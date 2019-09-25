We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
FX Price Action Setups in EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD
2019-09-24 19:00:00
2019-09-24 19:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Diverge as Risk Appetite Sours on Trump Comments
2019-09-24 18:05:00
2019-09-24 18:05:00
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/CHF, USD/JPY Price Forecast: May Test More Support Levels
2019-09-25 08:00:00
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Wilt As Impeachment Start Adds To Market Woes
2019-09-25 05:43:00
2019-09-25 05:43:00
Gold Price and Silver Still Have Technical Headwinds
2019-09-25 09:30:00
2019-09-25 09:30:00
Gold Prices Hit 3-Week High But Chart Still Warns of Topping
2019-09-25 01:00:00
2019-09-25 01:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX, FTSE, Crude Oil Technical Outlook & More
2019-09-25 12:00:00
2019-09-25 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Sinks With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Still Eyes Support
2019-09-24 23:00:00
2019-09-24 23:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
2019-09-24 20:07:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD Sellers Drive into Support

2019-09-25 12:30:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
AUD/USD Talking Points:

The late-Q3 impasse in the US Dollar continues to hold as the Greenback remains in a range despite a number of big drivers showing over the last couple of weeks. The European Central Bank rate decision and announcement of stimulus was unable to do it, as was the FOMC rate cut last week, and USD price action continues to trade within a rather tight band just underneath the fresh two-year-highs that were created earlier this month.

Next quarter looks to be particularly interesting: Will we have a repeat of the 2018 Q4 risk aversion theme, where US equities dipped by as much as 20% ahead of the Christmas holiday? Or, will the Fed take on a softer tone, helping to provide a boost of support across global markets? Given the two rate cuts that we’ve already had that answer might seem simple but, at this point, the FOMC hasn’t yet tipped their hand, which is likely leading into the build of this range ahead of the Q4 open.

Despite this seeming lack of near-term direction, the US Dollar has shown a rather clear recent trend against the Australian Dollar, threatening to push the pair further down for a test of the fresh decade lows that were set in early-August trade.

US Dollar Four-Hour Price Chart

us dollar usd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

AUD/USD Down-Trend Back in-Play, Can Sellers Take-Out .6700?

Heading into Q4, AUD/USD remains attractive for long-USD scenarios. The pair has been in varying forms of sell-off since January of 2018, and that theme hastened throughout this summer as Aussie sellers pushed AUD/USD down to fresh decade-lows. But it was around the .6700 level that bears met their match, and after considerable gyration near support in August, the pair showed a flicker of strength in early-September.

AUD/USD Weekly Price Chart

audusd weekly price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

As looked at in the webinar two weeks ago, that retracement ran into resistance just inside of the .6900-handle; and sellers soon re-entered the picture as denoted by an aggressive sell-off last week that brought prices to support around .6760, which remains in-play ahead of the Q4 open.

If USD-strength is going to stick around next quarter, the short-side of AUD/USD remains as attractive, looking for those fresh decade lows that were set in August to come under fire. This will likely keep the pair as one of the more attractive long-USD venues until something changes.

AUD/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

audusd four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; AUDUSD on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

