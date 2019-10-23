We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs
2019-10-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Outlook: Will British Pound Resume Bullish Price Action?
2019-10-23 10:00:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP Price Eases, October 31 Deadline to be Missed
2019-10-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Testing Support as Merging Trendlines Hint at a Breakout
2019-10-23 11:30:00
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-23 11:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance
2019-10-23 12:30:00
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-23 11:01:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD House Price Index (MoM) (AUG) due at 13:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-23
  • WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2019/10/23/wti-crude-oil-price-outlook-bear-flag-runs-into-resistance-js53-oil-price.html $Oil #oott https://t.co/PNFM3soz9I
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.09%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9WsImkfI3T
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WakIMv7p1k
  • The gold-silver ratio is simple. It is the number of silver ounces you would need to trade to receive one ounce of #gold at current market prices. Find out how you can use this in your trading strategy here:https://t.co/kh5DZvv5ib #CommoditieswithDailyFX $XAUUSD https://t.co/p8xVRRO7t0
  • DJIA slides after heavyweights $CAT and $BA report weaker than expected Q3 earnings https://t.co/RnsXRSBi7k
  • #Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerbrg will testify before the House Financial Services Committee about the company’s plans to launch its own #Libra cryptocurrency. Get your guide to the #cryptocurrency here from @ZabelinDimitri: https://t.co/uoidwdtvQf https://t.co/UK4h8BHXTQ
  • UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn reiterated his offer to PM Johnson to agree a reasonable timetable for Brexit legislation and restated that Labour would support a new election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is off the table $GBP
  • On Monday we mentioned a dip to 1.11 in $EURUSD would be considered normal -- a bounce may emerge soon https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/10/21/EURUSD-drives-higher-on-weaker-USD-JWweb-121.html https://t.co/7HNPIFgSSw
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.02%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9xGPrKZJ6x
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance

WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance

2019-10-23 12:30:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

WTI Crude Oil Talking Points:

Crude Oil Digestion Continues After September Sell-Off

It seems much longer than a month ago that Saudi oil production was attacked by drones, causing a strong bullish gap at the weekly open in mid-September. WTI crude oil prices flickered with strength for a day, moving up for a test above the 63-level. But that theme was priced-out very quickly and by the end of the month price action was carving out fresh monthly lows. That theme of weakness hung around through the opening days of October with prices eventually finding support in the same zone that’s held the lows throughout the summer.

This area of prices runs between two Fibonacci levels at 50.54 and 51.70, with the former of those prices functioning as the 23.6% retracement of the Q4 2018 sell-off and the latter as the 61.8% marker of the December-April recovery move.

WTI Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

wti crude oil daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Crude Oil on Tradingview

As looked at a couple of weeks ago, that early-October support test saw another iteration of buyers responding, pushing prices higher in a rather consistent fashion allowing for the build of a bullish trend channel. This bullish trend channel, when combined with the prior bearish trend, makes for a bear flag formation that will often be approached with the aim of short-side continuation.

Another key zone of interest can be found from one of the above Fibonacci studies, with a resistance area running between 54.56 (the 50% marker of the recovery move) and running up to the 55 psychological level. That zone was looked at last week for resistance potential, opening the door for short-side setups that may allow for a break-down below the bear flag and, eventually, another test of that key support zone sitting above the 50-handle.

WTI Crude Oil Four-Hour Price Chart

wti crude oil four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Crude Oil on Tradingview

WTI Crude Oil Big Picture

The more interesting scenario here isn’t looking for a mere $3-4 move. It’s the potential for that support zone that’s held the lows over the last four months to finally give way, which can open the door to another longer-term zone of support sitting below.

The 42-handle has held support in WTI crude oil prices for three years now, coming into play yet again last December in the midst of that aggressive sell-off in oil prices. A breakout below 50 can open the door for another test of that key zone and that’s where matters get interesting as a vacuum of price action sits below that area.

WTI Crude Oil Weekly Price Chart

wti crude oil weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Crude Oil on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Outlook: GBP Eyes BoE Testimony Amid Brexit Drama
British Pound Outlook: GBP Eyes BoE Testimony Amid Brexit Drama
2019-10-23 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD May Rise with Euro Stoxx 50, DAX Index
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD May Rise with Euro Stoxx 50, DAX Index
2019-10-22 07:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Continue Congestion as USD Dives
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Continue Congestion as USD Dives
2019-10-21 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.