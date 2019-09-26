We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Bounces From Critical Support, NZD/USD Outperforms - US Market Open
2019-09-26 13:30:00
EUR/USD Support Under Heavy Pressure, Eyes a Gap Lower Down
2019-09-26 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price: British Pound Forecast- Bearish Signals on The Radar
2019-09-26 09:30:00
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Risk of Lower Levels
2019-09-26 08:15:00
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Prices Snap Back Ahead of Q4 Open
2019-09-26 12:30:00
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-09-26 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/t9rpRGW4RX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.25%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.22%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JXlIMcvvgK
  • Fed's Kaplan says debt to GDP trend in the US not likely to be sustainable $DXY $SPX
  • RT @BEA_News: See details of how the U.S. economy performed in the second quarter in our latest blog, https://t.co/a2lBbMIcoW. https://t.co…
  • RT @LiveSquawk: Reports WTO Plans To Authorize US To Impose Around $7.5 Bln Tariffs On EU Goods In Aircraft Subsidy Dispute – RTRS Sources
  • WTO are to authorise US to impose tariffs on around $7.5bln of EU goods in aircraft subsidy dispute $EUR
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.44% Silver: 0.28% Oil - US Crude: -1.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0XE28ibd6i
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Pending Home Sales (YoY) (AUG) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-26
  • Fed's Kaplan: - Key issue for GDP growth will be aging workforce - Immigration important to improve growth in workforce $DXY
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP BOE Governor Carney Speaks on Financial Services in Frankfurt due at 13:45 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-26
Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Prices Snap Back Ahead of Q4 Open

Gold Technical Outlook: Gold Prices Snap Back Ahead of Q4 Open

2019-09-26 12:30:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Outlook Talking Points:

Gold Prices Snap Back Ahead of Q4 Open

It’s been another strong quarter for Gold prices and with two trading days left before the end of Q3, a pullback has shown up. While this may be attributed more to end-of-month and end-of-quarter flows, Gold prices are still showing overbought readings via RSI on the weekly chart and as discussed in these Gold technical pieces in the recent past, a deeper pullback can make the prospect of longer-term bullish trends as more attractive. The big question now – how deep will that pullback go and when might bulls be ready to jump back in?

At this point, Gold prices are holding above the 1500 level of psychological support while showing a bit of short-term resistance from a familiar Fibonacci level at 1509.64. This is the 61.8% retracement of the 2012-2015 sell-off in Gold and has most recently come-in as near-term resistance a week ago.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold price four hour chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold: How Deep Can Sellers Push?

For all intents and purposes, the bulk of this quarter’s bullish move showed up in early-August, just after the FOMC rate cut and as tensions with China were continuing to rise. That pushed Gold prices all the way above the 1550 level, which was tested thrice, each of which failed. Since then, prices have returned for multiple iterations of support in the area that runs from 1483.74-1493. This highlights the fact that more than half of Q3 has seen range-bound behavior in Gold prices, even with the strong bullish bias as brought upon by the fundamental and monetary backdrop. The big question here is whether this end-of-the-quarter pullback can test through that longer-term zone of support that’s built-in over the past seven weeks? At this point, that support can remain attractive for bullish strategies.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

gold price eight hour chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Prices Bearish Strategies

Given the proclivity towards bullish themes in Gold, combined with the backdrop that’s produced them, traders still may want to move forward with a longer-term bullish bias on the matter.

However, given the short-term resistance combined with the longer-term overbought nature, added to the end-of-quarter backdrop, and there could be scope for short-term bearish scenarios, looking for prices to drop from the current area of Fibonacci resistance down for a test of longer-term support in the zone investigated above. Traders would likely want to couple that approach with relatively tight stops in the event that another bullish flare does develop so that losses could be mitigated as the grander trend takes over.

Gold Two-Hour Price Chart

gold price two hour chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bigger Picture Strategy

At this point, the fear of a hawkish Fed doesn’t really appear to be much of an issue. The big question around the FOMC for Q4 is if they cut rates again or whether they punt that decision into Q1/Q2 of 2020. This can keep motive for bullish biases for longer-term approaches, and as discussed in these pieces in the very recent past, there are a number of potential support levels of a longer-term nature that could be of interest should they come into play. And the fact that a pullback is showing ahead of quarter-end may be that scenario that brings that opportunity.

Looked at above is a very obvious zone of support that’s been in-play over the past couple of months, but a bit deeper brings another couple of levels that remain of interest. Specifically, areas around 1475 and 1450 provided some element of resistance when prices were on the way up but, as yet, haven’t shown much for support since the bullish trend sliced through each price in early-August trade.

The 1475 level, while nearby, would offer the luxury of taking out trailed stops that are likely sitting just below the current zone of support. The 1450 area, on the other hand, is very near another Fibonacci level of relevance at 1447.57, which could help to build a zone of potential support to look to for a bigger-picture pullback scenario.

Gold Eight-Hour Price Chart

gold eight hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Eyes US GDP Data: Will the Report Boost Fed Rate Cut Bets?
US Dollar Eyes US GDP Data: Will the Report Boost Fed Rate Cut Bets?
2019-09-26 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Sellers Drive into Support
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Sellers Drive into Support
2019-09-25 12:30:00
Euro Braces for ECB, Draghi. US Dollar Eyes CPI Data
Euro Braces for ECB, Draghi. US Dollar Eyes CPI Data
2019-09-25 07:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-09-24 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.