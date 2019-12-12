We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
Euro Stable as ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Pledges Strategic Review
2019-12-12 14:00:00
EUR/USD Outlook Ahead of ECB, Post-FOMC Analysis
2019-12-12 07:30:00
GBP/USD
News
GBP/USD Braced for Highest Volatility Since EU Referendum, Eyes on UK General Election
2019-12-12 11:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Voters Head to the Polls in UK General Election
2019-12-12 09:00:00
USD/JPY
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
Gold
News
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook May Turn Bullish If Key Chart Hurdle Falls
2019-12-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Prices Meet Trend Resistance, Near-term Turn Lower Looks Next
2019-12-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Re-Tests Monthly Low Post-FOMC

2019-12-12 14:30:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points:

USD/CAD Reacts at Resistance

Last week was full of Canadian drivers helping to keep USD/CAD on the move. The Wednesday BoC rate decision saw a surge of CAD-strength as the bank side-stepped the topic of rate cuts. And then on Friday, a disappointing set of Canadian employment numbers brought back an element of CAD-weakness, allowing for USD/CAD to push-up for a re-test of resistance in a key zone on the chart, plotted from 1.3250-1.3270. This same zone had previously come-in as short-term support but this area held the highs through last week’s close and into this week’s open as global markets stared down a rather brisk economic calendar featuring the Fed and ECB.

USD/CAD Two-Hour Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Taking a step back on the chart and USD/CAD has been seeing a compression in price action through the second-half of this year. Support has held just above the 1.3000 handle after tests in July and then again in late-October, while resistance has been a bit more defined by a series of lower-highs that’s continued to post, most recently in early-December when a short-term bullish theme found sellers around 1.3325.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart: 2H 2019 Compression

usdcad usd/cad daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Strategy

Given that we’re approximately at the half-way point of that recent bullish move while also holding very near prior December lows, and this could be a difficult point to look at establishing fresh exposure, on either side of the pair.

What could possibly change that scenario would be a quick retracement up to a prior area of short-term support, which is confluent with the 38.2% retracement of that recent topside move. This comes in around 1.3220, and if price action begins to find sellers here, the door could soon re-open for USD/CAD bears, targeting a re-test of the 1.3150 area on the chart; after which target potential exists in areas such as 1.3115 or perhaps even for a re-test of October swing lows around 1.3050.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

