Canadian Dollar: Loonie Decimated, USD/CAD Gaps to Two-Year-Highs

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Soars as Global Markets Crumble
2020-03-09 05:01:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Rallies, FTSE 100 Collapses - UK Markets Webinar
2020-03-09 13:12:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD Tumbles to Multi -Year Low Against JPY-What’s Next?
2020-03-09 10:30:00
Yen, Euro and Franc Climb on Crude Oil Price Crash, China Data
2020-03-09 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Oil Wobble on Virus. Gold Prices, Yen Soar. Fiscal Support Eyed
2020-03-09 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-03-09 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Crash as Saudi Arabia Sparks Oil Price War
2020-03-09 10:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 2.74% 🇪🇺EUR: 1.28% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.80% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/TpLHTGKaDF
  • Technical Trade Levels: US #Dollar, $EURUSD, $USDCAD, S&P, #Gold & #Oil - https://t.co/ZSIiFuTgY2
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -5.00% Wall Street: -5.11% Germany 30: -6.82% France 40: -7.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/udT0aFCHZF
  • Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/03/09/Bitcoin-Price-Forecast-Reversal-Pattern-May-Press-to-BTCUSD-Multi-Month-Low-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/wWoYIHFSra
  • RT @RanchoDinero: The news cycle needs a limit down timeout.
  • $USDCAD starting to fill that gap. Astounding how weak CAD has been compared to a really weak $USD. But BoC shifting dovish + Oil getting crushed. One of the few currencies that's been weaker than USD https://t.co/RfQ4waQ3rX
  • Germany confirms first coronavirus death
  • The $USD weakened against most of its major counterparts as the Federal Reserve delivered an emergency 50bp rate cut. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/SeAWMEFMyj https://t.co/4RgQT7GFBo
  • Mario Draghi: ECB President in November 2011 Whatever it takes....July 2012 Christine Lagarde: ECB President in November 2019 Whatever it takes.... March 2020?
  • $SPX finds intraday support at 2780 https://t.co/SAK2d11guX
Canadian Dollar: Loonie Decimated, USD/CAD Gaps to Two-Year-Highs

Canadian Dollar: Loonie Decimated, USD/CAD Gaps to Two-Year-Highs

2020-03-09 14:04:00
James Stanley, Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD, Loonie Talking Points

  • USD/CAD gapped-up to fresh two-year-highs this morning.
  • The brutal sell-off in Oil is further contributing to CAD-weakness.
  • While the US Dollar has been extremely weak, the Canadian Dollar has remained even weaker, keeping the door open to bullish strategies there.

Canadian Dollar Slammed on the Open, USD/CAD to Fresh Highs

This is the type of morning when there’s so much to write about or analyze for trading setups that it can be difficult to pick out just one or two markets to work with. But, in the FX space, few pairs are as interesting as USD/CAD and there are a number of reasons for this. Perhaps first and foremost, this is one of the few major currency pairs that’s actually showing USD-strength. Secondly, given that profound weakness in the Canadian Dollar, there may be room for more, especially with the hit that’s being seen in Oil markets around-the-world. And, perhaps most importantly, The pair continues with a trend that’s remained fairly consistent so far in 2020 trade, which is a trend of strength; as most other markets have already exhibited some form or reversal or snap back, USD/CAD has been fairly consistent, by and large.

After coming into 2020 trading below the 1.3000-handle, buyers have come back, in droves, to push prices up to a fresh two-year-high, intersecting with the resistance zone that capped the top in May of 2017 around the 1.3750-1.3800 area on the chart.

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USDCAD USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Gap-and-Go

As looked at over the past few weeks, perhaps the most interesting aspect of USD/CAD is the fact that this is one of the very few pairs that’s showing some element of USD-strength. This stands in stark contrast to pretty much every other major currency pair such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc. This denotes how the Canadian Dollar has been even weaker than its US cousin and, by and large keeps the door open for themes of continuation.

I had looked into breakout potential in USD/CAD just a couple of weeks ago and that breakout has continued to fill-in. At this point, price action is not only overbought but there’s a large gap remaining on the chart: Setting up a daunting backdrop for continuation at the moment.

For those looking to add long exposure in the pair, waiting for this gap to get filled and, perhaps even looking for some support around prior resistance may be an attractive manner of address. As of this writing, there’s approximately 133 pips of unfilled gap on the USD/CAD price chart.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 at the Precipice as Coronavirus Uncertainty Permeates Markets
S&P 500 at the Precipice as Coronavirus Uncertainty Permeates Markets
2020-03-06 18:30:00
US Dollar Analysis Ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls: What to Expect?
US Dollar Analysis Ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls: What to Expect?
2020-03-06 07:30:00
S&P 500 Pulls Back as US Rates Run to All-Time-Lows
S&P 500 Pulls Back as US Rates Run to All-Time-Lows
2020-03-05 13:42:00
USD/CHF Outlook: Will EU Recession Risks Boost Swiss Franc?
USD/CHF Outlook: Will EU Recession Risks Boost Swiss Franc?
2020-03-05 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.