stock market investors remain focused on fiscal stimulus efforts and recent #FOMC action. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/hY54NbuRCl https://t.co/k83oMKpBZc
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie in Focus, USD/CAD Tests 1.4500

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie in Focus, USD/CAD Tests 1.4500

2020-03-24 19:50:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Loonie Talking Points

  • The USD/CAD breakout has finally calmed after buyers stepped-back from a test of the 17-year-high.
  • The US Dollar has gained more than 8% in the past few weeks; USD/CAD has been up by as much as 9.2%.
  • As USD/CAD tests long-term resistance, short-term strategies may find bullish potential as the 1.4500 level looms large.

USD/CAD Finally Finds Some Resistance – but Can it Hold?

The rampage in the US Dollar has finally found some element of pullback after an extreme two-week outlay that saw the Greenback surge by more than 8%. In USD/CAD, that USD-strength was meshed up with CAD weakness, exacerbating the bullish move in the pair as USD/CAD ran-up by more than 9.2% over the same period of time.

CAD-weakness has been showing for most of 2020 trade, so far. USD/CAD came into the year after pushing below the 1.3000 level to finish off 2019 trade; but what started as a pullback in the bearish theme soon took on the tone of a full-on reversal; and that strength in USD/CAD remained a fairly persistent driver for much of the time since. The open a couple of weeks ago saw USD/CAD gap above the psychological level at 1.3500; and buyers continued to push without that gap completely filling.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

The breakout has since continued up to a near-test of the 17-year-high at 1.4690. Buyers have so far shied away from a re-test at this level; but given persistence from bulls combined with shorter-term chart setups, a showdown may soon be in the cards. Current resistance is showing around a key spot on the chart taken from the 1.4500 psychological level, which is confluent with the 76.4% retracement of the 2002-2007 major move.

USD/CAD Monthly Price Chart

USDCAD USD CAD US to Canadian Dollar

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

The reason for current resistance appears to be fairly clear: A stretched move pulled up just shy of a significant swing-high, and the move was fairly overbought before prices began to turn. That 17-year-high, combined with the 1.4500 psychological level, have since come into play to help hold buyers at bay.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 26
( 17:03 GMT )
James Stanley's Thursday Webinar
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

From the Daily chart, the importance around the 1.4500 level becomes fairly clear as we’ve now seen five consecutive days of seller reaction here.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD US to Canadian Dollar Daily Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD – Bull Pennant Potential

While the Daily chart above may open the door for swing or reversal strategies focusing on a pullback; going even shorter-term brings back the prospect of bullish potential, as the five-day-hold of that resistance has brought in a series of lower-highs that’s coupled with an observation of higher-lows. This produces a short-term symmetrical wedge formation that, when taken in consideration of the prior bullish move, creates a bull pennant formation. Such a backdrop will often be approached with the aim of bullish continuation.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 15% 7%
Weekly 0% 20% 14%
Current Retail Sentiment in USD/CAD
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD USD to CAD Two Hour Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
EUR/USD Analysis Ahead of Crucial US, Eurozone PMI Data
2020-03-24 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 in Focus After Fed Launches QE-Infinity
2020-03-23 18:15:00
EUR/USD May Capitulate as Coronavirus Poisons Euro Outlook
EUR/USD May Capitulate as Coronavirus Poisons Euro Outlook
2020-03-23 08:00:00
S&P Tests Support, EUR/USD Sell-Off Slows as USD Tempers Gains
S&P Tests Support, EUR/USD Sell-Off Slows as USD Tempers Gains
2020-03-20 18:21:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.