Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback from Key Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
Near-Term EUR/USD Elliott Wave Analysis Eyes 1.15
2019-11-18 12:55:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Boosted by Election Poll, USD/JPY Drops on Trade War Latest - US Market Open
2019-11-18 14:30:00
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Boosted by Election Poll, USD/JPY Drops on Trade War Latest - US Market Open
2019-11-18 14:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains, But USD/JPY Up-Channel Remains Key
2019-11-18 03:17:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
Gold Rate May Dip Further – Bearish Signals on XAU/USD Price Chart
2019-11-18 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Up as Markets Track US-China Trade News
2019-11-18 07:15:00
Euro Forecast: Revisions to GDP Data to Underscore Weakening Environment
2019-11-17 21:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Struggle Continues, Mired by Conflicting Signals
2019-11-14 13:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Trump says meeting with Chair Powell included topics including interest rates, negative rates, USD strength and the impact the USD has on manufacturing and trade with China and EU $EUR $DXY $SPX
  • @CVecchioFX aaaaand right on cue: https://t.co/lqJAm1W5lS
  • Right on cue. https://t.co/ZjBcg7W6wB
  • This is the line that sticks in my craw: "will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis." It sounds like the Fed is pushing back on further rate cuts for the sake of cushioning the economy from the US-China trade war pre-2020 election.
  • RT @realDonaldTrump: Just finished a very good & cordial meeting at the White House with Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve. Everything was…
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/YMeo92xv6Z
  • POTUS calling Powell to the White House to make sure the Fed has his back with US-China trade relations on the brink of their next breakdown? $USDCNH $XAUUSD $ES_F https://t.co/mWa1rdGMRA
  • Can't help but feel this meeting was intended to re-orient everyone's bearings in the event that Phase 1 of the US-China trade deal falls apart in a more public manner. cc @RichDvorakFX
  • "Finally, Chair Powell said that he and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee will set monetary policy, as required by law, to support maximum employment and stable prices and will make those decisions based solely on careful, objective and non-political analysis."
  • "Powell's comments were consistent with his remarks at his congressional hearings last week. He did not discuss his expectations for monetary policy, except to stress that the path of policy will depend entirely on incoming information that bears on the outlook for the economy."
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback from Key Resistance

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Pullback from Key Resistance

2019-11-18 14:30:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Canadian Dollar Talking Points:

USD/CAD November Bounce Runs into Resistance

After a really strong start to the month of November, USD/CAD has run into some resistance that’s tempered the topside advance. The big question at this point is whether this turns into something more, as a deeper reversal in the US Dollar may help to bring back the bearish trend in USD/CAD that ran so visibly in the final three weeks of October and, perhaps more attractively, during June and July as the pair fell by five big figures with FOMC rate cut bets getting priced-in.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

usdcad usd cad daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD: 1.3000 Hasn’t Been Tested in a Year, Looms Large

Taking a step back on the USD/CAD chart and longer-term price action remains in a digestive state. The symmetrical wedge pattern that’s been building since early-2018 has helped to hold both 2019 highs and lows. On the support side of the matter, it’s the 1.3000 price that appears so important, as buyers came in ahead of a 1.3000 test in mid-July and again in late-October, giving the appearance that sellers didn’t yet want to encounter a test below the big figure. But, now that prices have bounced and ran into resistance, might the door be opening to another short-side run in the pair?

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Strategy Moving Forward

At this point, the November bullish move could remain workable for short-term strategies. On a longer-term basis, however, the more attractive side of the matter would likely be on the short-side given this resistance test combined with the prior prevailing trend inside of that longer-term case of digestion.

On the shorter-term look, that resistance coming into play has helped to elicit a 23.6% retracement in the pair, at which point buyers came in to offer support. This can keep the door open to short-term bullish momentum, looking for a re-test of the 1.3262 resistance level.

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

On an intermediate-term basis, as noted above, the more attractive side would likely be short given proximity to longer-term support and resistance combined with the resistance reaction that showed at a key area on the chart on Friday. This approach would be looking for a return of the bearish momentum that showed so prominently in October, initially targeting the 1.3168 area on the chart, after which secondary targets could cast towards 1.3130 followed by 1.3100.

USD/CAD Eight-Hour Price Chart

usdcad usd/cad usd cad eight hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: USD May Rise on Retail Sales Data
US Dollar Forecast: USD May Rise on Retail Sales Data
2019-11-15 08:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Decline May Accelerate Ahead of GDP Data
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Decline May Accelerate Ahead of GDP Data
2019-11-14 08:00:00
US Dollar Threatens Breakout: USD Ascending Triangle Ahead of Powell
US Dollar Threatens Breakout: USD Ascending Triangle Ahead of Powell
2019-11-13 14:30:00
British Pound May Fall if CPI Data Fuels BoE Rate Cut Bets
British Pound May Fall if CPI Data Fuels BoE Rate Cut Bets
2019-11-13 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.