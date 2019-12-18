We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Attempts a Comeback: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Give Back Gains
2019-12-18 13:40:00
EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of German IFO Data, EU-US Tension
2019-12-18 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Attempts a Comeback: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Give Back Gains
2019-12-18 13:40:00
GBP/USD: Cable Buyers May Lose Control Below this Price- GBP vs USD Forecast
2019-12-18 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Pressured as USD/JPY Bulls Test Range Top Again
2019-12-18 02:01:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-17 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Looking to Push Higher After Recent Consolidation
2019-12-18 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil & More: Indices, Commodity Technical Outlook
2019-12-18 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As US Stock Build Puts EIA Data In Urgent Focus
2019-12-18 06:39:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @CNN: The House is poised to make history today as it votes on impeachment articles against President Trump. Here's what to expect. http…
  • US Dollar Attempts a Comeback: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Give Back Gains https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/12/18/us-dollar-attempts-a-comeback-eur-usd-gbp-usd-give-back-gains-js56.html https://t.co/CDULiHGJfk
  • $GBPUSD has steadied after jumping in the wake of Thursday’s UK General Election and then falling back. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here:https://t.co/696NTNxFpV https://t.co/KHFgchwlfQ
  • A bit of movement higher in the $CAD following sticky Canadian CPI data. The Loonie could keep firming up with key inflation indicators running at/above the BoC's 2% symmetric target Full Report: https://t.co/IKleSEAnm4 https://t.co/Y9BSZ0mqPT
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 https://t.co/YtwbxwCXSx
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (NOV), Actual: 1.9% Expected: N/A Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-18
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index n.s.a. (MoM) (NOV), Actual: -0.1% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-18
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.90%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5462m92dqF
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index (YoY) (NOV) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-18
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Consumer Price Index n.s.a. (MoM) (NOV) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-18
US Dollar Attempts a Comeback: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Give Back Gains

US Dollar Attempts a Comeback: EUR/USD, GBP/USD Give Back Gains

2019-12-18 13:40:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • The US Dollar is clawing back last week’s losses, helping along by a strong reversal in GBP/USD along with a resistance inflection in EUR/USD.
  • The US Dollar is currently sitting on a gain for 2019 but that was very much in question just a week ago. Will USD-bears stage a return? A key area of resistance sits just ahead on DXY.

Last week saw the US Dollar push down to a fresh five-month-low on Friday, helped along by a sizable breakout in the British Pound as driven by UK election results. But as that move has priced-out of Sterling, with the entirety of the election gains now taken-out, the US Dollar has pushed higher over the past three, now four trading days, to reclaim a portion of that lost ground. The big mover against the US Dollar has, of course, been the British Pound. But a couple of other items of interest are showing elsewhere such as against the Japanese Yen or the Euro. I dug into these themes in yesterday’s webinar, focusing in on what next year might have in the card for the FX space.

In USD, price action is currently testing above the prior swing low around 97.36, with a big zone of resistance sitting ahead around the 97.70 marker that’s come back into play over the past couple of months. That was the same price that held the yearly high last November and December, coming back into play in March of this year.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by James Stanley
For a Longer-Term Look at USD, Check Out Our Forecasts
Get My Guide

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD Holds Below Key Resistance Zone

The second-half of this year has been mostly compression in EUR/USD as price action had narrowed deeper into a symmetrical wedge pattern. Last week brought Christine Lagarde to the forefront for her first rate decision atop the ECB, and as she said during the event, she’s going to be her own person rather than trying to echo or reiterate policy parameters from ECB Presidents of the past. So this presents the prospect of change for the single currency, particularly as those prior ECB Presidents were unable to reverse the trends of slow growth and inflation despite multiple rounds of QE and negative rates.

EUR/USD quickly flickered up to a fresh four-month-high last week, albeit temporarily, as price action caught resistance in a longer-term zone of interest. That held the topside move at bay and prices are continuing to pullback from that resistance test. The big question now is whether buyers might remain vigilent enough to offer support around a prior level of interest, taken from around the 1.1100 handle. Just below that is another potential support area around 1.1082, and if that doesn’t hold, the next area of recent support is lodged around the 1.1000 big figure, which has held two different support tests over the past couple of months.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Cable Crushed, Post-Election Gains Eviscerated

What goes up, must come down?

While the laws of Newtonian physics don’t always perfectly apply to price action (referring to the S&P 500 here), a pretty volatile backdrop has taken-hold in the British Pound, continuing what’s been an eventful year. Last Thursday’s post-Election run saw GBP/USD surge all the way up to the 1.3500 handle. Buyers even put in a couple of different tests around that level on Thursday night/Friday morning but were unable to create much push above that price. And then as the door opened to this final full week of 2019, prices came tumbling lower, with a big loss yesterday showing on the back of continued Brexit dynamics.

Similar to chasing the breakout on the way up, traders may face similar challenges in chasing the breakdown on the way lower. A big area of support potential may soon be nearing after buyers were unable to stem the declines at the 1.3187 area, and that next area of support comes in around a prior area of resistance at 1.3000. Given the quick moves and fast turns that have shown in the pair and, more precisely, the British Pound, the potential for swings and reversals can remain. Also of note, the Bank of England hosts a rate decision tomorrow morning and that can certainly help to keep Sterling on the move.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 21% -10% 8%
Weekly 43% -36% 0%
Retail Trader Sentiment in GBPUSD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

gbpusd daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of German IFO Data, EU-US Tension
EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of German IFO Data, EU-US Tension
2019-12-18 08:00:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Snaps Back to Support
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Snaps Back to Support
2019-12-17 13:30:00
British Pound and FTSE 100 May Trim Gains on Brexit Woes
British Pound and FTSE 100 May Trim Gains on Brexit Woes
2019-12-17 08:00:00
US Dollar: GBP/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Sells-Off as AUD/USD Builds Base
US Dollar: GBP/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Sells-Off as AUD/USD Builds Base
2019-12-16 14:33:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.