We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, S&P 500 Attempt to Stabilize from February Funk
2020-03-03 13:34:00
EUR/USD – Euro Rally May Just Be Getting Started vs US Dollar
2020-03-03 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: London Stocks Rally but Sterling Stranded
2020-03-03 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD Technical Outlook & More
2020-03-03 12:30:00
Japanese Yen May Gap Up as AUD/USD Sinks on Record Low China PMI
2020-03-01 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Analysis - XAU/USD Painting an Increasingly Positive Picture
2020-03-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips On Worries G7 Coronavirus Response Will Underwhelm
2020-03-03 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar, USD/CAD at Turning Points as Crude Oil Prices Rally?
2020-03-03 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US Dollar, S&P 500 Attempt to Stabilize from February Funk https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/03/03/US-Dollar-SP500-SPX-SPY-ES-JS-Attempt-to-Stabilize-from-February-Funk.html https://t.co/XUtPzlssW1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.11%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 65.49%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ZYVcwem046
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.55% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.52% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/gU5rAq5qtd
  • Natural Gas trading is popular among traders due to its volatility. How can you trade this? Find out here: https://t.co/qbLCv6RP0H https://t.co/WWTkNCaKpN
  • Italian business lobby sees Italian GDP contracting in both Q1 and Q2 due to coronavirus outbreak $EUR
  • Japanese Finance Minister Aso says policy response to virus impact on economy will vary from country to country
  • G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bankers says they are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus, adds that they are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate
  • #Silver prices may fall with the oil-linked Norwegian Krone if fear about COVID-19 continues to haunt markets ahead of a PMI data avalanche and the OPEC meeting in Vienna. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/6T8ch0b76U https://t.co/eOKorKXwR5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.04%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 66.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BUrvonrILI
  • $NZDUSD attempts to retrace the decline from last week amid growing bets for a Federal Reserve rate cut, but the exchange rate may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior. Get your NZD/USD market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/mYCmrSwkQV https://t.co/UNTxR0Ean3
US Dollar, S&P 500 Attempt to Stabilize from February Funk

US Dollar, S&P 500 Attempt to Stabilize from February Funk

2020-03-03 13:34:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar, S&P 500 Price Analysis:

  • It’s been a brutal two week stretch for the risk trade.
  • The G7 Group of Finance Ministers hosted a conference call this morning.
  • Will recovery continue to show across global markets after a two-day bright spot?

S&P Holds on to Gains as US Dollar Stabilizes

It’s been a busy past two weeks in global markets and the potential for drama remains as the world wrestles with a potential pandemic that continues to spread. Information at this point still seems to be at a premium as coronavirus cases outside of China are still of a relatively small sample size; and for those in China, it may be difficult to project based on the veracity of that data. This provides considerable uncertainty across markets and that’s something that market participants generally abhor.

That uncertainty rang loudly last week as pretty much every stock market on Planet Earth fell, with varying stages of plummet seen depending on the bourse being looked at. The S&P 500 fell by 16% from the high on February 20th to the low seen on last Friday’s open. And it wasn’t just stocks that were on the move, as US Treasuries surged as yields plummeted deep into all-time-low territory, with the 10-year setting a low yield of 1.06%, with the previous low being 1.325%; and the 30-year falling to 1.61%.

These are gargantuan moves in a very short period of time; so alarming that the G7 Group of Finance Ministers have already started to attempt an address at coordinated action, taking place in a conference call this morning. Will this help to stave off further selling? Or will markets only continue to growl until a more cohesive strategy or approach is produced by the world’s largest economic entities?

In the US Dollar, the currencies February rally has now been completely erased, with a bit of support coming in at a prior area of resistance spanning from 97.05-97.20 on DXY. This was the same resistance looked at a couple of months ago for bullish breakout scenarios; and after a brutal two-week-stretch, is now back in play as short-term support. On the resistance side of the coin, the same familiar 97.70 zone is back in-play, as this area helped to hold yearly highs in November and December of 2018; followed by another iteration in March of 2019.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
Download our Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US Dollar Eight-hour Price Chart

US Dollar USD Eight Hour Price Chart

USD on Tradingview

US Stocks Cling to Gains; but is The Worst Over?

The primary focal point at the moment is on global equity after almost a fifth of value was erased from indices over the past few weeks. While the jump in US equities over the past two trading days is attractive, the fact that the brute portion of those moves came in during the final five minutes of Friday and then Monday trade is a bit disconcerting; perhaps pointing to the fact that there was some quick short-cover ahead of the close.

At this point, the S&P 500 has held the low from the Q4 open, showing around the 2850 area.

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

SPX500 Daily Price Chart

SPX500 on Tradingview

On a shorter-term basis, the potential for recovery remains as price action has started a build of higher-highs and higher-lows after last week’s vicious sell-off. Just a little over an hour ahead of the US equity open and the S&P 500 is holding on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent sell-off, keeping the door open for further recovery towards the 50% marker at 3126 or, perhaps even the 61.8% marker just inside of the 3200 spot.

S&P 500 Two-Hour Price Chart

SPX500 two hour price chart

SPX500 on Tradingview

EUR/USD Spikes to Key Resistance Zone

It wasn’t even a month ago when EUR/USD re-testing the 1.1200 zone of resistance seemed almost unfathomable. But, that’s financial markets for you, where reversals come at you very fast.

I had looked into bullish breakout potential in EUR/USD a couple of weeks ago; and price action has continued to jump-higher, thrashing through the 1.1000 zone on the way to a big area of longer-term interest. Resistance has shown around the 1.1187 marker, and this can open the door for bearish swing strategies, particularly for those looking to buy the US Dollar at the moment.

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 16% 7%
Weekly -62% 79% -24%
Current Retail Sentiment in EUR/USD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EURUSD EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

EUR/USD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro May Fall on CPI Data as COVID-19 Stokes ECB Easing Bets
Euro May Fall on CPI Data as COVID-19 Stokes ECB Easing Bets
2020-03-03 08:00:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 May Fall on US ISM Data After China PMI Miss
US Dollar, S&P 500 May Fall on US ISM Data After China PMI Miss
2020-03-02 08:00:00
DAX Outlook Grim as Stock Selloff Deepens on Coronavirus Fears
DAX Outlook Grim as Stock Selloff Deepens on Coronavirus Fears
2020-02-28 08:00:00
Euro Price Action Analysis: EUR/USD Breaks Out - More Room to Run?
Euro Price Action Analysis: EUR/USD Breaks Out - More Room to Run?
2020-02-27 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Bullish
US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.